Copperz Brewing Co.
798 South Fourth St
Hamburg, PA 19526
Wyndridge Cider Cans
The Greater Good ESB
64 oz Growler Fill The Greater Good ESB
5.1% 39IBUs / Quintessential English session beer, The Greater Good uses all English malt and hops for that classic toasty malt and earthy/herbal hop balance. Soft bodied and highly drinkable, the style pairs well with almost any food or occasion.
32 oz Growler Fill The Greater Good ESB
5.1% 39IBUs / Quintessential English session beer, The Greater Good uses all English malt and hops for that classic toasty malt and earthy/herbal hop balance. Soft bodied and highly drinkable, the style pairs well with almost any food or occasion.
Past is Prologue NEIPA
64 oz Growler Fill Past is Prologue
6.4% 38IBUS / Massive whirlpool additions with a hefty dose of dry hopping, this NEIPA leans citrus forward with big notes of orange and tangerine with touches of stone fruits and tropical fruit.
32 oz Growler Fill Past is Prologue
6.4% 38IBUS / Massive whirlpool additions with a hefty dose of dry hopping, this NEIPA leans citrus forward with big notes of orange and tangerine with touches of stone fruits and tropical fruit.
Anthem American Amber Ale
Even in the Future Nothing Works Schwarzbier
64 oz Growler Fill Even in the Future Schwarzbier
6% 21IBUS / Dark without being roasty, light-bodied without being boring, Schwarzbiers are highly drinkable dark lagers occupying a space somewhere between a Dunkel and a Pils. Ours was brewed using a Kolsch yeast to speed up the process but still fermented cool to preserve that clean crisp neutral yeast profile associated with lagers. Carafa provides notes of chocolate and coffee without overwhelming the palate and Noble Hops bring subtle clean bitterness to the finish. Conditioned on pureed blackberries that added a light berry tartness and earthiness without adding sweetness or becoming the star of the show
32 oz Growler Fill Even in the Future Schwarzbier
6% 21IBUS / Dark without being roasty, light-bodied without being boring, Schwarzbiers are highly drinkable dark lagers occupying a space somewhere between a Dunkel and a Pils. Ours was brewed using a Kolsch yeast to speed up the process but still fermented cool to preserve that clean crisp neutral yeast profile associated with lagers. Carafa provides notes of chocolate and coffee without overwhelming the palate and Noble Hops bring subtle clean bitterness to the finish. Conditioned on pureed blackberries that added a light berry tartness and earthiness without adding sweetness or becoming the star of the show
Local Legend IPA
64 oz Growler Fill Local Legend IPA
7% 70IBUS / Classic American IPA featuring locally sourced Cascade hops from Heidelberg Hop Heads. Notes of fresh and candied citrus followed by its typical floral and spicy hop character, this is a great example of what Cascade can do when used as a primary bittering and aroma hop. Small additions of Centennial, CTZ, and Nugget added depth and a simple, but balanced grain bill make this an easy drinking IPA.
32 oz Growler Fill Local Legend IPA
7% 70IBUS / Classic American IPA featuring locally sourced Cascade hops from Heidelberg Hop Heads. Notes of fresh and candied citrus followed by its typical floral and spicy hop character, this is a great example of what Cascade can do when used as a primary bittering and aroma hop. Small additions of Centennial, CTZ, and Nugget added depth and a simple, but balanced grain bill make this an easy drinking IPA.
Pumpkin Paradox
64 oz Growler Fill Pumpkin Paradox
7.3% 25 IBUS / House roasted pumpkin and spices in the boil lay the foundation for this blonde stout that is later conditioned with vanilla bean, coffee, and even more pumpkin spice. Heavy oat additions along with lactose add body and sweetness so we can all be a little basic during these cooler fall days.
32 oz Growler Fill Pumpkin Paradox
7.3% 25 IBUS / House roasted pumpkin and spices in the boil lay the foundation for this blonde stout that is later conditioned with vanilla bean, coffee, and even more pumpkin spice. Heavy oat additions along with lactose add body and sweetness so we can all be a little basic during these cooler fall days.
Straif Irish Dry Stout
64 oz Growler Fill Straif
Sharing a common history with English porters, the Irish Dry Stout is another session ale that doesn't lack flavor despite the modest ABV. Tons of Roasted Barley with a base of toasty English malts, Straif is full of dark roast bitterness & bittersweet chocolate over notes of grainy bread. ABV 4.1% IBUs 34
32 oz Growler Fill Straif
Sharing a common history with English porters, the Irish Dry Stout is another session ale that doesn't lack flavor despite the modest ABV. Tons of Roasted Barley with a base of toasty English malts, Straif is full of dark roast bitterness & bittersweet chocolate over notes of grainy bread. ABV 4.1% IBUs
Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider
2102 American Stout
Some Work All Play American Pale Ale
64 oz Grwlr Some Work
5.2% 50IBUs / Using BSGs proprietary Zamba hop blend, SWAP is a classic American Pale with an assertive hop profile having notes of citrus and candied fruit.
32 oz Grwlr Some Work
5.2% 50IBUs / Using BSGs proprietary Zamba hop blend, SWAP is a classic American Pale with an assertive hop profile having notes of citrus and candied fruit.
Appetizerz
Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Slightly sweet and buttery dough seasoned with everything bagel seasoning and served with a side of melted Copper Ale beer cheese and mustard.
Bacon Beer Cheese Pierogies
Four pierogies topped with bacon crumbles, beer cheese and sautéed onions.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Boneless Wingz
Breaded boneless wings served tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Dry Rub seasoning.
Onion Ringz with Zesty Sauce
Crispy battered and friend onion rings served with a creamy zesty dipping sauce.
Loaded Nachos
Choice of chicken or pulled pork loaded over tortilla chips, topped with beer cheese, pico de gallo with cilantro, bacon crumbles & served with a side of sour cream.
Spicy Cheese Bites
Smooth jack cheese with spicy jalapeno pieces covered in fine bread crumbs. Served with bistro sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Flatbreads & Entrees
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza
Crispy Flatbread Pizza with shredded cheddar jack cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and drizzled with a sriracha ranch for a nice kick.
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza
Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with shredded cheese, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch.
Pulled Pork Flatbread Pizza
Crispy flatbread topped with shredded cheese, pulled pork, and drizzled with a tangy barbecue sauce.
Fish & Chips
Don't Be A Jerk Flatbread Pizza
Flatbread topped with diced chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh pineapple. Garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro.
Tango with me Flatbread Pizza
Flatbread topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, bacon, poblano ranch, house-made Verde salsa & pickled onions
Saladz
Caesar Salad
Bed of lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Copperz House Salad
Mixed greens salad with tomato, Onion, Cheese, and Croutons with choice of salad dressing.
Pears with Fall Salad
Spring mix greens topped with sliced pears, pecans, and goat cheese, served with maple balsamic vinaigrette.
Handheldz
Copperz House Burger
A generously sized burger topped with lettuce and tomato served on a warm brioche bun. Add on bacon, cheese or both to make it your own! Chose either Angus Beef or a Veggie Black Bean Burger.
Buffalo Melt
Chopped chicken, buffalo chicken dip, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella & a drizzle of siracha ranch on white bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded pulled pork, drizzled with barbecue sauce and served on a warm brioche bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & a house made horseradish sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion, served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & barbecue sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Philly Melt
Chopped steak sautéed with onions and peppers, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese and your choice of beer cheese or marinara, served on a warm brioche hoagie roll.
Farmhaus Burger
Fresh beef patty from local LaFaver Family Farm, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & a mayo-ketchup sauce.
Dessertz
Scoop of vanilla ice cream
Brownie with Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream atop a warm chocolate chip brownie.
Cheesecake Basque
Abundant with cream cheese, heavy cream & cage-free eggs, this soufflé’d cheesecake is the light with a caramelized exterior & topped with your choice of chocolate-caramel drizzle or fresh fruit & whipped cream.
Grandmom Sauer's Secret Recipe Shoo-fly Pie
A old time recipe passed down for four generations, this wet bottom shoo-fly pie is like no others!
Dutch Apple Pie
A slice of warm apple pie filled with orchard-fresh Michigan apples, finished with a rich & crunchy streusel topping. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. Make it A La Mode for $1.50
Kidz
Sides - Stand Alone
Copperz Brewing Company is here to serve you and your family! Allow our local and family owned brewery and restaurant serve your the highest quality beers, food, and local Pennsylvania wines and spirits!
798 South Fourth St, Hamburg, PA 19526