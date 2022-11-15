Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copperz Brewing Co.

798 South Fourth St

Hamburg, PA 19526

Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Buffalo Melt
Boneless Wingz

Wyndridge Cider Cans

Can 12oz Wyndridge Cranberry

$6.00

The Greater Good ESB

5.1% 39IBUs / Quintessential English session beer, The Greater Good uses all English malt and hops for that classic toasty malt and earthy/herbal hop balance. Soft bodied and highly drinkable, the style pairs well with almost any food or occasion.

64 oz Growler Fill The Greater Good ESB

$17.50

32 oz Growler Fill The Greater Good ESB

$10.50

Past is Prologue NEIPA

6.4% 38IBUS / Massive whirlpool additions with a hefty dose of dry hopping, this NEIPA leans citrus forward with big notes of orange and tangerine with touches of stone fruits and tropical fruit.

64 oz Growler Fill Past is Prologue

$18.50

32 oz Growler Fill Past is Prologue

$11.00

Anthem American Amber Ale

64 oz Growler Fill Anthem American Amber Ale

$17.00

32 oz Growler Fill Anthem American Amber Ale

$10.00

Even in the Future Nothing Works Schwarzbier

ABV 6.0% 21 IBU Dark without being roasty, light-bodied without being boring, Schwarzbiers are highly drinkable dark lagers occupying a space somewhere between a Dunkel and a Pils. Ours was brewed using a Kolsch yeast to speed up the process but still fermented cool to preserve that clean crisp neutral yeast profile associated with lagers. Carafa provides notes of chocolate and coffee without overwhelming the palate and Noble Hops bring subtle clean bitterness to the finish. Conditioned on pureed blackberries that added a light berry tartness and earthiness without adding sweetness or becoming the star of the show.

64 oz Growler Fill Even in the Future Schwarzbier

$17.50

32 oz Growler Fill Even in the Future Schwarzbier

$10.50

Local Legend IPA

64 oz Growler Fill Local Legend IPA

$18.50

32 oz Growler Fill Local Legend IPA

$11.00

Pumpkin Paradox

7.3% 25 IBUS / House roasted pumpkin and spices in the boil lay the foundation for this blonde stout that is later conditioned with vanilla bean, coffee, and even more pumpkin spice. Heavy oat additions along with lactose add body and sweetness so we can all be a little basic during these cooler fall days.

64 oz Growler Fill Pumpkin Paradox

$21.00

32 oz Growler Fill Pumpkin Paradox

$12.50

Straif Irish Dry Stout

4.1% 34IBUs / Sharing a common history with English porters, the Irish Dry Stout is another session ale that doesn't lack flavor despite its modest ABV. Tons of Roasted Barley with a base of toasty English malts, Straif is full of dark roast bitterness and bittersweet chocolate over notes of grainy bread.

64 oz Growler Fill Straif

$17.00

32 oz Growler Fill Straif

$10.00

Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider

64 oz Growler Fill Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider

$21.00

32 oz Growler Fill Wyndridge Black Cherry Cider

$12.00

2102 American Stout

64 oz Growler Fill 2102 American Stout

$17.50

32 oz Growler Fill 2102 American Stout

$11.00

Some Work All Play American Pale Ale

64 oz Grwlr Some Work

$18.00

32 oz Grwlr Some Work

$10.50

Appetizerz

Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$12.50

Slightly sweet and buttery dough seasoned with everything bagel seasoning and served with a side of melted Copper Ale beer cheese and mustard.

Bacon Beer Cheese Pierogies

Bacon Beer Cheese Pierogies

$10.00

Four pierogies topped with bacon crumbles, beer cheese and sautéed onions.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.

Boneless Wingz

Boneless Wingz

$12.50

Breaded boneless wings served tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or Dry Rub seasoning.

Onion Ringz with Zesty Sauce

Onion Ringz with Zesty Sauce

$7.00

Crispy battered and friend onion rings served with a creamy zesty dipping sauce.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Choice of chicken or pulled pork loaded over tortilla chips, topped with beer cheese, pico de gallo with cilantro, bacon crumbles & served with a side of sour cream.

Spicy Cheese Bites

Spicy Cheese Bites

$10.00

Smooth jack cheese with spicy jalapeno pieces covered in fine bread crumbs. Served with bistro sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Flatbreads & Entrees

A 4-oz. beer battered cod fillet fried to a crisp, served with fries & a creamy coleslaw. Option to upgrade to 2 or 3 fillets.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Crispy Flatbread Pizza with shredded cheddar jack cheese, chicken tossed in buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and drizzled with a sriracha ranch for a nice kick.

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Crispy Flatbread Pizza topped with shredded cheese, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch.

Pulled Pork Flatbread Pizza

Pulled Pork Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Crispy flatbread topped with shredded cheese, pulled pork, and drizzled with a tangy barbecue sauce.

Fish & Chips

$12.50

Don't Be A Jerk Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Flatbread topped with diced chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh pineapple. Garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro.

Tango with me Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

Flatbread topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, bacon, poblano ranch, house-made Verde salsa & pickled onions

Saladz

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Bed of lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Copperz House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens salad with tomato, Onion, Cheese, and Croutons with choice of salad dressing.

Pears with Fall Salad

Pears with Fall Salad

$12.00

Spring mix greens topped with sliced pears, pecans, and goat cheese, served with maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Handheldz

Copperz House Burger

$15.50

A generously sized burger topped with lettuce and tomato served on a warm brioche bun. Add on bacon, cheese or both to make it your own! Chose either Angus Beef or a Veggie Black Bean Burger.

Buffalo Melt

Buffalo Melt

$12.00

Chopped chicken, buffalo chicken dip, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella & a drizzle of siracha ranch on white bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded pulled pork, drizzled with barbecue sauce and served on a warm brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

Angus beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & a house made horseradish sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion, served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & barbecue sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Philly Melt

Philly Melt

$13.50

Chopped steak sautéed with onions and peppers, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese and your choice of beer cheese or marinara, served on a warm brioche hoagie roll.

Farmhaus Burger

Farmhaus Burger

$13.50

Fresh beef patty from local LaFaver Family Farm, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & a mayo-ketchup sauce.

Dessertz

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

$2.00

Brownie with Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream atop a warm chocolate chip brownie.

Cheesecake Basque

Cheesecake Basque

$10.00

Abundant with cream cheese, heavy cream & cage-free eggs, this soufflé’d cheesecake is the light with a caramelized exterior & topped with your choice of chocolate-caramel drizzle or fresh fruit & whipped cream.

Grandmom Sauer's Secret Recipe Shoo-fly Pie

$5.50

A old time recipe passed down for four generations, this wet bottom shoo-fly pie is like no others!

Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch Apple Pie

$6.50

A slice of warm apple pie filled with orchard-fresh Michigan apples, finished with a rich & crunchy streusel topping. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. Make it A La Mode for $1.50

Kidz

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$5.00

Flatbread pizza topped with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Melted American cheese on sliced white bread and served with fries.

Kids Chicken Nuggetz

$6.50

Breaded boneless chicken nuggets served with fries.

Sides - Stand Alone

French Fries

$4.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Chips

$3.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side of Parmesan Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Merch

64 oz Copperz Growler

64 oz Copperz Growler

$10.00
Copperz Baseball Hat

Copperz Baseball Hat

$17.00
Copperz Tee Shirt

Copperz Tee Shirt

$15.00
Copperz Pint Glass

Copperz Pint Glass

$7.00
Copperz Christmas Ornament

Copperz Christmas Ornament

$5.00
Copperz Beanie Hat

Copperz Beanie Hat

$14.00
Copperz Sticker

Copperz Sticker

$3.00
Copperz Trucker Hat

Copperz Trucker Hat

$24.00

Copperz Sweatshirt

$28.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Copperz Brewing Company is here to serve you and your family! Allow our local and family owned brewery and restaurant serve your the highest quality beers, food, and local Pennsylvania wines and spirits!

798 South Fourth St, Hamburg, PA 19526

