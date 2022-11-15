Copperz Brewing Co.

Even in the Future Nothing Works Schwarzbier

ABV 6.0% 21 IBU Dark without being roasty, light-bodied without being boring, Schwarzbiers are highly drinkable dark lagers occupying a space somewhere between a Dunkel and a Pils. Ours was brewed using a Kolsch yeast to speed up the process but still fermented cool to preserve that clean crisp neutral yeast profile associated with lagers. Carafa provides notes of chocolate and coffee without overwhelming the palate and Noble Hops bring subtle clean bitterness to the finish. Conditioned on pureed blackberries that added a light berry tartness and earthiness without adding sweetness or becoming the star of the show.