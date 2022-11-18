Corbo & Sons Osteria
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Corbo & Sons Osteria features fresh pastas, pizzas, vegetable forward dishes, and cozy regional Italian classics. We are a BYOB restaurant. Dinner is served Wednesday - Saturday 5PM -9PM, Sunday 4PM-8PM. Please ask us about catering and booking your next private event!
Location
555 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
