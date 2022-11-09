- Home
- /
- West Hartford
- /
- Cora Cora Restaurant
Cora Cora Restaurant
No reviews yet
162 Shield Street
West Hartford, CT 06110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pollo a la Brasa
Peruvian Combo
Whole rotisserie chicken, LG french fries, LG salad, Cora Sauce.
The Cora Combo
Whole chicken, Chicken Chaufa, two large sides, Cora Sauce. Choice of drink
Combo #1
Whole rotisserie chicken, two large sides, LG Cora Sauce.
Pack Futbolero
Whole chicken, french fries, salad, large Cora Sauce and choose of 4 beers.
Quarter Chicken
Served with one side of your choice and SM Cora Sauce
Half Chicken
Served with two sides and Cora Sauce
Sides.
French Fries
Yuca Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
White Rice
Sweet plantain
Tostones
Regular Salad
Onion Salad
A lo pobre
One Fried Egg and Sweet Plantain.
Asparagus
Avocado
Mashed Potato
Tallarin Verde Only
ALLERGEN ALERT: contains pecans
Broccoli
Choclo
Fried Egg
French Fried Pollo Side
White Rice Pollo Side
Regular Salad Pollo Side
Onion Salad Pollo Side
Huancaina Sauce
Quinoa Stew
Boiled Potato
Sweet Potato Pure
Hot dog Side
Parmesan Cheese Side
Mozzarella Cheese Side
Chifles side
Salsa Macho No Seafood
Chaufa Side
Fried rice, fried egg, red bell peppers, scallions, soy sauce.
Sauteed Veggies Side
Cora Guacamole
Yuyo Side
Pasta Only
Queso Fresco Side
Sweet Plantain Pollo Side
Onion Salad Side
Golden Potato Side
Chicken Pop Side
Chicken Pop Side
Regular Salad Side
Yuca Frita Pollo Side
Pico De Gallo
Maduros Side De Pollo
Tostones Side De Pollo
Fingerling Potatoes Side
Ensalada Rusa
Huancaina Side
Meat Sides.
Fried Calamari Side
Jalea Fish Side
Fish Fillet Side
Shrimp Side x6
Whole Bronzini Only
Rib Eye Side
Beef Tenderloin Side
Chicken Tenderloin Side
Whole Chicken Solo*
No sides, no sauce
Half Chicken Solo
Quarter Chicken Solo
Salsa Macho With Seafood
Salmon Only Side
House Specials.
Rib-eye A Lo Pobre
Grilled 10oz Rib Eye Choice, sweet plantain, fried egg, French fries and white rice.
Rib-Eye Encebollado
10 oz Rib Eye Choice sautéed with soy sauce, Aji Amarillo strips, onions and tomatoes. Served with white rice and asparagus.
Tallarin Verde w/ Rib Eye
Peruvian-style pesto pasta serve with a grilled 10oz Rib Eye Choice and golden potatoes.
Asado Criollo
Arroz con Mariscos
Seafood mixed with rice, green peas, red bell peppers; seasoned with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo, topped with onion salad.
Arroz Con Camarones
Pescado a lo Macho
Fried fish fillet bathed with a seafood sauce made with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo. Served with golden potato, white rice and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Pescado Salsa Camarones
Fried fish fillet bathed with a seafood sauce made with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo. Served with golden potato, white rice and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Sudado de Pescado
White fish fillet, tomato, red onion; all simmered with Aji Panca and Aji Amarillo seasonings. Served with asparagus and white rice.
Filete Pescado Frito
Fried filet fish served with side of choice.
Salchi-Brasa
1/4 Pollo a la Brasa, French fries and sliced hot dog.
Salchipapa Reg
French fries and sliced hot dog.
Tallarin Verde W/Chicken
Tallarin Verde w/Fried Fish
Lomo Saltado
Strips of tenderloin stir-fry with soy sauce, Aji Amarillo, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served over fried hand-cut fingerling potatoes and side of white rice.
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken in a creamy pecan and bread-thickened sauce made with Aji Amarillo. Served with boiled potatoes, white rice, boiled egg, Botija olive, and parmesan cheese
Tallarin Verde W/ Salmon
Cora Rib-eye Steak
Starters.
Plant-based Tamal
Inca Salad
Quinoa, tomato, onions, avocado, asparagus, green peas, carrots, corn, olive oil and lime juice.
Yuca Rellena
Handmade yuca fries with Mozzarella cheese filling.
Anticuchos
Veal-heart marinated with Aji Panca. Served with golden potatoes and corn.
Cora Empanadas
Choros a la Chalaca
Mussels topped with diced red onion, tomato, choclo; all seasoned with lime juice and Aji Limo.
Causa Rellena
Layered mashed potato seasoned with fresh lime juice, Aji Amarillo and chicken salad filling.
Leche de Tigre
Diced fish, shrimp, red onion, choclo; all marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Cora style!
Single Empanada
Cora Tacos
Flour tortillas with the classic Lomo Saltado (sauteed beef, onions, and tomatoes).
Salchipapa Reg
French fries and sliced hot dog.
Papa A La Huancaina
Boiled potatoes in a creamy Aji Amarillo sauce.
Yuquitas ala huancaina
Handmade yuca fries with Mozzarella cheese filling.
Golden Tiger Milk
Palta Rellena
Chicken Brasa Salad
Lettuce, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, beets, cucumber, lime juice. Topped with pieces our rotisserie chicken.
Salchipop
Brasa Tequeños
La Tigresa
Classic Tiger's Milk
Aji Amarillo Tiger's Milk
CORA SPECIAL
Ronda Marina
Arroz a la Norteño
Aguadito De Mariscos
Aguadito De Pollo
Cora Mar y Tierra
Causachun Cora!
Salmon Frito
Conchitas Afrodisiacas
Salmon Escabechado
Golden Causachu
Salmon A Lo Macho
Sudado De Salmon
Salmon En Salsa De Camarones
Octopus Anticucheros
Cau Cau Crillo
Lobter Causa
Patio Reservation
Salmon Al Pesto
Special Menu
Special Menu
Reservation Fee
Ronda Criolla
CORA BRONZINI OPT
Chaufa (Fried Rice)
Chicken Chaufa
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Beef Chaufa
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Chaufa Mixto
Chicken and beef. Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Chaufa Special
Chicken, beef & shrimp. Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Seafood Chaufa
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Shrimp Chaufa
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Veggie Chaufa
Fried rice mixed quinoa, spinach, broccoli, scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Fish Chaufa
Saltados
Chicken Saltado*
Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Saltado Mixto*
Chicken, Beef, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Saltado Special*
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Seafood Saltado
Seafood, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Shrimp Saltado
Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Veggies Saltados*
Broccoli, Spinach, Carrots, Peas, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Saltado De Pescado
A lo pobre
Chicken Saltado Pobre*
Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.
Lomo a lo Pobre*
Beef tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries and white rice.
Saltado Mixto a lo Pobre*
Chicken, Beef, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.
Saltado Special a lo Pobre
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with A LO POBRE (ONE FRIED FRIED EGG and SWEET PLANTAIN ), French fries, white rice.
A lo pobre
One Fried Egg and Sweet Plantain.
Tallarines Saltados
Chicken Tallarin Saltado
Chicken tenderloin, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Lomo Tallarin Saltado
Beef Tenderloin, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Tallarin Saltado Mixto
Chicken, Beef, Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Tallarin Saltado Special
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Veggie Tallarin Saltado
Broccoli, Spinach, Carrots, Peas ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Seafood Tallarin Saltado
Seafood ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Shrimp Tallarin Saltado
Shrimp ,Linguine pasta, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce.
Ceviches
Fish Ceviche
A classic. Fish marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Shrimp Ceviche
A classic. Shrimp marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Avocado Ceviche
Our new vegan ceviche made of avocado, red quinoa, Peruvian choclo; all marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with red onions, plantains, and cancha.
Orgia Marina
Creation of the house. Ceviche mixto, fish and calamari Jalea, and three Mussels a la Chalaca.
Ceviche Mixto
A classic. Fish, shrimp, calamari, octopus and mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Seafood Ceviche
A classic. Shrimp, calamari, octopus or mussel marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Fish & Shrimp Ceviche
A classic. Fish and shrimp marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Catering Trays
CHF Pollo SMALL
CHF Mixto SMALL
Chaufa Special SMALL
Lomo Saltado SMALL
Jalea Mixta SMALL
Ceviche Fish SMALL
Ceviche Mixto SMALL
Ceviche De Pescado Fuente Mediana
Ceviche De Pescado Fuente GRANDE
Papa A La Huancaina Fuente Mediana
Papa A La Huancaina Fuente Grande
Cause Rellena Fuente Mediana
Cause Rellena Fuente Grande
Chaufa De Pollo Fuente Mediana
Chaufa De Pollo Fuente Grande
Chaufa Mixto Fuente Mediana
Chaufa Mixto Fuente Grande
Chaufa Special Fuente MEDIANA
Chaufa Special Fuente Grande
Lomo Saltado Fuente Mediana
Lomo Saltado Fuente Grande
Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente SMALL
Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente MEDIUM
Arroz Con Mariscos Fuente LARGE
Jalea Mixta Fuente MEDIANA
Jalea Mixta Fuente LARGE
Inca Salad Fuente Small
Inca Salad Fuente Mediana
Inca Salad Fuente Large
Seafood Tallarin Saltado Small
Seafood Tallarin Saltado Mediano
Seafood Tallarin Saltado Fuente Grande
Veggie Chaufa Fuente Small
Veggie Chaufa Fuente Mediana
Veggie Chaufa Fuente Grande
Chaufa Mixto Fuente Pequeña
Yuca Fries Fuente Grande
Yuca Fries Fuente Mediana
Yuca Fries Fuente Pequeña
Shrimp Ceviche Fuente Medium
Jalea
Soups
Parihuela
Fish, scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels; all cooked with Aji Panca seasoning in fish consommé.
Chupe Shrimp
Shrimp, potato, cheese, milk, lava beans, rice and egg; all cooked in fish consommé flavored with Andean herbs.
Chicken Soup
Chicken tenderloin, angel hair pasta, potato, egg, and vegetables. Cora style!
Chupe Fish
Fish, potato, cheese, milk, lava beans, rice and egg; all cooked in fish consommé flavored with Andean herbs.
Minuta Soup
Dessert
Passion Fruit Ice Cream
Cora Churros
Tres Leches
Crema Volteada
Creme Brûlée
Chocolate Cake
Cora Alfajores
Cora Brownie
Cora Chocolate Alfajores
Cora Choco Alfajores
Churro Split
Whole Tres Leches Cake Decorated
Whole Tres Leche Cake No Decoration
Vanilla Ice Cream
Alfajores Box
Vegetarian/Vegan
Cocktails
Cora Pisco Sour
Pisco, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Passion Sour
Pisco, Passion Fruit, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Chicha Sour
Pisco, Chicha, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Lucuma Sour
Cora Margarita
Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Passion Margarita
Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Passion Fruit, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Strawberry Margarita
Tres Agave Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Coconut Margarita
Blue Margarita
Chilcano de Pisco
Pisco, lime juice, and simple syrup
Passion Chilcano
Pisco, Passion Fruit, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup
Chilcano De Chicha
Pisco, Chicha, lime juice, and simple syrup
Cora Mojito
Bacardi Rum, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup
Passion Mojito
Bacardi Rum, Passion Fruit, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup
Coco Mojito
Bacardi Rum, Coco, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup
Strawberry Mojito
Pisco, Mint, lime juice, and simple syrup
Pina Colada
Bacardi Rum
Pina Colada V
Inca Azteca
Pisco, Tequila Añejo, lime juice, and simple syrup
Sangria Glass
Cora Llamita Loca
Strawberry and Passion Fruit lychee with a Shot of your choice
Jibarito Loco
Cora Calientito
Cora Calientito Virgin
Cora Libre
Mojito Virgin
Long Island Ice Tea
Blue Long Island
Mango Mojito
Cora Sunset
La Patrona
Henny Passion
Old Fashioned
Gin & Tonic
Gin & Club Soda
Cocktail Specials
Pineapple Paradise
SunSet Mezcal
Tropical-Manabi
Bella Mia
Special Drink
Tropical Violeta
Vodka Strawberry infused, raspberry and lime juice.
Cora Mosto Sour
Mosto Verde Pisco, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Mosto Passion Sour
Mosto Verde Pisco, Passion Fruit, Egg White, Lime juice, and simple syrup
Pink Daiquiri
Pink whitney vodka, Triple Sec, lime and simple syup.
Red Manhattan
Jessie james Homey whisky, Martini Rossi Fiero
Whisky Smash
Jessie james Homey whisky, mint, orange and lime juice.
Cafe Fall Martini
Cuba Libre
Tequila /Club Soda
Spicy Margarita
Black Label With
Cholopolitan
Mimosa
Pacific Chilcano
Golden Mojito
Mancora Mojito
Can Sodas
Fresh Lemonade
Chicha Morada
Passion Fruit
OTHERS DRINKS
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Pellegrino Water
Cramberry Juice
Mango Juice GL
Strawberry Juice
Passion Milkshake
Cotton Candy Milkshake
Mango Juice
Club Soda
Lucuma Milkshake
Mango Drangon Fruit Refresher
Chocolate Milkshake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Peruvian restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford, CT 06110