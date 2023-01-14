Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Copper Trail Brewing Co

220 Reviews

$

205 Broadway St

Alexandria, MN 56308

High 5
Nordic Mosaic
North Country

Beer

Black Betty

$22.00

Style: Bourbon Barrel Aged Porter ABV: 5.9% IBU: 21 Hops: Malt: Yeast: Description:

Copper Scotty

$10.25+

Style: ABV: IBU: Hops: Malt: Yeast: Description:

Dock Lemonade

$10.75+

Style: Lemon, Mojito Mint, Juniper Sour ABV: 5.6% IBU: 8 Hops: Tettnang Malt: Pilsner, White Wheat Yeast: US-05 Description: Fruity, Tart, Sweet

Hazy Mornings

$9.50+

Style: Hazy IPA ABV: 6.4% IBU: 15 Hops: Wai-iti, Rakau Malt: 2-Row, White Wheat, Malted Oats, Flaked Wheat, Flaked Oats, Vienna, Caramalt Yeast: East Coast Ale Description: Orange, Pineapple, Pillowy

Hard Pressed

$12.00+

Style: Apple Cider Beer ABV: 5.5% IBU: 10 Hops: Malt: Yeast: Description:

High 5

$9.00+

Style: Pale Ale Description: Light Bitter, Crisp, Aromatic Grains: 2-Row, Pale Ale, Crystal Light, Cara 8, Dextrose Hops: Cascade, Chinook, EKG, Nugget, Centennial Yeast: US-05

Hopper Trail

$9.50+

Style: West Coast IPA ABV: 6.8% IBU: 96 Hops: Chinook, Cascade, Centennial Malt: 2-Row, Vienna, Crystal Light, Aromatic, Flaked Barley Yeast: US-05 Description: Grapefruit, Citrus, Bitter

Lucky Red

$9.00+

Style: Irish Red Ale ABV: 5.8% IBU: 20 Hops: EKG, Tettnang Malt: 2-Row, Carafoam, Maris Otter, Crystal Light, Roasted Barley, Flaked Barley Yeast: Irish Ale Description: Caramel, Toasty, Bready

Lunar Folly

$9.00+

Style: Sweet Stout Grains: 2-Row, Maris Otter, Chocolate Rye, Black Malt, Malted Oats Hops: Palisade, Galena Yeast: Nottingham Ale Misc: Lactose Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Sweet

Midwest Midnight

$9.00+

Style: Milk Chocolate Stout ABV: 6.1% IBU: 45 Hops: Palisade, Galena Malt: 2-Row, Chocolate Malt, Carafa III, Roasted Barley, Flaked Oats Yeast: US-05 Misc: Lactose Description: Chocolate, Sweet, Berry

Nautical Amber

$10.00+

Style: Non-Alcoholic Irish Red Ale ABV: Less than 0.5% IBU: 20 Hops: EKG, Tettnang Malt: 2-Row, Carafoam, Maris Otter, Crystal Light, Roasted Barley, Flaked Barley Yeast: Irish Ale Description: Caramel, Toasty, Bready ABV Technologies processed finished beer into Non-Alcoholic beer

Nautical Light

$10.00+

Style: Non-Alcoholic Czech Pilsner ABV: Less than 0.5% IBU: 12 Hops: Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner Yeast: 34/70 Description: ABV Technologies processed finished beer into Non-Alcoholic beer

Nordic Mosaic

$9.00+

Style: Mosaic Pale Ale ABV: 5.0% IBU: 57 Hops: Mosaic Malt: 2-Row, Crystal Light, Vienna Yeast: US-05 Description: Light, Cirtus, Floral

North Country

$9.00+

Style: Czech Pilsner ABV: 4.5% IBU: 12 Hops: Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner Yeast: 34/70 Description:

Nuttin Better

$9.50+

Style: Nut Brown Ale ABV: 5.7% IBU: 24 Hops: EKG, Glacier Malt: Maris Otter, Brown, Biscuit, Caramalt, Pale Chocolate Malt Yeast: W. Yorkshire Description: Nutty, Earthy, Roasty

Phantera

$9.50+

Style: ABV: IBU: Hops: Malt: Yeast: Description:

Quantum Leap

$10.75+

Style: Blackberry and Raspberry Sour ABV: 5.6% IBU: 8 Hops: Tettnang Malt: Pilsner, White Wheat Yeast: Sourvisiae Misc: Lactose, Blackberry and Raspberry Puree Description: Fruity, Tart, Sweet

Runestone

$9.50+

Style: ABV: IBU: Hops: Malt: Yeast: Description:

Sizzle Town

$9.75+

Style: Raspberry Habanero Ale ABV: 5.7% IBU: 26 Hops: Cluster, Mosaic Malt: Vienna Malt, White Wheat, Honey Malt, Malted Oats, Marris Otter, Biscuit Malt Yeast: S-33 Description: Sweet Heat, Fruity, Bold

Wave

$9.75+

Style: Seltzer ABV: 4.5% IBU: 0 Hops: - Malt: Dextrose Yeast: Description:

Wet n' Wild

$10.25+

Style: Double IPA ABV: 8% IBU: 88 Grains: 2-Row, Vienna, Crystal Light, Aromatic Hops: Cascade, Chinook, Citra, Mosaic, Wild Yeast: US-05 Description: Bitter, Sweet, Resin

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Copper Trail Brewing Company is the premiere brewery and taproom in central Minnesota. You can now enjoy Copper Trail at home by having it delivered right to your door! Life is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy The Journey!

Website

Location

205 Broadway St, Alexandria, MN 56308

Directions

