Corduroy: Coffee + Kitchen 2236 Lakeside Drive

2236 Lakeside Drive

Lynchburg, VA 24501

Cinnamon Bun Latte
Turkey & Avocado BLT
Latte

Breakfast

B.E.C.

$6.50

Two Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Served on Toasted Sourdough

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Smashed Avocado, Sliced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning Served on Thick Cut Toasted Sourdough

The Bee Sting

$6.50

Creamy Goat Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Flaky Sea Salt, Spicy Red Pepper Flakes Drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey Served on Thick Cut Toasted Sourdough

Waffles

$6.00

Two Fluffy Waffles, Served with butter and maple syrup

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Two Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar Whipped Maple Butter Served Between Two Fluffy Waffles and Drizzled with Maple Syrup Extra Napkins Recommended!

Pastries

Assorted Muffin

$4.50

Gluten Free Muffins

$5.25

Assorted Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Sandwiches

Autumn Chicken Salad

$11.25

Chicken Salad with Cranberries and Toasted Pecans, Romaine Lettuce, Served on Toasted Country White Bread

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Muenster Cheese, Melty Mozzarella, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Served on Grilled Sourdough

Pesto Chicken Panini

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Served on Grilled Sourdough

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$10.75

Smoked Turkey Breast, Fresh Brie, Fig Jam, Arugula, Served on Sliced Sourdough

Turkey & Avocado BLT

$11.50

Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce Tomato, Mayo, Smashed Avocado Served on Toasted 9 Grain Wheat Bread

Pig & Fig

$10.75

Sliced Prosciutto, Creamy Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Honey Drizzle, Served on Rustic Sourdough

Ham + Cheddar

$10.50

Smoked Ham, Aged White Cheddar Dijon Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Served on 9 Grain Wheat Bread

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Aged White Cheddar, Sliced Red Onion Smokey BBQ Sauce Served on Grilled Sourdough

Salads

Chopped Greek Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Sides

Fresh Potato Salad

$3.00

4 oz

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.00

4 oz.

Route 11 Chips

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid-Cuterie Board

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Cubes, Sliced Pepperoni, Crackers, Sliced Green Apple, Baby Carrots with Ranch for dipping. Pinkies out!

World's Greatest Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ooey-Gooey melty cheese between two slices of toast. Grilled on a Waffle Iron. Served with potato chips or sliced green apple

Cool Kids Club

$6.50

Sliced turkey, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Stacked on Country White bread and cut into the shape of a dinosaur! Served with potato chips or slices green apple

Crustless PB&J

$5.50

Creamy peanut butter, sweet grape jelly, with the crust cut off, of course! Served with potato chips or sliced green apple

Desserts

The Milton

$6.75

If you know, you know ;)

Chocolate Chip Cooke

$1.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Leaf Tea

Bottled Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Leaf Tea

Bottled Boylan Soda

$3.00

Barista Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Freshly Roasted, Freshly Brewed

Cold Brew

$3.95+

From our friends at “Southbound Drinks Co.”

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Two shots of espresso mixed with hot water. A nice alternative to regular drip coffee. If you enjoy a strong coffee, an Americano may be the drink for you.

Latte

$3.75+

Two shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk, Little Bit of Foam.

Cappuccino

$3.50

A 6 oz. Drink with Two Shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Lots of Foam

Cortado

$3.50

Two shots of espresso “cut” with steamed milk. No foam.

Chai Latte

$3.45+

Chai Blend, Steamed Milk (Add Espresso to make it “dirty”)

Loose Leaf Herbal Tea

16 oz, fresh brewed

Uncommonly Good Hot Cocoa

$3.45+

Our House Hot Cocoa Recipe. Ghirardelli Chocolate, Steamed Milk, Demerara Sugar, Vanilla, Topped with Mini-Marshmallows

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Our Classic Hot Cocoa Recipe with an added kick: Ground Cinnamon and Cayenne Pepper

Blended Drinks

The Milton

$6.75

If you know, you know ;)

Chocolate PB Smoothie

$6.00

Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein Powder (Make it “buzzed” by adding an espresso shot)

Melon Mint Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Frozen melon, fresh mint, coconut milk

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Banana, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Milk

Seasonal Specialties

Campfire Latte

$4.45+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Cookie Butter Syrup, Two Shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk, Topped with Toasted Mini-Marshmallows

Gingerbread Latte

$4.45+

Gingerbread Syrup, Praline Syrup, Two shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.45+

Cinnamon Syrup, Vanilla, Two shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk

Peppermint Mocha

$4.45+

Ghirardelli Chocolate, Peppermint, Two shots of Espresso, Steamed Milk

Coffee

Before the Dawn Retail Bag

$12.00

Other Merch

Black Corduroy Shirt

$26.00

Sticker

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner!

Location

2236 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Directions

