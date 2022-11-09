Cora Cora Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Chaufa
Combo #1
The Cora Combo

Pollo a la Brasa

Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken.

Peruvian Combo

$30.00

Whole rotisserie chicken, LG french fries, LG salad, Cora Sauce.

The Cora Combo

$50.00

Whole chicken, Chicken Chaufa, two large sides, Cora Sauce. Choice of drink

Combo #1

$30.00

Whole rotisserie chicken, two large sides, LG Cora Sauce.

Pack Futbolero

$40.00Out of stock

Whole chicken, french fries, salad, large Cora Sauce and choose of 4 beers.

Quarter Chicken

$11.00

Served with one side of your choice and SM Cora Sauce

Half Chicken

$20.00

Served with two sides and Cora Sauce

Sides.

French Fries

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Sweet plantain

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Regular Salad

$4.00

Onion Salad

$4.00

A lo pobre

$6.00

One Fried Egg and Sweet Plantain.

Asparagus

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Tallarin Verde Only

$8.50

ALLERGEN ALERT: contains pecans

Broccoli

$4.00

Choclo

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

French Fried Pollo Side

$9.00

White Rice Pollo Side

$15.00

Regular Salad Pollo Side

$6.50

Onion Salad Pollo Side

$7.50

Huancaina Sauce

$6.00

Quinoa Stew

$6.00

Boiled Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pure

$4.00

Hot dog Side

$4.00

Parmesan Cheese Side

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese Side

$1.50

Chifles side

$4.00

Salsa Macho No Seafood

$6.50

Chaufa Side

$11.00

Fried rice, fried egg, red bell peppers, scallions, soy sauce.

Sauteed Veggies Side

$4.00

Cora Guacamole

$6.00

Yuyo Side

$2.50

Pasta Only

$6.00

Queso Fresco Side

$5.00

Sweet Plantain Pollo Side

$9.00

Onion Salad Side

$2.50

Golden Potato Side

$5.00

Chicken Pop Side

$6.00

Chicken Pop Side

$6.00

Regular Salad Side

$2.50

Yuca Frita Pollo Side

$9.00

Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Maduros Side De Pollo

$9.00

Tostones Side De Pollo

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes Side

$6.00

Ensalada Rusa

$6.00Out of stock

Huancaina Side

$3.00

Meat Sides.

Fried Calamari Side

$8.50

Jalea Fish Side

$8.50

Fish Fillet Side

$9.50

Shrimp Side x6

$6.00

Whole Bronzini Only

$25.00

Rib Eye Side

$25.00

Beef Tenderloin Side

$28.00

Chicken Tenderloin Side

$10.00

Whole Chicken Solo*

$20.00

No sides, no sauce

Half Chicken Solo

$13.00

Quarter Chicken Solo

$7.00

Salsa Macho With Seafood

$19.50

Salmon Only Side

$15.00

House Specials.

Rib-eye A Lo Pobre

$31.00

Grilled 10oz Rib Eye Choice, sweet plantain, fried egg, French fries and white rice.

Rib-Eye Encebollado

$31.00

10 oz Rib Eye Choice sautéed with soy sauce, Aji Amarillo strips, onions and tomatoes. Served with white rice and asparagus.

Tallarin Verde w/ Rib Eye

$31.00

Peruvian-style pesto pasta serve with a grilled 10oz Rib Eye Choice and golden potatoes.

Asado Criollo

$23.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$34.50

Seafood mixed with rice, green peas, red bell peppers; seasoned with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo, topped with onion salad.

Arroz Con Camarones

$34.50

Pescado a lo Macho

$29.00

Fried fish fillet bathed with a seafood sauce made with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo. Served with golden potato, white rice and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Pescado Salsa Camarones

$24.00

Fried fish fillet bathed with a seafood sauce made with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo. Served with golden potato, white rice and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Sudado de Pescado

$24.00

White fish fillet, tomato, red onion; all simmered with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo seasonings. Served with asparagus and white rice.

Filete Pescado Frito

$18.50

Fried filet fish served with side of choice.

Salchi-Brasa

$15.00

1/4 Pollo a la Brasa, French fries and sliced hot dog.

Salchipapa Reg

$8.00

French fries and sliced hot dog.

Tallarin Verde W/Chicken

$19.60

Tallarin Verde w/Fried Fish

$18.50

Lomo Saltado

$37.00

Strips of tenderloin stir-fry with soy sauce, Aji Amarillo, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served over fried hand-cut fingerling potatoes and side of white rice.

Aji de Gallina

$20.00

Shredded chicken in a creamy pecan and bread-thickened sauce made with Aji Amarillo. Served with boiled potatoes, white rice, boiled egg, Botija olive, and parmesan cheese

Tallarin Verde W/ Salmon

$31.00

Cora Rib-eye Steak

$30.00

Starters.

Plant-based Tamal

$12.00

Inca Salad

$12.50

Quinoa, tomato, onions, avocado, asparagus, green peas, carrots, corn, olive oil and lime juice.

Yuca Rellena

$12.00

Handmade yuca fries with Mozzarella cheese filling.

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$16.00

Veal-heart marinated with Aji Panca. Served with golden potatoes and corn.

Cora Empanadas

$13.00

Choros a la Chalaca

$12.00

Mussels topped with diced red onion, tomato, choclo; all seasoned with lime juice and Aji Limo.

Causa Rellena

$13.00

Layered mashed potato seasoned with fresh lime juice, Aji Amarillo and chicken salad filling.

Leche de Tigre

$18.00

Diced fish, shrimp, red onion, choclo; all marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Cora style!

Single Empanada

$4.50

Cora Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortillas with the classic Lomo Saltado (sauteed beef, onions, and tomatoes).

Salchipapa Reg

$8.00

French fries and sliced hot dog.

Papa A La Huancaina

$12.50

Boiled potatoes in a creamy Aji Amarillo sauce.

Yuquitas ala huancaina

Yuquitas ala huancaina

$15.00

Handmade yuca fries with Mozzarella cheese filling.

Golden Tiger Milk

$22.00

Palta Rellena

$13.00

Chicken Brasa Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, beets, cucumber, lime juice. Topped with pieces our rotisserie chicken.

Salchipop

$14.00

Brasa Tequeños

$10.00

La Tigresa

$22.00Out of stock

Classic Tiger's Milk

$6.00

Aji Amarillo Tiger's Milk

$6.00

CORA SPECIAL

Ronda Marina

$60.00

Arroz a la Norteño

$34.50

Aguadito De Mariscos

$35.00

Aguadito De Pollo

$18.00

Cora Mar y Tierra

$45.00Out of stock

Causachun Cora!

$23.00

Salmon Frito

$25.00

Conchitas Afrodisiacas

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Escabechado

$25.00Out of stock

Golden Causachu

$26.00

Salmon A Lo Macho

$32.00

Sudado De Salmon

$30.00

Salmon En Salsa De Camarones

$32.00
Octopus Anticucheros

Octopus Anticucheros

$22.00Out of stock

Cau Cau Crillo

$18.00Out of stock

Lobter Causa

$16.00Out of stock

Patio Reservation

$100.00

Salmon Al Pesto

$32.00

Special Menu

Special Menu

$65.00

Reservation Fee

$50.00

Ronda Criolla

$50.00Out of stock

CORA BRONZINI OPT

Fried Bronzini

$30.00
Bronzini Macho

Bronzini Macho

$40.00

Bronzini Sudado

$40.00

Whole Bronzini Only

$25.00

Bronzini ala Chalaca

$40.00
Bronzini Salsa Camarones

Bronzini Salsa Camarones

$40.00

Cora Sauce

Cora Sauce Single

$2.00

Cancha

Cora Canchita

$5.00

Salted toasted corn. 6oz

Extra Cancha

$2.00

Cora Hot Sauce

Limo (2ozC)

$3.00

Rocoto (1ozC)

$1.00

Other House Sauces

Rocoto (1ozC)

$1.00

MayoKetchu (2ozC)

$0.50

Ketchup Sachet

$0.25

Mayo Sachet

$0.25

Muster Sachet

$0.50

Chaufa (Fried Rice)

Chicken Chaufa

Chicken Chaufa

$18.50

Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Beef Chaufa

$36.00

Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Chaufa Mixto

$23.00

Chicken and beef. Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Chaufa Special

$28.00

Chicken, beef & shrimp. Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Seafood Chaufa

$26.00

Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Shrimp Chaufa

$24.00

Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Veggie Chaufa

$17.00

Fried rice mixed quinoa, spinach, broccoli, scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.

Fish Chaufa

$18.50

Saltados

Chicken Saltado*

$18.50

Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Saltado Mixto*

$23.00

Chicken, Beef, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Saltado Special*

$28.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Seafood Saltado

$26.00

Seafood, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Shrimp Saltado

$24.00

Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Veggies Saltados*

$18.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Carrots, Peas, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.

Saltado De Pescado

$18.50

A lo pobre

Chicken Saltado Pobre*

$25.00

Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.

Lomo a lo Pobre*

Lomo a lo Pobre*

$45.00

Beef tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries and white rice.

Saltado Mixto a lo Pobre*

$30.00

Chicken, Beef, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.

Saltado Special a lo Pobre

$33.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.

A lo pobre

$6.00

One Fried Egg and Sweet Plantain.

Tallarines Saltados

Chicken Tallarin Saltado

$18.50

Chicken tenderloin, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Lomo Tallarin Saltado

$36.00

Beef Tenderloin, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Tallarin Saltado Mixto

$23.00

Chicken, Beef, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Tallarin Saltado Special

$28.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Veggie Tallarin Saltado

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Carrots, Peas ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Seafood Tallarin Saltado

$26.00

Seafood ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Shrimp Tallarin Saltado

$24.00

Shrimp ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.

Ceviches

A classic. Fish, shrimp, calamari, octopus or mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Fish Ceviche

$22.00

A classic. Fish marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Shrimp Ceviche

$24.00

A classic. Shrimp marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Avocado Ceviche

$17.00

Our new vegan ceviche made of avocado, red quinoa, Peruvian choclo; all marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with red onions, plantains, and cancha.

Orgia Marina

$29.00

Creation of the house. Ceviche mixto, fish and calamari Jalea, and three Mussels a la Chalaca.

Ceviche Mixto

$23.00

A classic. Fish, shrimp, calamari, octopus and mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Seafood Ceviche

$26.00

A classic. Shrimp, calamari, octopus or mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

$25.00

A classic. Fish and shrimp marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.

Catering Trays

CHF Pollo SMALL

$70.00

CHF Mixto SMALL

$90.00

Chaufa Special SMALL

$105.00

Lomo Saltado SMALL

$138.75

Jalea Mixta SMALL

$86.25

Ceviche Fish SMALL

$82.50

Ceviche Mixto SMALL

$86.25

Ceviche De Pescado Fuente Mediana

$165.00

Ceviche De Pescado Fuente GRANDE

$198.00

Papa A La Huancaina Fuente Mediana

$118.75

Papa A La Huancaina Fuente Grande

$175.00

Cause Rellena Fuente Mediana

$123.50

Cause Rellena Fuente Grande

$182.00

Chaufa De Pollo Fuente Mediana

$138.75

Chaufa De Pollo Fuente Grande

$166.50

Chaufa Mixto Fuente Mediana

$172.50

Chaufa Mixto Fuente Grande

$207.00

Chaufa Special Fuente MEDIANA

$210.00

Chaufa Special Fuente Grande

$252.00

Lomo Saltado Fuente Mediana

$277.50

Lomo Saltado Fuente Grande

$333.00

Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente SMALL

$129.37

Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente MEDIUM

$258.75

Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente LARGE

$310.50

Jalea Mixta Fuente MEDIANA

$172.50

Jalea Mixta Fuente LARGE

$207.00

Inca Salad Fuente Small

$59.37

Inca Salad Fuente Mediana

$118.75

Inca Salad Fuente Large

$175.00

Seafood Tallarin Saltado Small

$97.50

Seafood Tallarin Saltado Mediano

$195.00

Seafood Tallarin Saltado Fuente Grande

$234.00

Veggie Chaufa Fuente Small

$63.75

Veggie Chaufa Fuente Mediana

$127.50

Veggie Chaufa Fuente Grande

$153.00

Chaufa Mixto Fuente Pequeña

$86.25

Yuca Fries Fuente Grande

$45.00

Yuca Fries Fuente Mediana

$37.50

Yuca Fries Fuente Pequeña

$18.75

Shrimp Ceviche Fuente Medium

$180.00

Jalea

Deep fried fish served with fried cassava or French fries, red onion salad.

Jalea Mixta

$23.00

Deep fried fish and seafood (calamari, shrimp, and mussels). Served with fried yucca and red onion salad.

Fish Jalea

$18.50

Shrimp Jalea

$22.00

Calamari Jalea

$18.00

Soups

Parihuela

$34.00

Fish, scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels; all cooked with Aji Panca seasoning in fish consommé.

Chupe Shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp, potato, cheese, milk, lava beans, rice and egg; all cooked in fish consommé flavored with Andean herbs.

Chicken Soup

$17.00

Chicken tenderloin, angel hair pasta, potato, egg, and vegetables. Cora style!

Chupe Fish

$19.00

Fish, potato, cheese, milk, lava beans, rice and egg; all cooked in fish consommé flavored with Andean herbs.

Minuta Soup

$19.00

Dessert

Passion Fruit Ice Cream

$9.50

Cora Churros

$8.50
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.50
Crema Volteada

Crema Volteada

$7.00Out of stock
Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Cora Alfajores

$8.00

Cora Brownie

$8.75Out of stock

Cora Chocolate Alfajores

$9.00Out of stock

Cora Choco Alfajores

$8.50Out of stock

Churro Split

$14.00

Whole Tres Leches Cake Decorated

$65.00

Whole Tres Leche Cake No Decoration

$50.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.50Out of stock

Alfajores Box

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetarian/Vegan

Vegan Chaufa

$17.00

Vegan Soup

$15.00

Veggie Chaufa

$17.00

Veggie Soup

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Cocktails

Cora Pisco Sour

$14.00

Pisco, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Passion Sour

$14.00

Pisco, Passion Fruit, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Chicha Sour

$14.00

Pisco, Chicha, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Lucuma Sour

$14.00

Cora Margarita

$13.00

Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Passion Margarita

$13.00

Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Passion Fruit, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Blue Margarita

$13.00

Chilcano de Pisco

$13.00

Pisco, lime juice, and simple syrup

Passion Chilcano

$13.00

Pisco, Passion Fruit, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup

Chilcano De Chicha

$13.00

Pisco, Chicha, lime juice, and simple syrup

Cora Mojito

$13.00

Bacardi Rum, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup

Passion Mojito

$13.00

Bacardi Rum, Passion Fruit, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup

Coco Mojito

$13.00

Bacardi Rum, Coco, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup

Strawberry Mojito

$13.00

Pisco, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup

Pina Colada

$13.00

Bacardi Rum

Pina Colada V

$8.00
Inca Azteca

Inca Azteca

$14.00

Pisco, Tequila Añejo, lime juice, and simple syrup

Sangria Glass

$12.00
Cora Llamita Loca

Cora Llamita Loca

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry and Passion Fruit lychee with a Shot of your choice

Jibarito Loco

$15.00

Cora Calientito

$14.00

Cora Calientito Virgin

$10.00

Cora Libre

$11.00

Mojito Virgin

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Blue Long Island

$13.00

Mango Mojito

$13.00

Cora Sunset

$14.00

La Patrona

$15.00

Henny Passion

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Gin & Club Soda

$12.00

Beer

Cusquena

$6.00

Cristal

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Cocktail Specials

Pineapple Paradise

$13.00

SunSet Mezcal

$13.50

Tropical-Manabi

$12.50

Bella Mia

$8.00

Special Drink

$9.50
Tropical Violeta

Tropical Violeta

$11.50

Vodka Strawberry infused, raspberry and lime juice.

Cora Mosto Sour

$15.00

Mosto Verde Pisco, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Mosto Passion Sour

$15.00

Mosto Verde Pisco, Passion Fruit, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup

Pink Daiquiri

Pink Daiquiri

$11.00

Pink whitney vodka, Triple Sec, lime and simple syup.

Red Manhattan

$12.00

Jessie james Homey whisky, Martini Rossi Fiero

Whisky Smash

$8.00

Jessie james Homey whisky, mint, orange and lime juice.

Cafe Fall Martini

$11.50

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Tequila /Club Soda

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Black Label With

$11.00

Cholopolitan

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.50

Pacific Chilcano

$13.00

Golden Mojito

$13.00

Mancora Mojito

$13.00

Can Sodas

Inca Kola 2lt

$4.50

Inca Kola Can

$3.50

Coke Can

$3.50

Ginger Ale Can

$3.50

Sprite Can

$3.50

Diet Inca Kola Can

$3.50

Diet coke Can

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

Lemonade Glass

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade Glass

$6.50

Chicha Morada

Chicha Pitcher

$12.50Out of stock

Chicha Glass

$7.00

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit GL

$6.50

OTHERS DRINKS

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Pellegrino Water

$6.00

Cramberry Juice

$1.50

Mango Juice GL

$5.00

Strawberry Juice

$5.00

Passion Milkshake

$8.50Out of stock

Cotton Candy Milkshake

$8.50

Mango Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lucuma Milkshake

$8.50

Mango Drangon Fruit Refresher

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

Iced Tea GL

$3.00

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Iced Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian restaurant

Website

Location

162 Shield Street, West Hartford, CT 06110

Directions

Gallery
CoraCora Restaurant image
CoraCora Restaurant image
CoraCora Restaurant image
Main pic

