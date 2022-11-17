Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Coquette

2800 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in the Garden District of New Orleans, Coquette offers innovative southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced product. Featuring an accessible international wine list and classic and creative New Orleans cocktails.

2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

