American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Copper's Grill
75 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Lake Martin's dining and entertainment venue! Fun Food Friends Open for lunch, dinner and until Wednesday thru Saturday. Sunday join us for brunch, lunch or dinner. Great dinner specials in addition to daily menu service. Live entertainment on weekend evenings.
Location
797 Moonbrook Dr, Dadeville, AL 36853
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Dadeville