Taco Diablo, LuLus & Blue Horse Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to our family of restaurants: Taco Diablo & The Blue Horse Tavern are located on our ground floor. LuLus items are available at either of those restaurants. Five & Dime is our 2nd floor rooftop space offering seasonal al fresco dining.
Location
1026 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Gallery