Taco Diablo, LuLus & Blue Horse Tavern

1026 Davis Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Tacos Tacos OO
LuLus Ginger Salad
LuLus Ginger Salad

Cocktails

Cocktails contain trace amount of egg white
The OG Margarita

The OG Margarita

$11.75

Olmeca Altos reposado, Combier, fresh lime

Hot Joy

Hot Joy

$12.95

Altos Olmeca repo, Combier, fresh lime, Amargo de Chili liquor, habanero bitters

Mercy & Salvation

$12.95

Del Maguey & Fidencio Mezcals - Combier, lime

Yes Please

Yes Please

$12.95

pomegranate & passion fruit, citrus, Ketel One Rose Vodka

Paper Plane

$12.95

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino Quinrtessentia & fresh lemon

Phenomenal New Friend

Phenomenal New Friend

$12.95

Titos Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, Aperol, citrus

OB - LA - DI

$11.95

Bourbon, fresh lemon shrub, Malbec float, rhubarb bitters

Canned Beer

Miller Light

$6.95

Lager Light

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.95

Lager

Pacifico

$6.95

Lager

N/A Beverages

Coke - Can

$1.50

Diet Coke - Can

$1.50

Sprite - Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Starters

Tacqueria Guacamole

Tacqueria Guacamole

$11.25

Chunky Hass avocado, tomato & onion, fresh lime, cilantro & crispy chips

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

One bag that equates to two (2) baskets of chips with red tomato salsa & green tomatillo salsa

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Crunchy batter fried shrimp, sweet citrus & sriracha glaze

Elote Esquite

Elote Esquite

$10.95

Sweet corn & roasted poblano, caramelized onion, chili piquin & cotija

Fried Oysters (5)

Fried Oysters (5)

$12.95

Panko crusted & fried, tomato-ginger sauce, charred lemon

Jalapenos Torridos y Enojados

Jalapenos Torridos y Enojados

$5.95

Charred chilis get hot & angry, with lime & Sea salt

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.95

Griddled flour tortilla, melted Chihuahua cheese, salsa rojo & a side of tasty coleslaw

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$11.95

Twice fried. Crispy, glazed with sweet-spicy birdy sauce.

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Dark broth of pasilla & mulato chili, tomato & chicken, crispy tortilla strips

Salads

Ensaladas/Salads

Ensaladas/Salads

$17.95

Market salads; fresh greens, black beans & corn, toasted pumpkin seed, queso fresco. Choose orange vinaigrette or Cucumber Ranch dressing.

Tortas

Tortas/Sandwiches

$16.99

Mexican style sandwich griddled Talera roll, avocado salsa, arugula, cabbage & radish slaw, pickled onions, Chipotle aioli, chihuahua. Served with sopa roja "ahodaga" for dipping the whole thing & fries.

Tacos

Tacos Tacos Tacos OO

Tacos Tacos Tacos OO

$16.99

Your choice of any 3 tacos per order. Tacos have cilantro & onion. Includes rice & choice of black beans or bacon & pinto beans. Options: a) Bacon: Caramelized onions, bacon, pico de gallo, chili aioli, arugula b) Beef Barbacoa: Avocado salsa & pickled red onion c) Carne Asada: Salsa roja, arugula & rajas d) Chicken Mole: Ancho, pasilla & chocolate mole, queso fresco e) Chicken Tinga: salsa rojo f) Crispy Chicken: Radish & cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli g) Crispy Fish: Battered; orange & chili aioli, escabeche, slaw h) Duck & Pork Chorizo: Scrambled egg, tomatillo, chipotle salsa i) Impossible Vegan: Impossible meat w/ tomato, guajillo chili, pickled onion & avocado salsa j) Pork Belly: Habanero salsa, radish & slaw, pickled onion, chicharrons k) Pork Carnitas l) Potato: Potato, corn & poblano chipotle salsa, cotija, arugula m) Shrimp: Grilled poblano adobo, cabbage n) Verdura: Squash, corn & rajas, queso fresco, orange vinaigrette

Platos Fuertes

Entrees served with arroz rojo & frijoles negra
Enchilada Rojo

Enchilada Rojo

$18.95

Chicken braised with Roja tomato salsa, queso & crema. Served with red rice & black beans.

Enchilada Tomatillo Verde

$18.95

Pork carnitas with green chili salsa verde, queso & crema. Served with red rice & black beans.

Enchilada Rojo Veg

$18.95

Enchilada Verde Veg

$18.95

Guisado De Reyes

$21.95

Short rib beef stew slow braised with mulato, ancho & pasilla chili, rice & corn tortillas.

Extra Sides/Add Ons: Taco Diablo

Extra Sides/Add Ons: Taco Diablo

Starters

Tacqueria Guacamole

Tacqueria Guacamole

$11.25

Chunky Hass avocado, tomato & onion, fresh lime, cilantro & crispy chips

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Crunchy batter fried shrimp, sweet citrus & sriracha glaze

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Tempura battered, tomato & lemon-ginger sauce, spiced Sea Salt

Fried Oysters (5)

Fried Oysters (5)

$12.95

Panko crusted & fried, tomato-ginger sauce, charred lemon

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$11.95

Twice fried. Crispy, glazed with sweet-spicy birdy sauce.

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Dark broth of pasilla & mulato chili, tomato & chicken, crispy tortilla strips

Warm Pretzel

Warm Pretzel

$8.95

Cheddar cheese sauce & whole grain mustard, pretzel salt

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95Out of stock

Marinated Mushrooms

$5.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Salads

LuLus Ginger Salad

LuLus Ginger Salad

$17.95

Romaine hearts, vegetables, crispy wontons, LuLus ginger dressing. Choose topping:

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine hearts, classic Caesar dressing, grated parmesan regiano croutons

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$19.95

Sashimi tuna with cucumber & seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy chili aioli & yuzu ponzu sauce over steamed rice & topped with a jumbo fried shrimp

Mains

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$17.95

Saucy, smoky, slow cooked BBQ beef with pepperjack cheese, crispy onion strings, brioche bun, creamy slaw & fries

BBQ Ribs Full Slab

BBQ Ribs Full Slab

$25.95

Slow smoked baby back ribs, house BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles & fries

BBQ Ribs Half Slab

BBQ Ribs Half Slab

$16.25
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.95

Roasted prime rib shaved thin with caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, provolone & arugula on a toasted French Batard

Simple Prep of Salmon

Simple Prep of Salmon

$26.95

Grilled with charred lemon, herbs & roasted tomato butter, steamed Yukon Gold potatoes & veg

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$28.95

Skirt steak & shrimp grilled with tangy Chimichurri herb sauce, steamed Yukon Gold potatoes & veg

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.95

Double Black Angus patties, American cheese & classic sauce, homemade dill pickles, brioche bun, french fries & slaw

The Impossible Plant Based Burger

$17.95

Red pepper aioli, pepper jack, brioche bun, dill pickles, slaw & fries

Extra Sides/Add Ons: Blue Horse

Extra Sides/Add Ons: Blue Horse

Starters

Blistered Green Beans

Blistered Green Beans

$10.95

Wok charred, ginger - garlic oyster sauce, sesame seeds

Crispy Sesame Balls (2)

Crispy Sesame Balls (2)

$5.95

Chewy mochi rice, sweet red bean, crispy sesame

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)

$7.75

Sweet-spicy chili & honey mustard sauces

Cucumber Sunomono

Cucumber Sunomono

$4.95

Pickled cucumbers, onion & rice vinegar

Eggrolls (2)

$7.75

Pork eggrolls, hot mustard & sweet red chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Tempura battered, tomato & lemon-ginger sauce, spiced Sea Salt

Peanut - Sesame Noodles

$7.95

Roasted ground peanuts, scallions, sesame gomae sauce

Pork Gyoza (5)

Pork Gyoza (5)

$7.75

Panfried, ginger dipping sauce

Vegetable Gyoza (5)

Vegetable Gyoza (5)

$7.75

Panfried, ginger dipping sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$11.95

Twice fried. Crispy, glazed with sweet-spicy birdy sauce.

Yasai Potato Croquettes (4)

Yasai Potato Croquettes (4)

$7.75

Panko crusted, sriracha & kewpie mayo

Salads

LuLus Ginger Salad

LuLus Ginger Salad

$17.95

Romaine hearts, vegetables, crispy wontons, LuLus ginger dressing. Choose topping:

Bento Boxes

Bento

Bento

$18.95

Filled with 5 different items; sorry no substitutions. (1) Ginger chicken salad, (2) Sesame peanut noodles, (3) Crispy vegetable spring roll, (4) Cold cucumber salad, & (5) Pork gyoza

Bento Veg

Bento Veg

$18.95

Filled with 5 different items; sorry no substitutions. (1) Ginger tofu salad, (2) Sesame peanut noodles, (3) Crispy vegetable spring roll, (4) Cold cucumber salad, & (5) Vegetable gyoza

Vietnamese Rice Noodles

Vietnamese Noodles

Vietnamese Noodles

$17.95

Mixed greens, nuoc cham, mint-cilantro & basil, crispy spring roll, roasted ground peanuts

Noodle Soups & Stir Fries/Big Bop Bowls

BiBimBop

BiBimBop

$16.95

Soft white tofu, kimchee, sesame vegetables over rice, gochujang sauce, over easy egg

Curry Noodles

Curry Noodles

$17.95

Panang yellow coconut curry with shrimp paste, char grilled shrimp, basil, green beans

Miso Udon Noodles

$16.95

Saikyo miso-egg dashi broth, tofu shitake, spinach, bamboo, scallions, thick udon noodles

Spicy Korean Udon

Spicy Korean Udon

$16.95

Spicy Korean miso with gochujang & egg broth, tofu, spinach, shiitake, bamboo & scallions, braised sliced pork belly, udon

Wide Rice Noodles

Wide Rice Noodles

$16.95

Chewy wide rice noodles w/ oyster sauce, charred brocolli. choose 1 topping: teriyaki chicken; white tofu or grilled shrimp (+ $3.00)

Extra Sides/Add Ons: Lulus

Extra Sides/Add Ons: LuLus

Desserts (Yum!)

Best Ever Chocolate Pudding

Best Ever Chocolate Pudding

$8.95

Valrhona chocolate & Cocoa Powder, whipped cream

Chocolate Caramel Churros

Chocolate Caramel Churros

$9.95

Caramel filled topped with candied sprinkles & chocolate sauce

Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan

$8.95

Light custard, caramelized sugar

Warm Butter Cake

Warm Butter Cake

$9.95

Bourbon caramel sauce, candied pecans & whipped cream

Coconut Tres Leche

$10.95

Lunch Special - Taco Diablo

Lunch Special

$12.95

Choice of any two (2) tacos with a small side salad. Choice of dressing: Cucumber Ranch or Orange Vinaigrette. From 11:30-2:30 daily.

Utensils Option

+Include Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our family of restaurants: Taco Diablo & The Blue Horse Tavern are located on our ground floor. LuLus items are available at either of those restaurants. Five & Dime is our 2nd floor rooftop space offering seasonal al fresco dining.

Website

Location

1026 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

