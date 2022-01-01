A map showing the location of Cordially InvitedView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Cordially Invited

review star

No reviews yet

716 Broad st

Augusta, GA 30901

Order Again

Breakfast

build your bowl

$7.00

Build your sandwich

$5.00

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$9.00

Biscuits and gravy

$8.00

Sausage Hoagie

$6.45

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

hash-brown Casserole

$3.00

grits

$3.00

fruit

$2.50

bacon

$2.50

sausage patty

$2.50

sausage link

$2.50

2 eggs Scrambled

$2.00

toast

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

w/parmesan pita croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Seasonal Salad

$8.50

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork and White Cheddar Pimento Cheese Panini

$10.00

Traditional Club

$8.00

Mississippi Roast Po Boy

$11.00

Salmon BLT

$12.50

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$9.00

Potatoes

Fully Loaded Potato

$9.50

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.00

Mississippi Roast Potato

$10.00

Jalapeno popper

$10.00

Sides

Pimento Cheese Pasta salad

$2.50

Lemon Pepper and Parmesean Potato Wedges

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Petite Green Salad

$2.50

Seasonal Slaw

$2.00

chips

$0.75

Treats

Brownies

$2.00

Cake Selections

$6.50

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Basil

$2.50

Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

refill lemonade

$1.00

cup of water

$0.75

small drink cup

$0.50

apple juice

$2.00

orange juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

milk

$1.50

Brunch Items

1/2 order Brunch Boards

$25.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel Board

$13.00

Waffle Monte Cristo

$11.00

Berry French Toast

$12.50

Crab Cakes and Grits

$16.00

Pecan Bacon and Brown Sugar Waffle

$10.50

regular Waffle

$10.50

full Brunch Boards

$45.00

crab cake (1)

$8.00

side of shrimp with sauce( 6)

$7.50

Shrimp and grits

$15.00

Beef hash Bowl

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Salmon &grits

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Breakfast Croissant

$9.50

entertainment fee

$2.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Breakfast Potato Wedges

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Savory Grits

$3.00

Brunch Special

Breakfast sandwich

$11.00

Breakfast bowl

$12.00

nachos

$11.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Red velvet

$10.50

side seafood mac

$10.00

side mac

$4.50

Brunch Mixer

Peach Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tropical Mixer

$4.00

Lunch Special

Baked Spaghetti

$10.00

Chicken wing dinner

$10.00

HOT lunch

BBQ WINGS

$12.00

FLATBREAD

$10.00

Seafood mac

$14.00

Korean BEEF

$14.00

POT roast and mash potatoes

$12.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Sauvingnon Blanc

Riesling

Red Wine

Pinot Nior

Malbec

Cabernet

Sangrias

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Seasonal Sangria

$6.00

Mimosa

Traditional Mimosa

$5.00

Peach Mimosa

$5.00

Tropical Mimosa

$5.00

A Bottle and A Caraffe

Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

716 Broad st, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

