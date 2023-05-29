Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coppola's VIP Doral

review star

No reviews yet

3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105

Doral, FL 33122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Antipasti

Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$15.00

Fried mozzarella pieces served with arugula, parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing, and marinara sauce on the side.

Carpaccio di Carne

Carpaccio di Carne

$19.00

Thin marinated raw meat slices served with baby arugula, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, capers, sundried tomatoes, and truffle oil dressing.

Carpaccio di Salmone

Carpaccio di Salmone

$18.00

Prosciutto, Italian mortadella, salami, black olives and burrata cheese with pesto sauce and balsamic vinegar.

Carpaccio di Tonno

$19.00

Carpaccio di Hamachi

$19.00

Salumi e Formaggi

$35.00

Mare e Terra

$35.00

Pizzetta Margarita

$19.00

Pizzetta al Tartufo

$27.00

Pizzetta di Rucola e Prosciutto

$22.00

Insalate

Mixed greens, orange, green apple, nutmeg caramelized gorgonzola cheese, dijon vinaigrette, honey mustard.
Contadina

Contadina

$15.00

Mixed greens, orange slices, green apple pieces, caramelized nutmeg, and gorgonzola cheese with honey mustard dressing.

Di Cesare

Di Cesare

$15.00

Fresh romaine salad with Caesar dressing.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella slices, arugula, and tomato slices topped with balsamic and pesto dressing.

Pasta

Italian sausage and prosciutto with the sauce of your choice (Pesto, Bolognese, Pomodoro or Alfredo)
Spaghetti allo Scoglio

Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$35.00

Homemade pasta sauteed with seafood: mussels, clams, calamari and shrimps in wine sauce or red marinara sauce.

Spaghetti e Polpette

Spaghetti e Polpette

$25.00

Pasta sauteed with homemade meatballs in a marinara sauce.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$24.00

Homemade pasta with cream, bacon, onions, parsley, and parmesan cheese.

Carbonara Di Coppolas

$23.00

Pasta Nera con Gamberetti

$35.00

Pasta Nera con Aragosta

$35.00
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Homemade fettuccine pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.

Lasagne alla Bolognese

Lasagne alla Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade traditional meat lasagna.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$21.00

Homemade potato dumplings served with the sauce of your choice: (Pesto, Bolognese, Pomodoro, Pink, or Alfredo).

Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci

Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci

$23.00

Homemade pasta filled with ricotta and spinach in a creamy truffle sauce.

Ravioli di Pera

Ravioli di Pera

$25.00

Homemade pasta filled with pears and served with a creamy sage sauce and nuts on top.

Ravioli Di Aragosta

Ravioli Di Aragosta

$35.00

Lobster filled ravioli tossed in italian sauce and shrimp.

Ravioli di Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Homemade ravioli filled with four kinds of cheese in a basil pesto sauce.

Ravioli di Costolette

$29.00

Coppola's alla Routa

Fettuccini alla Routa

$25.00

Gnocchi alla Routa

$25.00

Risotto alla Routa

$25.00
Spaguetti alla Ruota

Spaguetti alla Ruota

$25.00

Risotti

Risotto di Coppola's

$39.00

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini

$35.00

Arborio rice prepared in creamy robiola cheese with porcini mushrooms and truffle oil.

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$37.00

Arborio rice prepared with a combination of mixed seafood

Risotto Nero di Aragosta

$55.00

Creamy risotto served with shrimp and lobster sauce, with a side of Puttanesca sauce.

Risotto al Pesto

$32.00

Mare

Ask your server for the catch of the day.

Aragosta

$57.00

Grill lobster seasoned with fine spices.

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$33.00

Boneless skinless fish served with ˚piccata sauce or ˚Mediterranean sauce.

Pesce del Giorno

$50.00

Salmone alla Senape

$45.00

Fresh wild salmon, lemon, Dijon mustard.

Salmone alla Coppolas

Salmone alla Coppolas

$45.00

Fresh wild salmon served with white wine sauce, avocado and cherry tomatoes.

Salmone in Crosta

Salmone in Crosta

$45.00

Fresh wild salmon filet crusted with bread crumbs on a bed of baby arugula.

Terra

Vitello alla Marsala

$39.00

Seared veal scaloppine topped with mixed mushroom in a marsala wine sauce

Picanha alla Griglia

Picanha alla Griglia

$35.00

10 Oz. grilled picanha

Bisteca alla Pizza

$34.00

Bistecca di Gonna alla Griglia

$42.00

12 Oz. grilled skirt steak

Filet Mignon

$48.00

16 Oz. Prime grilled beef tenderloins.

Bistecca di New York alla Griglia

Bistecca di New York alla Griglia

$49.00

16oz. grilled New York steak

Ossobuco di Manzo

Ossobuco di Manzo

$45.00

Italian style, ossobuco with risotto.

Ossobucco di Maile

$39.00
Bistecca di Tomahawk

Bistecca di Tomahawk

$120.00

16 Oz. Prime grilled beef tenderloins.

Pollo alla Marsala

$35.00

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$33.00

Pollo alla Coppola’s

$35.00

Pollo Piccata

$35.00

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$39.00

Sushi / Sashimi

Sashimi combo

$30.00

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

$55.00

Nigiri Combo

$30.00

Nigiri Deluxe Combo

$55.00

Sushi Maki

Salmon Avocado

$15.00

Spicy Tuna

$18.00

Ultimate Hamachi

$23.00

California

$23.00

Tiger Tempura

$21.00

Neptuno

$25.00

Ultimate Crab

$25.00

Scallop Parmesan

$27.00

Smoke Wagyu

$32.00

Toro Caviar

$42.00

Dolci

Tiramisu fatto in casa

Tiramisu fatto in casa

$14.00

Homemade tiramisu. Coffee-dipped ladyfingers, layered with mascarpone cream and flavored with cocoa.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$12.00

Traditional Italian dessert. Crunchy tube filled with ricotta cream cheese and chocolate chips.

Cheesecake Dolce di Latte

$14.00

Sweet and creamy dulce de leche cheesecake.

Tiramisu De Lunch

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.

Location

3470 NW 82nd Ave Unit 105, Doral, FL 33122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paraiso Miami - 3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216
orange starNo Reviews
3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 216 Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 850
3450 NW 83rd Ave #145 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Kuba Cabana
orange starNo Reviews
3450 NW 83rd ave #140 Miami, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Doral)
orange star3.0 • 2
8300 NW 36th St Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Merkado 31 Doral - 7902 NW 36th St # 7
orange starNo Reviews
7902 NW 36th St # 7 Doral, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Marfil Bistro - 8347 NW 36th St
orange starNo Reviews
8347 NW 36th St miami, FL 33166
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Doral

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doral
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston