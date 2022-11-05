Coppola's Doral
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.
3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105, Doral, FL 33122
