  • Coral House - - Pizza & Pasta Co. -
Coral House - Pizza & Pasta Co. -

1762 Southwest 22nd Street

Coral Gables, FL 33145

Popular Items

Margherita
Beef Ragû Maccheroni
Lasagna Classica

Art & Pizza

Centauri (shaped like a star)

Centauri (shaped like a star)

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, salami

Milky Way (shaped like a star)

Milky Way (shaped like a star)

$25.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, salami, burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes

Piroga (shaped like a canoe)

Piroga (shaped like a canoe)

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, artichokes, artichokes cream, shaved parmesan

Mezzaluna (Half Pizza, Half Calzone)

$23.00

Tronchetto

$24.00

Appetizers

Involtini Verdure

Involtini Verdure

$16.00

with eggplant, zucchini, peppers, ricotta, and truffle oil

Involtini Salumi

Involtini Salumi

$16.00

with parma cotto, ham, ricotta, salami, and truffle oil

Involtini mix

Involtini mix

$16.00

4 vegetarian 4 salumi mix

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil

Farinata

Farinata

$19.00

Garbanzo beans flour, extra virgin olive oil. Served with Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta, olives, and green salad,

Insalata Di Mare

Insalata Di Mare

$16.00

octopus, calamari, squid, shrimp, mussels, and clams

Fried Seafood

Fried Seafood

$16.00

Crispy fried calamari, shrimp, and mussels

Burrata Prosciutto

$17.00

French Fries

$5.00

Salads

Di Casa Salad

$9.00

cucumber, tomato, mixed greens, shallots, and vinaigrette

Caesar Salad w/ Organic Chicken

Caesar Salad w/ Organic Chicken

$15.00

roasted organic chicken, lettuce and house made croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, olives, basil, and vinaigrette

Carciofi Salad

Carciofi Salad

$14.00

artichokes, mint, arugula, grana padano, lemon, olive oil, and pine nuts

Cesar salad /no chicken

$10.00

Pizze & Calzoni

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte,

Indiavolata

Indiavolata

$15.00

Tomato sauce,mozzarella fiordilatte, spicy Ndjua sausage and chill from calabria

Speck & Gorgonzola

Speck & Gorgonzola

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte, speck, gorgonzola

Parmigiana pizza

Parmigiana pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce ,mozzarella di bufalla, Eggplant

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte with grill vegetable and ricotta

Regina

Regina

$19.00

With mozzarella fiordilatte, grana padano, prosciutto crudo,cherry tomatoes

4 Formaggi

$16.00

With mozzarella fiordilatte, scamorza, grana padano, gorgonzola

Bufala & Pesto

Bufala & Pesto

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, basil pesto and cherry tomatoes

Sfiziosa

Sfiziosa

$22.00

Tomato sauce, burrata, prosciutto crudo, arugula, cherry tomatoes

Tartufata

Tartufata

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, truffle carpaccio, shaved parmesan, and truffle oil

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte , pineapple and ham

Boscaiola

Boscaiola

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte, sausage, mushrooms and roasted potatoes

Vegan

$18.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, zucchini, eggplants, red peppers

Hot Dog & Fries

Hot Dog & Fries

$16.00

Sliced chicken hot-dog and fries

Quattro stagioni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte, salame, artichokes, parmacotto and mushrooms

Calzone Parmacotto

Calzone Parmacotto

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte, italian ham and mushrooms

Calzone Napoli

Calzone Napoli

$18.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta and salame

Calzone Vegetariano

Calzone Vegetariano

$18.00

Tomato sauce, eggplant, zucchini and mushrooms

Marinara

$11.00

Tomato sauce, garlic oil and oregano

Romana

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte, anchovies, oregano and capers

Tonno Cipolla

$17.00

Tomato sauce ,mozzarella fiordilatte, tuna & red onions

Capriciosa

$15.00

Imposible

$21.00

Father’s Day pizza

$19.00

Pasta & Co.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$15.00

Fresh tomato sauce & basil

Beef Ragû Maccheroni

Beef Ragû Maccheroni

$19.00

Beff ragu, grana padano

Gnocchi Pesto Genovese

Gnocchi Pesto Genovese

$17.00

Basil, pine nuts, grana padano, potatoes

Mushroom Papardelle

Mushroom Papardelle

$18.00

Wild mushrooms, Grana Padano

Seafood Spaghetti

Seafood Spaghetti

$26.00

Octopus, calamari, squid, shrimp, mussels and clams

Salmon Black Tagliolini

$24.00

Tortellini Parma

$18.00

Fusilli Arrabbiata e tonno

$19.00

Spaghetti Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti Butter

$14.00

Spaghetti Oil and Garlic

$14.00

Desserts

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded, aromatized with vanilla beans

Tiramisû

Tiramisû

$10.00

Italian dessert with espresso-dipped ladyfingers and mascarpone cream

Nutella dolce

$12.00
Pizza nutella

Pizza nutella

$10.00

Served with nutella and strawberries

Cannoli siciliani

Cannoli siciliani

$8.00

3 crispy, crunchy cannoli filled with sweet ricotta

Limoncello Tartufo

$12.00

Our Specialties

Branzino

$24.00

Lasagna Classica

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

NY Steak

$29.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !

Location

1762 Southwest 22nd Street, Coral Gables, FL 33145

