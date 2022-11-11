Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

COPPER WOK

No reviews yet

9 MAIN STREET

Inside Mansion House Hotel

VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568

WOK FRIED RICE
(6) CRAB RANGOONS
GENERAL GAO (or is it TSO?)

SOUP

10% SERVICE CHARGE ON ALL TOGO ORDERS

PORK RAMEN SOUP

PORK RAMEN SOUP

$14.00

Aromatic pork bone broth with roasted pork, shrimp, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots and cilantro and a lime wedge

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$5.00+

Light chicken broth, steamed pork wontons, watercress, straw mushrooms, sesame oil

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$5.00+

Classic dashi broth, wakame, tofu, scallions and sake

HOT & SOUR SOUP

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$5.00+

Cabbage, bamboo, straw mushrooms, bell peppers, Chinese red vinegar spicy 1

STARTER

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$9.00

In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze

NEW! (6) LOBSTER RANGOONS

NEW! (6) LOBSTER RANGOONS

$14.00

(6) Crispy Rangoons filled with a cream cheese and lobster mixture...served with our sweet & sour dipping sauce.

(6) CRAB RANGOONS

(6) CRAB RANGOONS

$12.00

Cripy wontons stuffed with our own savory krab, green onion & cream cheese mixture with a side of our house made sweet & sour sauce

BONELESS SPARE RIBS

BONELESS SPARE RIBS

$14.00

Flame-grilled boneless high quality pork with our house made sauce

(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS

(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast pieces with teriyaki glaze & sesame seeds

KOREAN BBQ SPARE RIBS

KOREAN BBQ SPARE RIBS

$16.00

A pound of slow cooked on the bone Korean BBQ spareribs

(3) STEAK SKEWERS

(3) STEAK SKEWERS

$16.00

Teriyaki marinated and glazed steak with sesame

PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS

PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce

(2) PORK EGGROLLS

(2) PORK EGGROLLS

$8.00
(2) VEGETABLE EGGROLLS

(2) VEGETABLE EGGROLLS

$8.00
(2) STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS

(2) STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS

$14.00

2 egg rolls stuffed w/ sliced beef, sautéed onions & melted cheese, served w/our spicy Mayo

(2) SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

(2) SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Smoked chicken breast, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red peppers and spinach mixed with southwestern spices and wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with our wasabi ranch dipping sauce!

(2) PIZZA EGG ROLLS

(2) PIZZA EGG ROLLS

$13.00

Pizza rolls!! Fun, tasty egg rolls that are like mini rolled up pizzas! We serve with our spicy Mayo and somehow they taste awesome together! Ha. Go figure! 2 per order.

(2) VEG SPRING ROLLS

(2) VEG SPRING ROLLS

$7.00
(5) PEKING DUCK SPRING ROLLS

(5) PEKING DUCK SPRING ROLLS

$14.00
(6) PORK DUMPLINGS

(6) PORK DUMPLINGS

$11.00
(6) VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

(6) VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

$11.00
(6) SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

(6) SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

$13.00

Steamed with tender shrimp, Chinese spices and a side of ponzu

THAI RED CURRY DUMPLINGS

THAI RED CURRY DUMPLINGS

$14.00

Pork wontons smothered in a creamy red Thai curry peanut sauce

(5) PEKING RAVIOLIS

(5) PEKING RAVIOLIS

$12.00
(1) SKALLION PANCAKE

(1) SKALLION PANCAKE

$6.00

A traditional, savory, crispy unleavened flatbread full of minced scallions

(6) KUNG PAO WINGS

(6) KUNG PAO WINGS

$16.00

Sweet and decently spicy wings with a Kung Pao kick!! These wings are amazing! Served spicy 1

(6) ASIAN STYLE WINGS

(6) ASIAN STYLE WINGS

$16.00

Soy sauce marinated, soy good!

CRISPY FANTAIL SHRIMP

CRISPY FANTAIL SHRIMP

$16.00

with a side of spicy Japanese mayo

(3) KOREAN BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

(3) KOREAN BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$15.00

Tender Korean style braised pork shoulder, ginger slaw, hoisin sauce

(3) SPICY & CRISPY SHRIMP BAO SLIDERS

(3) SPICY & CRISPY SHRIMP BAO SLIDERS

$17.00

Three tender bao buns with crispy shrimp drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with ginger slaw and green onions. (Not quite crispy when togo)

(6) HOT HONEY GLAZED WINGS

(6) HOT HONEY GLAZED WINGS

$16.00

Honey and hot sauce glaze on our jumbo wings! Served spicy 1

RICE & NOODLE

WOK FRIED RICE

WOK FRIED RICE

$9.00

Copper Wok fried rice with sweet onions, savoy cabbage, english peas, egg, carrots and water chestnuts. When you add a protein you get a full portion! not small pieces, a full entree portion in every box!! Love garlic? Make it Garlic fried rice and we add lots of minced garlic our our house garlic sauce!

GARLIC WOK FRIED RICE

GARLIC WOK FRIED RICE

$10.00

Sweet and garlicy sauce on thick yaki soba noodles with onions, mixed veg and your choice of protein served spicy 1

WOK FIRED LO MEIN

WOK FIRED LO MEIN

$10.00

Thick Lo Mein noodles wok tossed with sweet onions, cabbage, carrots, sprouts, celery and snow peas. When you add a protein you get a full entree sized portion, not just small pieces!! It's awesome! We have recently changed our default to thick noodles and you must select thin noodles.

GARLIC WOK FIRED NOODLE

GARLIC WOK FIRED NOODLE

$10.00

Sweet, spicy and garlicy sauce on thick yakisoba noodles with onions and your choice of protein. Served as SPICY 1

YAKISOBA KUNG PAO WOK FIRED NOODLE

YAKISOBA KUNG PAO WOK FIRED NOODLE

$12.00

Wok fired fresh yakisoba noodles with asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby corn, red bell pepper and a medium spicy Kung Pao sauce (served as SPICY 1)

STEAMED NOODLE

STEAMED NOODLE

$9.00

Sauce free steamed noodles.

GLUTEN FREE LO MEIN

$11.00

Who needs gluten? We use our rice noodles and gluten free sauce, same veggies as our regular wok fired lo mein.

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00+
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00+

SPECIAL

Small sake special

$40.00

Wine Large Sake Special

$50.00Out of stock

MAIN DISH

YOUR CHOICE & BROCCOLI

YOUR CHOICE & BROCCOLI

$12.00

Your choice of protein, broccoli and water chestnuts with our classic Chinese brown sauce. Generally known as Beef & Broccoli, but we let you choose wherever protein you want!!

GARLIC ENTREE

GARLIC ENTREE

$12.00

Wok fired protein of your choice, pea pods, bell pepper, baby corn, carrots, celery, water chestnuts and baby bok choy in a sweet & sour garlic sauce, cannot be served less than spicy 1

GENERAL GAO (or is it TSO?)

GENERAL GAO (or is it TSO?)

$12.00

Bell peppers, onions and steamed broccoli with our sweet and mildly spicy Gau sauce

SESAME SATISFACTION

SESAME SATISFACTION

$12.00

Sweet sesame glazed protein of your choice, toasted sesame, sweet onion and steamed broccoli

SWEET & SOUR

SWEET & SOUR

$12.00

Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu with onions, bell peppers and pineapple in our house made sweet & sour sauce

ORANGE ENTREE

ORANGE ENTREE

$12.00

Your choice of protein, onions and broccoli in our fresh orange sauce with a hint of ginger

KUNG PAO !WOW!

KUNG PAO !WOW!

$13.00

Spicy & traditional Kung Pao sauce with sweet onions, red & yellow peppers, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts, ginger, garlic, lemon grass, green onions, dried chili peppers and served with white rice ***can’t be served less than spicy 3***

CASHEW CRAZINESS

CASHEW CRAZINESS

$13.00

Your choice of protein with roasted cashews, bell peppers, celery, squash, pea pods, butternut squash and a traditional brown cashew sauce

SZECHUAN SPICY DELIGHT

SZECHUAN SPICY DELIGHT

$12.00

Pick a protein, sweet onion, sweet bell peppers, squash, baby corn, carrots, roasted peanuts, water chestnuts and celery with our spicy Szechuan sauce (can not be served less than SPICY 1)

OYSTER SAUCE OASIS

OYSTER SAUCE OASIS

$12.00

Your choice of protein, asparagus, bell peppers, green beans, carrots, sweet onion and shiitake mushrooms with savory oyster sauce

WOK STIR FRY

WOK STIR FRY

$13.00

Seasonally inspired stir fry with a classic Chinese light brown sauce 13

SPICY VEGETABLE ENTREE

SPICY VEGETABLE ENTREE

$13.00

Sweet onion, green beans, water chestnuts, red & yellow peppers, carrots and celery with our spicy pepper sauce (Cannot be served less than SPICY 1)

WOK FIRED PEA PODS

WOK FIRED PEA PODS

$12.00

Your choice of protein, thinly sliced ginger, sweet onion, pea pods, sugar snap peas with a light, ginger infused brown sauce

WOK FIRED GREEN BEANS

WOK FIRED GREEN BEANS

$12.00

Perfectly sauteed green beans with savory classic light brown sauce and your choice of protein

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00+
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00+

KIDS MENU

PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS

PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce

(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS

(4) CHICKEN BREAST SKEWERS

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast pieces with teriyaki glaze & sesame seeds

(3) STEAK SKEWERS

(3) STEAK SKEWERS

$16.00

Teriyaki marinated and glazed steak with sesame

STEAMED NOODLE

STEAMED NOODLE

$9.00

Sauce free steamed noodles.

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00+
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00+

NEW! COPPER ANCHOR

CUP MV CLAM CHOWDER®

CUP MV CLAM CHOWDER®

$10.00

Made from scratch daily, award winning & gluten free. 8oz portion.

FRY SHACK CALAMARI

FRY SHACK CALAMARI

$18.00

with our subtly spicy remoulade dipping sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

9 pieces. served with cocktail sauce

SEAFOOD MEDLEY CAKES

SEAFOOD MEDLEY CAKES

$19.00

chunks of shrimp, scallop and crab in a light batter, pan fried and served with our lemon caper aioli and spicy remoulade dipping sauces

THE BURGER

THE BURGER

$19.00

Half pound fresh patty perfectly grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with a pile of fries.

HALF POUND HOT LOBSTER ROLL

HALF POUND HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$35.00

half pound of warm, buttered lobster knuckle and claws in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries

CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH

CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH

$19.00

beautiful golden cod filet topped with tartar and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun, served with slaw & fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

grilled chicken on ciabatta bread with lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese, basil aioli & fries

ATLANTIC COD FISH & CHIPS

ATLANTIC COD FISH & CHIPS

$27.00

golden cod accompanied by a heap of fries, served with tartar sauce and a Brussels sprout slaw

SAUTÉED SEA SCALLOP ROLL

$32.00

half pound of warm, buttered petite sea scallops in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries

SAUTÉED SHRIMP ROLL

$29.00

half pound of butter sautéed shrimp in a grilled brioche bun with chopped bacon, parsley, preserved lemon and a mountain of fries

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$35.00

Huge 3/4 pound pile of lightly battered shrimp golden brown and served with our house power blend slaw and a mountain of fries

SIDE OF SHOESTRING FRIES

$7.00

DESSERT

(6) CHEESECAKE RANGOONS

$12.00Out of stock

Our own cheesecake and graham cracker stuffed rangoons with a fresh raspberry dipping sauce

SNICKERS® GRAND SLAM PIE

$12.00

(4) DEEP FRIED OREOS®

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$12.00

ADD SIDE SAUCE

DUCK SAUCE

DUCK SAUCE

$0.75+

Housemade and you can tell the difference!

HOT MUSTARD

HOT MUSTARD

$1.00+

Housemade and delicious with a quick, sharp burn!

SWEET & SOUR

SWEET & SOUR

$0.75+

Housemade (are you detecting a theme) and ridiculously delicious.

SPICY MAYO

SPICY MAYO

$1.00+

Housemade (that's how we roll) and amazing!

HOISIN BBQ

$0.75+

PONZU SAUCE

$0.75+

SIDE OF STEAMED BROCCOLI

$6.00

SUSHI APPETIZERS

SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

SPICY KANI (CRAB) SALAD

$8.00

with Masago (Capelin Fish Roe) and cucumber

GREEN RIVER

$11.00

Spicy Crabmeat wrap w/ avocado and thai chili sauce

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$10.00

with Yuzu Japanese Sauce

SEARED YELLOW TAIL APP

$12.00

Peppered Yellowtail w/ Yuzu sauce & ginger scallion

SEARED WHITE TUNA APP

$10.00

with ginger sauce and black Tobiko

PEPPER TUNA SALAD

$12.00

Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi sauce

TUNA & SALMON TARTAR

$12.00

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$12.00

NIGIRI APPETIZER

$10.00

(6) STEAMED SHRIMP SHUMAI

$7.00
EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$9.00

In the pod- Steamed fresh soybeans Choice of lightly salted or spicy kimchi glaze

SUSHI & SASHIMI (2 PIECES)

TUNA

$7.50

SALMON

$7.50

SHRIMP

$7.50

YELLOW TAIL

$7.50

WHITE TUNA

$7.50

CRAB MEAT

$7.50

SMOKED SALMON

$7.50

RED SNAPPER

$7.50

SQUID

$7.50

EEL

$7.50

OCTOPUS

$7.50

FLYING FISH ROE TOBIKO

$7.50

SALMON ROE

$10.00

SCALLOP

$10.00

MAKI ROLLS

TUNA MAKI ROLL

$8.00

SALMON MAKI ROLL

$8.00

YELLOW TAIL MAKI ROLL

$8.00

SPICY TUNA MAKI ROLL

$9.00

SPICY SALMON MAKI ROLL

$9.00

SPICY YELLOW TAIL MAKI ROLL

$9.00

SPICY SCALLOP MAKI ROLL

$10.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.50

AVOCADO CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$11.00

SPIDER ROLL

$12.00

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$9.00

ALASKA ROLL

$9.00

BOSTON ROLL

$9.00
NEW YORK ROLL

NEW YORK ROLL

$10.00

SPECIAL ROLLS

SNOW ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber topped with Spicy Crabmeat, crunch, Eel Sauce & Thai Chili

DANCING DRAGON ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & crunch

MV ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado & Crab Meat wrapped in Rice Paper w/ Thai Chili & Eel Sauce

RISING SUN ROLL

$19.00

Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber inside, topped with Smoke Salmon, Lemon Sauce and a Spicy Mayo Sauce

SAMURAI ROLL

$19.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado inside, topped w/ Tuna, Jalapeño Sauce, and Tobiko

OAK BLUFFS ROLL

$19.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, cucumber, w/Seared Salmon, Lemon & Eel Sauce

SWEET HEART ROLL

$18.00

Soy paper wrapped spicy blend of tuna, salmon, yellow tail & white tuna with masago, crunch, avocado & mango

COPPER ROLL

$19.00

Peppered Tuna and Avocado inside, topped with Seared White Tuna and Black Tobiko with spicy mayo and wasabi sauce

FISHER ROLL

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped with tuna and salmon and served with spicy mayo, eel & wasabi sauce

RAINBOW ROLL

$19.00

California Roll topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish and Avocado

DRAGON ROLL

$19.00

Eel and Cucumber roll topped w/ Avocado, Tobiko and Eel Sauce

TISBURY ROLL

$19.00

Spicy Tuna and Avocado inside, topped w/ Yellowtail and Ginger Sauce

SOUTH BEACH ROLL

$19.00

Salmon, Avocado, and Cilantro inside, topped with Spicy Salmon, Ginger Sauce and Eel Sauce

PINK LADY ROLL

$19.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cilantro & Tempura Crunch wrapped in Soybean Paper

FERRY ROLL

$17.00

Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tempura w/Eel Sauce and Japanese Mayo

NORTON POINT ROLL

$18.00

Spicy tuna, Avocadeo tempura with Eel sauce, spicy mayo and Tobiko

TASHMOO ROLL

$22.00

Spicy Lobster, Avocado, Shiso Tempura w/spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Tobiko

MANSION HOUSE ROLL

$22.00

Spicy Lobster, Mango, Crunch topped with Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Eel & Ginger Sauce

COPPER SUSHI PLATTERS

MAKI COMBO

$21.00

California Roll, Tuna Roll, Salmon Roll

TRIPLE SPICY COMBO

$23.00

Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy California Roll

ALL TUNA SUSHI

$23.00

Seven Pieces Nigiri and a Tuna Roll

ALL SALMON SUSHI

$23.00

Seven Pieces Nigiri and a Salmon Roll

SUSHI DELUXE

$24.00

Nine assorted Nigiri (Chef’s Choice) and a spicy Tuna Roll

SASHIMI DELUXE

$24.00

Fifteen Assorted Fish (Chef’s Choice)

SUSHI-SASHIMI COMBO FOR 1

$33.00

6 pieces Sashimi, 8 pieces Nigiri and a spicy tuna roll

SUSHI FOR 2

$48.00

Fifteen pieces of Nigiri (Chef’s Choice), Spicy Tuna Roll and Shrimp Tempura Roll

COPPER LOVE BOAT

$59.00

Twelve pieces of assorted Sashimi (Chef’s Choice), Ten pieces Nigiri (CC) Spicy Tuna Roll and Dancing Dragon Roll

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
9 MAIN STREET, Inside Mansion House Hotel, VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568

