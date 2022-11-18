Main picView gallery

Coquette

450 Summer St

Boston, MA 02210

Thanksgiving at Home for Pickup 11/23

Thanksgiving Dinner Serves 4-6

$325.00

Extra Sides

Mashed Potatoes - 2 Quart Pan

$35.00

garlic, thyme & chives

Fig & Chestnut Stuffing - 2 Quart Pan

$40.00

fine herbs, sage & thyme

Buttered Brussels, Carrots & Pearl Onions - 2 Quart Pan

$30.00

herbs de provence, cultured butter

Savory Truffle Gravy - 1 Pint

$25.00

roast turkey jus, black truffle, cream

Cranberry Pecan Dinner Rolls - 1 Dozen

$20.00

baked fresh

Cranberry-Orange Marmalade - 1 Pint

$18.00

cinnamon & espelette pepper

Wine

Henri Dosnon, Brut - Sparkling

$50.00

Camille Giroud, Aligote - White

$38.00

Moreau-Naudet, Chablis - White

$52.00

Domaine Cheveau, Macon-Chaintre "Les Clos" - White

$28.00

Domaine Faillenic Sainte Marie, Corbières - Red

$25.00

Chateau Cambon, Beaujolais - Red

$33.00

Domaine David Moreau, Santenay 1er cru "En Beauregard" - Red

$70.00

Chateau Lescours, Saint-Émilion - Red

$56.00

Cocktails

Always in Fashion

$16.00

bourbon, madeira, apple brandy, smoked maple, thanksgiving bittters

Orchard Buck

$16.00

vodka, spiced pear brandy, honey, lemon, ginger beer, bittters

Espresso Martini

$16.00

vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, vanilla, baking spice tincture

Mayflower

$10.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC fresh cranberry, tangerine, anise, ginger, lemon, nutmeg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Inspired by the beauty, culture and renowned cuisines found throughout the coast of Southwest France and Northern Spain, Coquette is a modern-day coastal French brasserie.

450 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210

