Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Coqueta Napa Valley Yountville, CA

587 Reviews

$$$

6525 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Order Again

Popular Items

Bocadillo de Casa Bikini
Huevos Nacionales
Huevos Rotos

Pintxos

Champinones Pintxo

$3.50

Fuet Pintxo

$3.50

Boquerones

$3.50

Datiles

$3.50

Embutidos

El Plat Cap

$30.00

Jamon Serrano

$15.00

Jamon Iberico de Bellota

$32.00

Fuet

$12.00

Chorizo de Leon

$12.00

El Gran Plat Cap

$39.00

Quesos

El Plat Cap de Quesos

$25.00

Torta De Casar

$10.00

Cana de Cabra

$10.00

Manchego Crudo

$10.00

Valdeon

$10.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Kale

$15.00

Cogollos

$16.00

Montaditos

Pan con Tomate

$5.00

Salmon Ahumado

$14.00

Grilled Chibata

$1.00

Grilled Cristal

$1.00

Tapas Frias

Almendras

Almendras

$8.00
Huevos Nacionales

Huevos Nacionales

$14.00
Olives

Olives

$10.00

Tapas Calinetes

Bocadillo de Casa Bikini

Bocadillo de Casa Bikini

$12.00

Bocadillo Cochinillo

$16.00

Gambas Negras

$18.00
Huevos Rotos

Huevos Rotos

$20.00

Pulpo a la Parilla

$18.00
Croquetas

Croquetas

$12.00

Albondigas de Cordero

$18.00

De la Brasa

Gaucho

Gaucho

$120.00
Lubina

Lubina

$38.00
Pluma

Pluma

$44.00

Del Mercado

Verduras a la Catalana

$12.00

Setas al Ajillo

$14.00

Esparragos con Romenesco

$15.00

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Pimentos de Padron

$10.00

Paella

Paella Mar y Montana

Paella Mar y Montana

$56.00

Paella Primavera

$48.00
Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$50.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$10.00
Flan del Rey

Flan del Rey

$10.00
Manchego Cheese Cake

Manchego Cheese Cake

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Crema Catalana

$10.00Out of stock
check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley. Salud!

6525 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

