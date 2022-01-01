  • Home
Cordova Cafe & Bottleshop 199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150

199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150

Pasadena, CA 91101

Breakfast

Street Toast

$11.00

Egg Cabbage Pancake, Ham, Mozzarella, Ketchup, Pickled Jalapeno & Onions, Sourdough Bread.

Cordova Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, avocado, hashbrowns, monterey cheddar cheese, house salsa

The Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun, Choice of Bacon Or Sausage.

Bagel & Lox

$13.00

Open face toasted bagel and cream cheese, topped with tomato, red onion, capers and smoked salmon

Avocado toast

$10.00

Toasted Sourdough, Avocado Spread, Radish, Micro-Greens. Add Egg $3, Smoked Salmon $5

Toasted bagel

$5.00

Choice of Plain, Onion, or Sesame bagel with cream cheese

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Soy-Rizo, Tofu, Hashbrowns, Shredded Non Dairy Cheese, House Salsa.

Cookie

$2.00

Sandwiches

Cordova Burger

$15.00

Seasoned beef patty, American cheese, roasted tomatoes, arugula, herbed aioli

The Queen

$15.00

Salami, bologna, prosciutto, shredded romaine, tomato, sliced onion, provolone cheese, red vinaigrette, sourdough

Gochujang Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow cooked pork butt, smoked mozzarella, pickles, herbed mayo, creamy cabbage slaw, country bread

Barbeque Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced brisket, mozzarella cheese, coleslaw, pickles rye bread

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, shredded iceberg, pickles, Swiss, ranch dressing cheese & red wine vinaigrette

Classic Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced rye bread, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, shredded romaine, tomato, honey mustard, red wine vinegar

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, micro-greens, chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, chives, ranch dressing

Cucumber Caprese Salad

$9.00

Mozzarella, grape tomato, fresh basil, cucumber, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Classic Chicken Caesar salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Anti Pasta Salad

$8.00

Assorted pasta, olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, tomatoes, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, sliced red onion, radish, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, carrots, herbed croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Juice and Beverage

soda

$3.00

bottled water

$3.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Coffee & Tea

Monkeypaw

$6.00

Classic Drip coffee (Montenero)

$3.60+

Our classic blend

Seasonal Drip

$3.60+

Double Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk & a little bit of foam

Cold Brew

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cappucino

$5.00

Double shot of espresso steamed milk & foam

Americano

$3.75

Espresso & Water

Cortado

$4.35

Equal parts double shot of espresso & steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Double shot of espresso & a few dollops of foamed milk

Hot Tea

$3.50

Selections of herbal and caffeinated tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Classic Black or Todays Herbal

BTL Wine

Rombauer Chardonnay

$70.00+

Deep Down Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00+

Mehofer Gruner

$40.00+

Love You Bunches Orange Wine

$48.00+

Division Villages Pinot Noir

$48.00+

Crunchy Roastie

$35.00+

Emily & Rose Cabernet

$48.00+

Charles Bove Sparking White

$30.00+

Charles Bove Sparkling Rose

$36.00+

Talking Animals Petillant-Naturel

$54.00+

Petit Roubie Picpoul

$29.00+

Cote West Orange Sauv

$52.00+

Bottle/Cans Beer

Abnormal Mocha

$6.00+

AKA

$7.00+

All Seasons Bullitt

$8.00+

All Seasons Moderne

$7.00+

Always Wishing

$10.00+

Ashland Mango Strawberry

$5.00+

Mango Strawberry Hard Seltzer

Ashland Watermelon

$5.00+

Watermelon Hard Seltzer

Barrel Aged Oort

$24.00+

Bheki

$8.00+

Calidad Agua Fresca

$5.00+

Calidad Fresca

$5.00+

Cascade Apricot

$11.00+

Citraholic

$8.00+

Come Haze With Us

$8.00+

Crispy Juicy

$8.00+

Edel Pils

$7.00+

Faction Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00+

Fountain Hard Seltzer

$5.00+

Grand Anomaly

$8.00+

Harland Japanese Lager

$8.00+

Harland Nelson Nelson

$8.00+

Harland Rumbler

$8.00+

Jewel City

$7.00+

Lush

$5.00+

Manifesto

$7.00+

Mow Your Lawn

$8.00+

Mumford 7th Anniversary

$12.00+

Nectar

$5.00+

Ogopogo Harmonia

$8.00+

Ogopogo Kiko Kiko

$8.00+

One Way or Another

$11.00+

Paperback Bunny Chainsaw

$9.00+

Paperback Communist Poodles

$8.00+

Paperback The Young Lovers

$8.00+

Paperback Viva Lucha Libre

$7.00+

Pinetop

$8.00+

Rolling Blackout

$10.00+

SD Jam

$6.00+

Strawberry Provence

$20.00+

Swift Honeycrisp

$7.00+

Swift Pineapple

$7.00+

Swift Strawberry

$7.00+

The Fourth Wall

$15.00+

Time Bending

$25.00+

Top Spectro

$6.00+

Tropical Hideaway

$11.00+

West Coast or Die

$8.00+

Wolf Camp

$8.00+

Snacks + Merch

Tote Bag

$14.00

Cordova Cafe Classic Tote

Bag of Popcorn

$3.00

Bag of chips

$3.00

Red Neck Six Pack

$8.00

Beef Stick

$2.00

The Plug- Last Shot of The Night

$5.00

RX Bar

$4.00

Dream Fuel

$3.50

Gum

$2.00

Mint

$2.00

Dutch Cookie

$2.00

Greetings Card

$3.50

Beeswax Chapstick

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

