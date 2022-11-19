Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Copper's Grill

75 Reviews

$$

797 Moonbrook Dr

Dadeville, AL 36853

Appetizer

Copper's Nachos

$9.00

Fresh corn chips drizzled with Copper's own red & green chili queso, roasted corn, black beans, jalapenos, and diced tomato

Copper's Wings

$11.00

Eight chicken wings, crisp celery, & side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper or Mild sauce

Crab Dip

$6.00

Southwest egg rolls highlighted with Cilantro Avocado ranch dipping sauce

Chips- Salsa & Queso

$8.00

Poached shrimp with a spicy fruit Bruschetta topping on toast points

Soup

Chef Ben's homemade soup made daily from the freshest incredients

Soup of the day: Cup

$5.00

Soup of the day: Bowl

$7.50

Salad

Fairway Greens

$7.00

Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Walters Wedge

$7.00

Southeastern Salad

$13.00

Soup & Sandwich

$13.00

Flatbread

Sweethome Alabama

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, grilled onions, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with BBQ sauce drizzle

Margherita

$13.00

Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella cheese, topped with a balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, buffalo and rance

Toasty Petes Bbq

$15.00

Entree

Roasted Garlic Alfredo

$15.00

Sauteed pepers & onions in Cajun cream sauce, served over linguine pasta with choice of chicken or shrimp

Shrimp And Grits

$28.00Out of stock

Linguini pasta freaturing Copper's made basil sauce. Add Chicken, Shimp, Italian Sausage

Catfish

$12.00

Grilled or fried catfish filet and your chosed of one side

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

Prime Hereford Beef 14 oz. ribeye, hand cut and grilled to perfection with red wine demi glaze sauce. Paired with side of choice

Seared Salmon & Shrimp

$32.00

3-soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, Volcano sauce. Selct shrimp, fish or chicken

24oz Porterhouse

$42.00

BYO Burger

$18.00

Choice of 1/2 pound Hereford Beef, ground beef patty or chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickels, onion on brioche bun. Select one side item

Ribeye

$36.00

Smoked Gouda grits with a Creole shrimp etouffee

12oz New York

$29.00

Delicately prepared in a lemon and thyme butter sauce. Paired with side of choice

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Shrimp Skewers

$26.00

Build your Own Chicken

$18.00

Dessert

For those with a sweet tooth, you won't be disappointed

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Creme Burlee Cheese Cake

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$9.00

A La Carte

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Seasoned Broccoli

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Bowl Croutons

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Mill Grits

$2.00

Sweetpotato & Sundried Tomato Rice

$5.00

Dining

Kids- Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Kids- Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids- Hamburger

$8.00

Kids- Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids- Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kids- Fried Shrimp Platter

$11.00

T-shirts

Copper's Grill

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Lake Martin's dining and entertainment venue! Fun Food Friends Open for lunch, dinner and until Wednesday thru Saturday. Sunday join us for brunch, lunch or dinner. Great dinner specials in addition to daily menu service. Live entertainment on weekend evenings.

Website

Location

797 Moonbrook Dr, Dadeville, AL 36853

Directions

Gallery
Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf image
Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf image
Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf image

