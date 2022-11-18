Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corbo & Sons Osteria

review star

No reviews yet

555 Shrewsbury Ave

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatballs
12" Plain Cheese
12" Nonno's Tomato Pie

N/A

Bottled Water 1L

$6.00

Sparkling Water 1L

$6.00

16" Large Pizzas

16" Nonno's Tomato Pie

$21.00

local mozzarella, pomodoro, grana padano, sicilian oregano

16" Sausage + Peppadew

$26.00

italian sausage, peppadew peppers, rosemary, fresh mozz

16" White + Rosemary

$23.00

local ricotta, rosemary, caramelized onions, garlic confit

16" Autumn Pizza

$27.00

delicata squash, stracciatella, marcona almond + olive pesto

16" Firehouse Pepperoni

$26.50

hot honey, pepperoni, jersey girl fresh mozzarella, basil

16" Mediterranean

$26.00

fresh mozz, local ricotta, arugula, olives, capers, cherry tomatoes

16" Plain Cheese

$19.00

12" Personal Pizzas

12" Nonno's Tomato Pie

$17.00

local mozzarella, pomodoro, grana padano, sicilian oregano

12" White + Rosemary

$19.00

local ricotta, rosemary, caramelized onions, garlic confit

12" Sausage + Peppadew

$22.00

italian sausage, peppadew peppers, rosemary, fresh mozz

12" Autumn Pizza

$23.00

delicata squash, stracciatella, marcona almond + olive pesto

12" Mediterranean

$22.00

fresh mozz, local ricotta, arugula, olives, capers, cherry tomatoes

12" Firehouse Pepperoni

$19.00

hot honey, pepperoni, jersey girl fresh mozzarella, basil

12" Plain Cheese

$15.00

Apps

Little Gem Caesar

$16.00

white anchovy, fried breadcrumbs, grana padano

Arugula Salad

$16.00

oven roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, sherry dijon vinaigrette

Jersey Girl Ricotta

$17.00

delicata squash, white truffle honey, espelette pepper

Meatballs

$17.00

veal/pork/beef + ricotta meatballs, pomodoro, basil

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

n'duja vinaigrette, yukon potatoes, crispy shallots, petite greens

Celery Root + Apple Soup

$12.00

finished with solera white balsamic

Golden Beets

$16.00

stracciatella, pistachio pesto, saba, citrus

Primi

Bolognese

$27.00

mafaldine, veal ragu, béchamel

Squash Ravioli

$28.00

truffle + porcini cream, chives, pecorino, aged sherry vinegar

Creste di Gallo

$22.00

braised chicken ragu, root vegetables + sage

Sugo Bianco

$26.00

pappardelle, braised pork ragu, grana padano, lemon gremolata

Secondi

Fire Roasted Chicken Scarpariello

$31.00

crumbled italian sausage, garlic + lemon, peppadew peppers

Slow Roasted Duck Breast

$38.00

crescent farms duck, parsnip, wilted swiss chard, jus, mostarda

USDA Prime 14oz NY Strip Steak

$46.00

crispy salt baked potatoes, jus

Grilled 14oz Heritage Pork Chop

$35.00

fried brussels sprouts, local apple, pickled mustard seeds, pork jus

Local Dayboat Scallops

$38.00

butternut squash, pickled fennel, vin cotto

Contorni

Salt Baked Potatoes

$7.00

Swiss Chard

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Children's Menu

Kids Pizza

$13.00

Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$12.00

curly macaroni and choice of marinara or butter + parm

Chicken Fingers + Fries

$13.00

Dessert

Torta Nocciola

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

espresso drenched ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, cocoa powder

Beverages

1 Ltr Sparkling Smeraldina

$6.00

1 Ltr Still Smeraldina

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Corbo & Sons Osteria features fresh pastas, pizzas, vegetable forward dishes, and cozy regional Italian classics. We are a BYOB restaurant. Dinner is served Wednesday - Saturday 5PM -9PM, Sunday 4PM-8PM. Please ask us about catering and booking your next private event!

