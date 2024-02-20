Restaurant info

Welcome to Corazon Comedor, Santa Barbara's premier modern Mexican restaurant, where traditional flavors meet contemporary flair in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Our menu, crafted by founder Ramon Velazquez, features homemade totopos, a wide selection of breakfast dishes, tacos, tamales, enchiladas, and pozole, as well as a spread of exquisite salsas to complement each dish. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the essence of home, family, and the soul food that connects us all.