- Home
- /
- Vineyard Haven
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- COPPER WOK
COPPER WOK
No reviews yet
9 MAIN STREET
Inside Mansion House Hotel
VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOUP
10% SERVICE CHARGE ON ALL TOGO ORDERS
WE CHARGE A 10% SERVICE FEE ON ALL TOGO ORDERS, WHICH ALL GOES TO THE STAFF.
PORK RAMEN SOUP
Aromatic pork bone broth with roasted pork, shrimp, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots and cilantro and a lime wedge
WONTON SOUP
Light chicken broth, steamed pork wontons, watercress, straw mushrooms, sesame oil
MISO SOUP
Classic dashi broth, wakame, tofu, scallions and sake
HOT & SOUR SOUP
Cabbage, bamboo, straw mushrooms, bell peppers, Chinese red vinegar spicy 1
STARTER
EDAMAME
In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze
NEW! (6) LOBSTER RANGOONS
(6) Crispy Rangoons filled with a cream cheese and lobster mixture...served with our sweet & sour dipping sauce.
(6) CRAB RANGOONS
Cripy wontons stuffed with our own savory krab, green onion & cream cheese mixture with a side of our house made sweet & sour sauce
BONELESS SPARE RIBS
Flame-grilled boneless high quality pork with our house made sauce
(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS
Marinated grilled chicken breast pieces with teriyaki glaze & sesame seeds
KOREAN BBQ SPARE RIBS
A pound of slow cooked on the bone Korean BBQ spareribs
(3) STEAK SKEWERS
Teriyaki marinated and glazed steak with sesame
PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS
Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce
(2) PORK EGGROLLS
(2) VEGETABLE EGGROLLS
(2) STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS
2 egg rolls stuffed w/ sliced beef, sautéed onions & melted cheese, served w/our spicy Mayo
(2) SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers and spinach mixed with southwestern spices and wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with our wasabi ranch dipping sauce!
(2) PIZZA EGG ROLLS
Pizza rolls!! Fun, tasty egg rolls that are like mini rolled up pizzas! We serve with our spicy Mayo and somehow they taste awesome together! Ha. Go figure! 2 per order.
(2) VEG SPRING ROLLS
(5) PEKING DUCK SPRING ROLLS
(6) PORK DUMPLINGS
(6) VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS
(6) SHRIMP DUMPLINGS
Steamed with tender shrimp, Chinese spices and a side of ponzu
THAI RED CURRY DUMPLINGS
Pork wontons smothered in a creamy red Thai curry peanut sauce
(5) PEKING RAVIOLIS
(1) SKALLION PANCAKE
A traditional, savory, crispy unleavened flatbread full of minced scallions
(6) KUNG PAO WINGS
Sweet and decently spicy wings with a Kung Pao kick!! These wings are amazing! Served spicy 1
(6) ASIAN STYLE WINGS
Soy sauce marinated, soy good!
CRISPY FANTAIL SHRIMP
with a side of spicy Japanese mayo
(3) KOREAN BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Tender Korean style braised pork shoulder, ginger slaw, hoisin sauce
(3) SPICY & CRISPY SHRIMP BAO SLIDERS
Three tender bao buns with crispy shrimp drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with ginger slaw and green onions. (Not quite crispy when togo)
(6) HOT HONEY GLAZED WINGS
Honey and hot sauce glaze on our jumbo wings! Served spicy 1
RICE & NOODLE
WOK FRIED RICE
Copper Wok fried rice with sweet onions, savoy cabbage, english peas, egg, carrots and water chestnuts. When you add a protein you get a full portion! not small pieces, a full entree portion in every box!! Love garlic? Make it Garlic fried rice and we add lots of minced garlic our our house garlic sauce!
GARLIC WOK FRIED RICE
Sweet and garlicy sauce on thick yaki soba noodles with onions, mixed veg and your choice of protein served spicy 1
WOK FIRED LO MEIN
Thick Lo Mein noodles wok tossed with sweet onions, cabbage, carrots, sprouts, celery and snow peas. When you add a protein you get a full entree sized portion, not just small pieces!! It's awesome! We have recently changed our default to thick noodles and you must select thin noodles.
GARLIC WOK FIRED NOODLE
Sweet, spicy and garlicy sauce on thick yakisoba noodles with onions and your choice of protein. Served as SPICY 1
PAD THAI NOODLE
Pad Thai noodles with our housemade sauce, carrots, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, celery, snow peas, zuccini, squash and topped with cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts and lime wedges
YAKISOBA KUNG PAO WOK FIRED NOODLE
Wok fired fresh yakisoba noodles with asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby corn, red bell pepper and a medium spicy Kung Pao sauce (served as SPICY 1)
STEAMED NOODLE
Sauce free steamed noodles.
GLUTEN FREE LO MEIN
Who needs gluten? We use our rice noodles and gluten free sauce, same veggies as our regular wok fired lo mein.
WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
MAIN DISH
YOUR CHOICE & BROCCOLI
Your choice of protein, broccoli and water chestnuts with our classic Chinese brown sauce. Generally known as Beef & Broccoli, but we let you choose wherever protein you want!!
GARLIC ENTREE
Wok fired protein of your choice, pea pods, bell pepper, baby corn, carrots, celery, water chestnuts and baby bok choy in a sweet & sour garlic sauce, cannot be served less than spicy 1
PAD THAI NOODLE
Pad Thai noodles with our housemade sauce, carrots, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, celery, snow peas, zuccini, squash and topped with cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts and lime wedges
GENERAL GAO (or is it TSO?)
Bell peppers, onions and steamed broccoli with our sweet and mildly spicy Gau sauce
SESAME SATISFACTION
Sweet sesame glazed protein of your choice, toasted sesame, sweet onion and steamed broccoli
SWEET & SOUR
Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu with onions, bell peppers and pineapple in our house made sweet & sour sauce
ORANGE ENTREE
Your choice of protein, onions and broccoli in our fresh orange sauce with a hint of ginger
KUNG PAO !WOW!
Spicy & traditional Kung Pao sauce with sweet onions, red & yellow peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, ginger, garlic, lemon grass, green onions, dried chili peppers and served with white rice ***can’t be served less than spicy 3***
CASHEW CRAZINESS
Your choice of protein with roasted cashews, bell peppers, celery, squash, pea pods, butternut squash and a traditional brown cashew sauce
SZECHUAN SPICY DELIGHT
Pick a protein, sweet onion, sweet bell peppers, squash, baby corn, carrots, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts and celery with our spicy Szechuan sauce (can not be served less than SPICY 1)
OYSTER SAUCE OASIS
Your choice of protein, asparagus, bell peppers, green beans, carrots, sweet onion and shiitake mushrooms with savory oyster sauce
WOK STIR FRY
Seasonally inspired stir fry with a classic Chinese light brown sauce 13
SPICY VEGETABLE ENTREE
Sweet onion, green beans, water chestnuts, red & yellow peppers, carrots and celery with our spicy pepper sauce (Cannot be served less than SPICY 1)
WOK FIRED PEA PODS
Your choice of protein, thinly sliced ginger, sweet onion, pea pods, sugar snap peas with a light, ginger infused brown sauce
WOK FIRED GREEN BEANS
Perfectly sauteed green beans with savory classic light brown sauce and your choice of protein
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries!!
WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
KIDS MENU
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries!!
PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS
Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce
(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS
Marinated grilled chicken breast pieces with teriyaki glaze & sesame seeds
(3) STEAK SKEWERS
Teriyaki marinated and glazed steak with sesame
STEAMED NOODLE
Sauce free steamed noodles.
WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
NEW! COPPER ANCHOR
CUP MV CLAM CHOWDER®
Made from scratch daily, award winning & gluten free. 8oz portion.
BOWL MV CLAM CHOWDER®
made from scratch daily, award winning & gluten free. 16oz portion.
FRY SHACK CALAMARI
with our subtly spicy remoulade dipping sauce
FRY SHACK OYSTERS
half pound with our subtly spicy remoulade dipping sauce
FRY SHACK SHRIMP
half pound with cocktail sauce and lemon caper aioli
FRY SHACK MINI CRAB CAKES
they’re like popcorn crab cakes, you’ll love em!
FRY SHACK POPCORN CHICKEN
with honey mustard and remoulade dipping sauces
FRY SHACK POPCORN SHRIMP
with tartar and lemon caper aioli dipping sauces
FRY SHACK LOBSTER DUMPLINGS
cream cheese and lobster filled packets of happiness
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
9 pieces. served with cocktail sauce
TUNA & SALMON TARTARE
sushi grade diced tuna, salmon, scallion & masago with eel spicy mayo wasabi sauce
BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS
tossed in virgin olive oil with salt & pepper and served with our peppercorn ranch dipping sauce.
CLAM STUFFERS
clam meat, four cheeses, red pepper, onion and garlic bread stuffing with cocktail sauce- 3 per order
SEAFOOD MEDLEY CAKES
chunks of shrimp, scallop and crab in a light batter, pan fried and served with our lemon caper aioli and spicy remoulade dipping sauces
SEA SMOKE BBQ CHICKEN SKEWERS
tender breast skewers marinated in the world famous Sea Smoke BBQ sauce- 4 per order
CHIMICHURRI STEAK SKEWERS
marinated in our bright chimichurri sauce bursting with fresh parsley, cilantro and garlic- 3 per order
THE BURGER
Half pound fresh patty perfectly grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with a pile of fries.
HALF POUND HOT LOBSTER ROLL
half pound of warm, buttered lobster knuckle and claws in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries
CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH
beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with slaw & fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
grilled chicken on ciabatta bread with lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, basil aioli & fries
ATLANTIC COD FISH & CHIPS
golden cod accompanied by a heap of fries, served with tartar sauce and a Brussels sprout slaw
SAUTÉED SEA SCALLOP ROLL
half pound of warm, buttered petite sea scallops in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries
SAUTÉED SHRIMP ROLL
half pound of butter sautéed shrimp in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
Huge 3/4 pound pile of lightly battered shrimp golden brown and served with our house power blend slaw and a mountain of fries
SIDE OF SHOESTRING FRIES
DESSERT
ADD SIDE SAUCE
DUCK SAUCE
Housemade and you can tell the difference!
HOT MUSTARD
Housemade and delicious with a quick, sharp burn!
SWEET & SOUR
Housemade (are you detecting a theme) and ridiculously delicious.
SPICY MAYO
Housemade (that's how we roll) and amazing!
HOISIN BBQ
PONZU SAUCE
SIDE OF STEAMED BROCCOLI
SUSHI APPETIZERS
SEAWEED SALAD
SPICY KANI (CRAB) SALAD
with Masago (Capelin Fish Roe) and cucumber
GREEN RIVER
Spicy Crabmeat wrap w/ avocado and thai chili sauce
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
with Yuzu Japanese Sauce
SEARED YELLOW TAIL APP
Peppered Yellowtail w/ Yuzu sauce & ginger scallion
SEARED WHITE TUNA APP
with ginger sauce and black Tobiko
PEPPER TUNA SALAD
Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi sauce
TUNA & SALMON TARTAR
SASHIMI APPETIZER
NIGIRI APPETIZER
(6) STEAMED SHRIMP SHUMAI
EDAMAME
In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze
SUSHI & SASHIMI (2 PIECES)
MAKI ROLLS
TUNA MAKI ROLL
SALMON MAKI ROLL
YELLOW TAIL MAKI ROLL
SPICY TUNA MAKI ROLL
SPICY SALMON MAKI ROLL
SPICY YELLOW TAIL MAKI ROLL
SPICY SCALLOP MAKI ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL
AVOCADO ROLL
AVOCADO CUCUMBER ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SPIDER ROLL
EEL AVOCADO ROLL
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
ALASKA ROLL
BOSTON ROLL
NEW YORK ROLL
SPECIAL ROLLS
SNOW ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber topped with Spicy Crabmeat, crunch, Eel Sauce & Thai Chili
DANCING DRAGON ROLL
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & crunch
MV ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado & Crab Meat wrapped in Rice Paper w/ Thai Chili & Eel Sauce
RISING SUN ROLL
Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber inside, topped with Smoke Salmon, Lemon Sauce and a Spicy Mayo Sauce
SAMURAI ROLL
Spicy Tuna, Avocado inside, topped w/ Tuna, Jalapeño Sauce, and Tobiko
OAK BLUFFS ROLL
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, cucumber, w/Seared Salmon, Lemon & Eel Sauce
SWEET HEART ROLL
Soy paper wrapped spicy blend of tuna, salmon, yellow tail & white tuna with masago, crunch, avocado & mango
COPPER ROLL
Peppered Tuna and Avocado inside, topped with Seared White Tuna and Black Tobiko with spicy mayo and wasabi sauce
FISHER ROLL
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped with tuna and salmon and served with spicy mayo, eel & wasabi sauce
RAINBOW ROLL
California Roll topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish and Avocado
DRAGON ROLL
Eel and Cucumber roll topped w/ Avocado, Tobiko and Eel Sauce
TISBURY ROLL
Spicy Tuna and Avocado inside, topped w/ Yellowtail and Ginger Sauce
SOUTH BEACH ROLL
Salmon, Avocado, and Cilantro inside, topped with Spicy Salmon, Ginger Sauce and Eel Sauce
PINK LADY ROLL
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cilantro & Tempura Crunch wrapped in Soybean Paper
FERRY ROLL
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tempura w/Eel Sauce and Japanese Mayo
NORTON POINT ROLL
Spicy tuna, Avocadeo tempura with Eel sauce, spicy mayo and Tobiko
TASHMOO ROLL
Spicy Lobster, Avocado, Shiso Tempura w/spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Tobiko
MANSION HOUSE ROLL
Spicy Lobster, Mango, Crunch topped with Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Eel & Ginger Sauce
COPPER SUSHI PLATTERS
MAKI COMBO
California Roll, Tuna Roll, Salmon Roll
TRIPLE SPICY COMBO
Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy California Roll
ALL TUNA SUSHI
Seven Pieces Nigiri and a Tuna Roll
ALL SALMON SUSHI
Seven Pieces Nigiri and a Salmon Roll
SUSHI DELUXE
Nine assorted Nigiri (Chef’s Choice) and a spicy Tuna Roll
SASHIMI DELUXE
Fifteen Assorted Fish (Chef’s Choice)
SUSHI-SASHIMI COMBO FOR 1
6 pieces Sashimi, 8 pieces Nigiri and a spicy tuna roll
SUSHI FOR 2
Fifteen pieces of Nigiri (Chef’s Choice), Spicy Tuna Roll and Shrimp Tempura Roll
COPPER LOVE BOAT
Twelve pieces of assorted Sashimi (Chef’s Choice), Ten pieces Nigiri (CC) Spicy Tuna Roll and Dancing Dragon Roll
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9 MAIN STREET, Inside Mansion House Hotel, VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568