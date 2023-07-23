Mela Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
An Atomic cidery offering scratch food.
Location
1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cider Bar - Tasting Bar
No Reviews
1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 420 Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Savorhood LLC - Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza - Tillford's
No Reviews
985 Baltimore Pike Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Savorhood - CJ's American Grille - CJ's American Grille
No Reviews
985 Baltimore Pike Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Savorhood - Latino Fusion - Latino Fusion
No Reviews
985 Baltimore Pike Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Savorhood - Easy Briez Grilled Cheese - Easy Briez Grilled Cheese
No Reviews
985 Baltimore Pike Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant