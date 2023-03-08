- Home
Coppola's Pizzeria
20 Main St
Bemus Point, NY 14712
Calzones
Spinach & Cheese Calzone
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Italian Sausage Calzone
Italian sausage, onion, sweet peppers, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Pizza Calzone
Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce and parmesan.
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
4 Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, fontinella, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Pizza
10in Cheese Pizza
Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
10in Big Guy
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
10in Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
10in Chicago
Double crust deep dish pizza made with mozzarella cheese and our homemade red sauce.
10in Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
10in Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
10in Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
10in Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
10in Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
10in The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
10in Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
10in White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
14in Cheese Pizza
Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
14in Big Guy's
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
14in Chicago
Double crust deep dish pizza made with mozzarella cheese and our homemade red sauce.
14in Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
14in Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
14in Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
14in Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
14in Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
14in Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
14in The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
14in Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
14in White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
16in Cheese Pizza
Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
16in Big Guy's
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
16in Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
16" Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
16in Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
16in Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
16in Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
16in Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
16in The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
16in Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
16in White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
24in Cheese Pizza
Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
24in Big Guy's
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
24in Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
24in Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
24in Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
24in Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
24in Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
24in Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
24in Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
24in The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
24in White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
Sheet Cheese Pizza
Our homemade dough and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
Sheet Big Guy's
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
Sheet Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
Sheet Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
Sheet Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
Sheet Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Sheet Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
Sheet Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
Sheet The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
Sheet Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
Sheet White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
GF Cheese Pizza
100% plant based crust, homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella.
GF Big Guy's
Our olive oil base white sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella and parmesan.
GF Chicken Wing
Blue cheese and buffalo sauce mixed, topped with mozzarella, chicken fingers, cheddar and crumbly bleu.
GF Cowboy
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, chicken fingers, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
GF Godfather
Garlic white sauce brushed with a thin layer of red sauce, topped with mozzarella, fontinella, roasted peppers, bacon, capicola, ham, parmesan and oregano.
GF Greek
Garlic white sauce, topped with spinach, onion, black and green olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
GF Margherita
Garlic white sauce, tomato, mozzarella and fontinella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
GF Picasso
Garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, dash of red sauce, spiral spinach, finished with a diced tomato center.
GF Tropical
Our red sauce, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and black olives.
GF The Undertaker
Our meat lovers pizza. Red sauce, pepperoni, salami, meatballs, and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
GF White
Garlic white sauce, sprinkled parmesan, sliced tomato, fontinella, mozzarella, and oregano.
Salads
Small Antipasta Salad
Salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomato, olive mix with assorted cheeses & pepperoncini.
Small Greek Salad
Tomato, feta cheese, onion, olive mix & pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
Antipasta Salad Large
Salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomato, olive mix with assorted cheeses & pepperoncini.
Greek Salad Large
Tomato, feta cheese, onion, olive mix & pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine blend, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan.
Garden Salad Large
Mix greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, choice of dressing
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A small family established pizzeria that specializes in providing Italian cuisine from our grandmothers recipes. We are a fast-casual pizzeria that focuses on quality ingredients and hospitality.
20 Main St, Bemus Point, NY 14712