Cannonball Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

383 Dorchester Avenue

South Boston, MA 02127

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Latte

Small Hot

Americano

$2.50

Black coffee

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.25

Chai Latte

$3.50

Cortado

$3.65

Double Espresso

$2.50

Espresso shot

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Latte

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$3.50

Seasonal

$3.50

Tea

$2.25

Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Hot

Black Coffee

$3.25

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.75

Americano

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Seasonal

$4.00

Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Smoothies

Blue Year

$9.99

Carson Beach

$9.99

Emerald Necklace

$10.99

FPB&J

$9.99

Jolt

$10.99

Red Line

$9.99

South Paw

$10.99

Toast

Avo & Tomato

$10.99

Banana Butter

$8.99

Brie & Pepper

$9.99

Hummus

$8.99

Ricotta & Jam

$8.99

Lox

$12.99

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Lunch

Whiskey Briskey

$15.99

Big Boi

$10.99Out of stock

M Street

$10.99Out of stock

Pastry

BABY BAGEL

$2.00

Coffee Cake Apple

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee Cake Blueberry

$3.25

Cookie Black and White

$2.75

Cookie Double Chip

$3.25

Cookie Seasonal

$3.75

Cookie Sugar

$3.50

CRONUT

$3.95Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant Chocolate

$3.50

Croissant Chocolate Twist

$3.50Out of stock

Croissant Cinnamon Twist

$3.50

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$4.35

Croissant Spinach & Cheese

$4.25

Croissant Leek & Parm

$4.05

Danish Cherry & Greek Yogurt

$4.00

Danish Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Danish Mini Cheese

$2.00

Handpie (strawberry or apple)

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Marshmallow Krispy

$3.50

Muffin Baby

$1.10

Muffin Blueberry, Cran Orange, Choc. Chip

$3.50

Muffin Mini Blueberry

$2.25Out of stock

Souffle Egg Ham & Cheese

$5.15

Souffle Egg Spinach & Cheese

$5.15Out of stock

Turnover

$4.15Out of stock

Grab and Go

Chips

Cheese Pack

$6.50

Hummus Pack

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$6.99

Yogurt

$4.99

Sandwich

$10.25+

Wrap

$8.99

Salad

$10.50

Alani

$3.99

Box Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.25

GT Kombucha

$4.15

Harney CBD

$4.75

Harney Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Lurisia Soda

$2.99

Lurisia Water

$2.50

Maine Root Cola

$2.50

Mash

$3.00

Rain Water

$2.50

Recess Hemp

$4.50

Recess Mood

$3.75

SanPellegrino

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.35

Tree Tap

$4.75

United Soda

$3.50

Virgil's

$3.00

Vybes CBD

$5.85

Vue

$5.00

Small Iced

Americano

$3.25

LEO

$4.75

Black Coffee

$3.25

Chai Latte

$3.60

Cold Brew

$3.75

Double Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Latte

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$3.60

Mocha

$3.60

Seasonal

$3.60

Tea

$3.25

House Lemmie

$3.50

Large Iced

Americano

$4.05

Black Coffee

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.60

Double Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Shot

$1.50

House Lemmie

$4.25

Latte

$3.80

LEO

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Seasonal

$4.60

Tea

$3.60

Retail

Shirt

$20.99

Coffee Bag

$14.99

Tote

$15.99

Tea Box

$11.99

Southie Book

$20.00

XL Iced

Cold Brew

$5.75

Iced Coffee

$5.25

Iced Tea

$4.75

Frozen House Lemmie

$5.50

House Lemmie

$5.00

Pupper

Pup Cup!

$2.25

BREWSICLES

Cinntoastcrunch

$2.15

CATERING

Room Rental/ hr

$40.00

Cookies/ ea

$2.25

Cookies/ dz

$24.00

Cake 6" plain

$40.00

Cake 6" custom

$50.00

Cake 9" plain

$55.00

Cake 9" custom

$65.00

Cake 1/2 sheet plain

$65.00

Cake 1/2 sheet custom

$80.00

Grazing board 7-12 ppl

$60.00

Grazing board 15-20 ppl

$90.00

Grazing board 20-30 ppl

$130.00

Coffee to go 10 ppl

$40.00

Coffee to go 20 ppl

$70.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

FIlling coffee mugs & hearts since 2021

Website

Location

383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Cannonball Cafe image
b52e99d5-a83c-4a56-835a-042457d261a7 image
Cannonball Cafe image

