farm to table, oysters, brunch, wine, meat, seafood
Copperwood Tavern
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Copperwood Tavern, we aim to give our customers an enjoyable and memorable dining experience. We chose to be a farm-to-table restaurant because it represents the freshest quality available. Not only do we source our ingredients and products locally, we're also locally owned and operated in Virginia right outside of Washington D.C.
4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington, VA 22206