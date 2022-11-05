Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coppola's Doral

3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105

Doral, FL 33122

Antipasti

Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$14.95

Fried mozzarella on a bed of baby arugula with shaved parmesan, balsamic dressing, with a side of marinara sauce.

Antipasti Misto con Burrata

Antipasti Misto con Burrata

$25.95

Prosciutto, Italian mortadella, and salami with burrata on a bed of arugula with pesto sauce and balsamic vinegar.

Antipasti di Terra Coppola

$37.95

Picanha, grilled sausage, Argentine sausage.

Antipasti di Mare Coppola

Antipasti di Mare Coppola

$37.95

Mussels, fried calamari, octopus.

Arrosticini alla Grillia

$25.95

Lamb skewer with homemade potatoes.

Zuppa del Giorno

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Polpo alla Grillia

$22.00

Calamari Fritti with shrimp

$17.95

Insalate

Insalate
Contadina

Contadina

$18.95

Mixed greens, orange, green apple, nutmeg caramelized gorgonzola cheese, dijon vinaigrette, honey mustard.

Di Cesare

$12.95

Fresh romaine salad with caesar dressing.

Rucola e Parmigiano

$14.95

Arugula, shaved parmesan, & balsamic dressing.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices topped with pesto dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella bocconcini with roasted cherry tomatoes in a basil dressing.

Tricolore

$12.95

Mix of lettuce, baby arugula, radicchio, and tomatoes, in a house dressing.

Primi Piatti

Primi Piatti

Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$35.95

Homemade pasta sauteed with mixed seafoodin white wine sauce or red marinara sauce.

Tagliatelle della Nonna

$25.95

Homemade fettuccine pasta sauteed withhomemade meat sauce and mushrooms.

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$25.95

Homemade fettuccine pasta sauteed withhomemade meat sauce and mushrooms.

Lasagne alla Bolognese

$25.95

Homemade traditional meat lasagna.

Spaghetti e Polpette

$25.95

Pasta sauteed with classic meatballs in a marinara sauce.

Spaghetti alla Routta

$25.95

Pasta tossed in a Grana Padano cheese wheel.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$23.95

Homemade pasta in a cream with bacon, onion, parsley, and parmigiana cheese.

Spaghetti Neri con Gamberetti

Spaghetti Neri con Gamberetti

$35.95

Black pasta in a cream of roasted peppers, asparagus, and sundried tomatoes, with shrimp and burrata.

Gnocchi

$21.95

Homemade potato dumplings.

Ravioli Di Carne

$25.95

Italian sausage and prosciutto with the sauce of your choice (Pesto, Bolognese, Pomodoro or Alfredo)

Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci

$23.95

Homemade pasta filled with ricotta and spinach in a creamy truffle sauce.

Ravioli di Pera

$23.95

Homemade ravioli filled with pears in a butter sage sauce.

Ravioli Pesto Genovese

$23.95

Homemade ravioli filled with four kinds of cheese in a basil pesto sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.95

Fresh fettuccine with cream and parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti Neri con Aragosta

$55.95

Black spaghetti in cream of roasted peppers, asparagus, and sundried tomatoes, served with lobster.

Ravioli Di Aragosta

$35.95

Lobster filled ravioli tossed in italian sauce and shrimp.

Secondi di Pollo

Secondi di Pollo

Pollo alla Grigilia

$27.95

Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$25.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinaraand mozzarella cheese

Pollo Piccata

$27.95

Chicken thighs with piccata sauce.

Pollo alla Marsalla

$29.95

Secondi di Pesce

Secondi di Pesce

Mahi Mahi

$32.95

A delicious, crowd-pleasing fish boneless skinless. This meal can be served with piccata sauce or Mediterranean sauce.

Snapper

$35.95

This fish can be served with piccata sauce or Mediterranean sauce.

Salmone in Crosta

Salmone in Crosta

$39.95

Fresh wild salmon filet crusted with bread crumbs on a bed of baby arugula.

Aragosta

$49.95

Secondi di Carne

Vitello alla Marsala

$39.95

Seared veal scaloppine topped with mixed mushroom in a marsala wine sauce

Vitello alla Parmigiana

$39.95

Vitello alla Piccata

$39.95

Picanha

$34.95

12 Oz. grilled picanha

Bistecca di Lembo alla Griglia (Vacio)

$34.95

12 Oz. grilled flap steak

Bistecca alla Griglia (Skirt Steak)

$37.95

12 Oz. grilled skirt steak

Ossobuco di Manzo al Risotto

$45.95

Italian style, ossobuco with risotto.

Costolette di Manzo al Risotto (Short Ribs)

$39.95

Short ribs with risotto

Bistecca T-Bone alla Griglia

$42.95

16 oz. Grilled T-bonne.

Costolette di Maiale (BBQ Ribs)

$37.95

Baby back ribs served with barbecue sauce.

Filet Mignon

$48.95

16 Oz. Prime grilled beef tenderloins.

Bistecca di New York alla Griglia (NY Steak)

$49.95

16oz. grilled New York steak

Bistecca di New York alla Griglia con Pasta alla Ruotta

Bistecca di New York alla Griglia con Pasta alla Ruotta

$55.00

Risotti

Risotto di Aragosta

$55.95

Lobster risotto with spiced saffron and asparagus.

Risotto Nero di Aragosta

$55.95

Creamy risotto served with shrimp and lobster sauce, with a side of Puttanesca sauce.

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini

$35.95

Arborio rice prepared in creamy robiola cheese with porcini mushrooms and truffle oil.

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$37.95

Arborio rice prepared with a combination of mixed seafood

Risotto

$15.95

Mare e Terra Coppola's

$80.00

Keto Senza Carboidrati - No Carbs

Keto Senza Carboidrati - No Carbs

Keto Risotto al Broccoli

$35.95

Broccoli risotto.

Keto Risotto al Cavolfiore

$35.95

Cauliflower rice risotto served with chicken or shrimp.

Keto Spaghetti di Zucchini

$35.95

Spaghetti made with zucchini served with chicken or shrimp.

Keto Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

$35.95

Keto Lasagne

$29.95

Dolci

Tiramisu fatto in casa

Tiramisu fatto in casa

$12.95

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso coffee, layered with mascarpone cream.

Tiramisu fatto in casa senza carboidrati

$16.95

Gluten-free without wheat flour, sugar-free.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$12.95

Traditional Italian pastry. Tube-shaped pastry shell with a sweet creamy filling.

Cheesecake Dolce di Latte

$12.95

Sweet and creamy dulce de leche cheesecake.

Gelato Vanilla

$10.95

Gelato Pistachio (NUTS!!)

$10.95

Gelato Vegan Vanilla

$10.95

Gelato Keto Chocolate

$10.95

Kids menu

Spaguetti e Polpette kid

$16.95

Spaghetti Bolognese kid

$16.95

Spaguetti Pomodoro kid

$16.95

Spaguetti al Burro kid

$16.95

Fettuccine Alfredo kid

$16.95

Spaghetti Alfredo kid

$16.95

Chicken fingers kid

$16.95

Italian

Scorze de botella

$25.00

Impero - Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Impero - Chardonnay

$39.00

Antonutti - Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

Dosman - Moscato d' Asti

$47.00

Costaross - Prosecco

$47.00

Bonfante & Chiarle - Langhe Arneis

$49.00

Bofante & Chiarle - Gavi di Gavi

$51.00

Cantine Feliesi - Falanghina

$46.00

Poggio le Volpi - Donnaluce

$54.00

Impero - Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Impero - Merlot

$39.00

Impero - Sangiovese

$39.00

Due Lilu Barbera d' Asti

$45.00

Ca'Montebello - Pinot Noir

$47.00

Laure - Nebbiolo d'Alba

$52.00

Sinello - Montepulciano Riserva

$49.00

Le Origini - Aglianico

$44.00

Certosa - Chianti Classico

$50.00

Certosa - Chianti Classico Riserva

$65.00

Carillon - Rosso di Montalcino

$52.00

La Togata - Brunello di Montalcino

$99.00

Molinai - Barbaresco

$94.00

Bisu - Barolo

$99.00

Campo Piano Amarone - Della Valpolicella

$75.95

Tinazzi - Valpolicella Ripasso Sup

$56.00

Tinazzi Amarone - Della Valpolicella

$99.00

Tareni - Nero d' Avola

$46.00

Tre - Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Trambusti - Origo Toscana

$47.00

Poggio le Volpi - Roma Rosso

$51.00

Masca del Tacco - Primitivo di Manduria

$52.00

Pellegrino - Syrah

$47.00

Poggio le Volpi - Baccarossa

$79.00

Brunello Di Montalcino - Sangiovese

$165.00

Allegrini - Amore

$410.00

Tenuta - Guado Al Tasso

$465.00

Antinori - Tignanello

$815.00

Merlot Glass

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$11.00

Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Sangiovese Glass

$11.00

Moscato d asti Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Argentinan

Scorze de botella

$25.00

Rutini Encuentro - Chardonnay

$44.00

Marcelo Pelleriti Signature - Chardonnay

$56.45

Las Perdices Fume Blanc - Sauvignon

$44.00

Las Perdices - Pinot Grigio

$45.00

San Pedro De Yacochuya - Torrontes

$47.00

Trumpeter - Rose De Malbec

$40.00

Petite Fleur - Malbec

$50.00

Don Gennaro - Malbec

$45.00

Los Haroldos Reserva - Malbec

$55.00

Balbo - Malbec

$49.00

Marcelo Pelleriti Signature - Malbec

$56.45

San Pedro De Yacochuya - Malbec

$50.00

Tomero Reserva - Malbec

$55.00

Rutini Coleccion - Malbec

$70.00

Val De Flores - Malbec

$125.00

Las Perdices Reserva - Cabernet

$55.00

Los Haroldos Reserva - Cabernet .

$49.00

Rutini Dominio - Cabernet

$65.00

Rutini Single Vineyard - Cabernet

$125.00

Marcelo Pelleriti Signature - Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Rutini Encuentro - Merlot

$48.00

Humberto Canale Estate - Merlot

$50.00

Mariflor - Pinot Noir

$55.00

Humberto Canale Gran Reserva - Pinot Noir

$65.00

Las Perdices Ala Colorada - Cabernet Franc.

$70.00

Tomero - Cabernet Franc

$45.00

Linda Flor - Blend

$70.00

Vistalba Corte - B Blend

$95.00

Rutini Apartado - Gran Malbec

$149.00

Rutini Antologia - Blend

$169.00

Felipe Rutina - Blend

$235.00

Las Perdices - Brut Rose

$42.00

Las Perdices - Extra Brut 187 Ml

$19.00

Las Perdices - Extra Brut 750ml

$42.00

Balbo - Extra Brut

$39.00

Viñas del Balbo Red Blend Sangria

$39.00

By the Glass Sangria

$12.00

Valle Hermoso Sangria

$39.00

Balbo Malbec Glass

$11.00

Viñas de Balbo Red Glass

$11.00

Balbo Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Pizza

Pizza Caprese

$24.95

Pizza Diavola

$24.95

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$28.95

Pizza Vegetarian

$26.95

Pizza Colosseo

$24.95

Pizza Bellezza

$28.95

Pizza Mamma Mia

$34.95

Pizza Sapore Di Mare

$31.95

Pizza Di Coppola

$35.95

GIF Cards

GIF Card $25

$25.00

GIF Card $50

$50.00

GIF Card $75

$75.00

GIF Card $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.

Location

3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105, Doral, FL 33122

Directions

