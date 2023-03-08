Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coppola's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

20 Main St

Bemus Point, NY 14712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Add To Order

2 oz. Blue Cheese

$1.00

2 oz. Ranch

$1.00

4 oz. Marinara

$1.50

2 oz. Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Deli Ranch

$12.00

Deli Blue Cheese

$12.00

Carrots

$1.00

Meatball

$1.00

$Extra Wing Sauces

Beverages

Can

$1.50

2 Liter

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

20 oz. Bottle

$2.50

Calzones

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Italian Sausage Calzone

$14.00

Italian sausage, onion, sweet peppers, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Pizza Calzone

$10.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce and parmesan.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

4 Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, fontinella, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Munchies

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Choice of wing sauce or plain. Served with ketchup

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Served with ketchup

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Pickle chips, comes with 2 oz. ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with our homemade marinara

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served with maple syrup.

Fries

$4.00

Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

10in Big Guy

$13.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

10in Chicken Wing

$13.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

10in Chicago

$14.00

Double crust deep dish pizza made with mozzarella cheese and our homemade red sauce.

10in Cowboy

$13.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

10in Godfather

$14.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

10in Greek

$13.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

10in Margherita

$12.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

10in Picasso

$12.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

10in The Undertaker

$14.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

10in Tropical

$13.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

10in White

$12.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

14in Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

14in Big Guy's

$15.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

14in Chicago

$23.00

Double crust deep dish pizza made with mozzarella cheese and our homemade red sauce.

14in Chicken Wing

$16.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

14in Cowboy

$17.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

14in Godfather

$18.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

14in Greek

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

14in Margherita

$15.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

14in Picasso

$15.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

14in The Undertaker

$17.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

14in Tropical

$16.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

14in White

$15.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

16in Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

16in Big Guy's

$19.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

16in Chicken Wing

$19.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

16" Cowboy

$20.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

16in Godfather

$22.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

16in Greek

$19.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

16in Margherita

$18.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

16in Picasso

$18.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

16in The Undertaker

$21.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

16in Tropical

$18.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

16in White

$18.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

24in Cheese Pizza

$28.00

Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

24in Big Guy's

$31.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

24in Chicken Wing

$35.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

24in Cowboy

$33.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

24in Greek

$32.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

24in Godfather

$35.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

24in Margherita

$32.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

24in Picasso

$31.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

24in Tropical

$32.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

24in The Undertaker

$35.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

24in White

$32.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

Sheet Cheese Pizza

$27.00

Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

Sheet Big Guy's

$31.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

Sheet Chicken Wing

$32.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

Sheet Cowboy

$33.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

Sheet Godfather

$35.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

Sheet Greek

$31.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Sheet Margherita

$32.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

Sheet Picasso

$31.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

Sheet The Undertaker

$35.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

Sheet Tropical

$32.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

Sheet White

$31.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.00

100% plant based crust, homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.

GF Big Guy's

$16.00

Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.

GF Chicken Wing

$16.00

Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.

GF Cowboy

$16.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.

GF Godfather

$16.00

Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.

GF Greek

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.

GF Margherita

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

GF Picasso

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.

GF Tropical

$16.00

Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.

GF The Undertaker

$16.00

Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

GF White

$16.00

Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.

Salads

Small Antipasta Salad

$10.00

Salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomato, olive mix with assorted cheeses & pepperoncini.

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Tomato, feta cheese, onion, olive mix & pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine blend, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

Antipasta Salad Large

$15.00

Salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomato, olive mix with assorted cheeses & pepperoncini.

Greek Salad Large

$13.00

Tomato, feta cheese, onion, olive mix & pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad Large

$12.00

Romaine blend, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan.

Garden Salad Large

$11.00

Mix greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, choice of dressing

Specials

Bills Pizza

$28.00

Available during the Buffalo Bills season, Go Bills!

Medium Pizza & 10 Wings

$21.00

Large Pizza & 20 Wings

$32.00

Sheet & 50 Wings

$65.00

Subs

Served on and 8" toasted sub roll - choice of white or whole wheat

Turkey Sub

$8.00

Ham Sub

$8.00

Italian Combo

$8.00

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Sweets

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Fried Dough

$5.00
Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

The "go to" for all you chocolate lovers!

Wings

10 Wings

$12.00

Cannot split flavors for single order.

20 Wings

$22.00

30 Wings

$30.00

50 Wings

$48.00

10 Boneless Wings

$11.00

Cannot split flavors for single order.

20 Boneless Wings

$19.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small family established pizzeria that specializes in providing Italian cuisine from our grandmothers recipes. We are a fast-casual pizzeria that focuses on quality ingredients and hospitality.

Website

Location

20 Main St, Bemus Point, NY 14712

Directions

