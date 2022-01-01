- Home
Corfinio
No reviews yet
285 Washington Street
North Easton, MA 02356
Popular Items
Special
Capicola Pizza
olive oil, sweet capicola, confit garlic, parmesan cheese
Seafood Chowder
striped bass, Maine mussels, Argentinian red shrimp, caramelized sofrito, roasted potatoes, pancetta, basil oil
Seafood Ragu
rigatoni, smoked mahi-mahi, maitake mushrooms, seafood tomato brodo, delicata squash, chili flakes, toasted sesame
Cape Cod Scallop Scampi
spaghetti, cherry tomato, toasted garlic, white wine, lemon juice, italian parsley
Blackened Mahi Mahi
lemon roasted parsnips, sauteed tuscan kale, spaghetti squash, red pepper coulis, citrus compound butter, fried shaved parsnip
Appetizers and Soup
Acorn Squash
roasted acorn squash, three cheese fondu, rosemary, toasted focaccia
Arancini
prosciutto cotto, fontina cheese, sage, marinara
Artichokes
marinated artichoke hearts, lemon aioli, italian parsley
Cajun Shrimp
lightly fried, seasoned shrimp, cajun remoulade
Chicken Wings
calabrian chili champagne vinegar salsa, fresh herbs, shaved radish
Corfinio Antipasto
mortadella, salami toscano, prosciutto di parma, coppa, fontina cheese, burrata cheese, pickled giardiniera, pickled red onions, marinated olives, toasted focaccia
Crab Cakes
jalapeño tartar sauce
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
romano cheese, salt, pepper, cherry pepper aioli
Crispy Calamari
pepperoncini, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, marinara sauce
Meatballs Appetizer
pork, beef & veal meatballs, marinara sauce, romano cheese
Mussels
caramelized sofrito, shaved fennel, white wine, herbs, toasted focaccia
Roasted Beets
coffee roasted beets, figs, whipped honey, hazelnut vinaigrette, goat cheese, mint
Stracciatella
italian egg drop soup
To Go Bread
Tomato Soup
slow cooked san marzano DOP tomatoes with basil oil
Gluten Free Bread
Salads
Autumn Salad
baby spinach, radicchio, farm apples, ricotta salata, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, bacon-maple vinaigrette, apple cider glaze
Baby Kale
organic baby kale, shaved truffle pecorino, pine nuts, honey truffle, lemon dressing
Caesar (no romaine lettuce)
*we are not currently carrying romaine lettuce due to crop shortages* mixed greens, grated parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
House
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, white herbed balsamic dressing
Mediterranean
mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, pine nuts, feta, basil vinaigrette
Side Autumn Salad
Entrées
Berkshire Pork Chop
mashed sweet potato, roasted broccoli, cranberry sauce
Bolognese
mezze rigatoni, ground veal, berkshire pork and beef, pancetta, san marzano tomato sauce
Braciole
stuffed with sauteed pork sausage, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, rigatoni pasta, marinara sauce, shaved parmesan
Cacio e Pepe
spaghetti, cracked black pepper, romano cheese
Carbonara
spaghetti, pancetta, organic egg yolk, cracked black pepper, romano cheese
Chicken Milanese
pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, fettucine, lemon, roasted garlic, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper, arugula insalata, citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan
pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti
Cod
sautéed spinach, potato mille feuille, roasted garlic, saffron beurre blanc
Gnocchi
walnut sage pesto, roasted delicata squash, pecorino romano
Norcina
rigatoni, sautéed berkshire italian sausage, parmesan cream sauce, cracked black pepper, white truffle oil
NY Strip 12oz
roasted maitake mushrooms, potato fritta, beef jus, roasted brussel sprouts, bourbon maple glaze
Pumpkin Risotto
roasted pumpkin, toasted pepitas
Ricotta Cavatelli
black truffle butter, sautéed cremini mushrooms, romano cheese
Roasted Half Chicken
smashed yukon gold potatoes, cremini mushroom cream sauce, sauteed spinach, crispy prosciutto
Salmon
jerusalem artichokes, broccolini, citrus beurre blance, garlic chips
Shrimp & Scallop
fettuccine all’amatriciana, red onions, chili flakes, basil
Spaghetti & Meatballs
pork, beef & veal meatballs, marinara sauce, romano cheese
Spinach Rigatoni
spinach infused rigatoni, confit garlic, roasted red peppers, spinach, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, italian parsley
Veal Milanese
pan fried breaded veal cutlet, fettucine, lemon, roasted garlic, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper, arugula insalata, citrus vinaigrette
Pizza
Amalia Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, caramelized onions, basil
Cheese Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Meatball Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, pepperoncini, romano cheese
Parma Pizza
san marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parma prosciutto
Pepperoni Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
Sausage & Mushroom pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms, chili flakes, black truffle pecorino, mozzarella
Spinach & Ricotta Pizza
white pizza with garlic and oil, confit garlic, sautéed spinach, and ricotta
Sandwiches
Burger
bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun
Chicken Parm Sandwich
lightly fried chicken cutlet, calabrian pepper slaw, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
pan fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, toasted ciabatta
Cod Blt
Eggplant Sandwich
tuscan white bean spread, spinach, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, toasted ciabatta
Meatball Sandwich
meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, on ciabatta bread
Portobello
caramelized onions, tomato, mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, pressed ciabatta bread
Chicken Pesto
grilled chicken, basil pesto, aioli, stracchino cheese, tomato, pressed ciabatta
Shrimp Po Boy
shredded lettuce, tomato, house relish, cherry pepper aioli, ciabatta bread
Wine to go
Cabernet - Black Stallion
Cabernet - Black Stallion
Cabernet - Skyfall
Cabernet - Skyfall
Chardonnay - Valravn
Chardonnay - Valravn
Chianti - Alteo
Chianti - Alteo
Malbec - Zuccardi
Malbec - Zuccardi
Merlot - Tangley Oaks
Merlot - Tangley Oaks
Pinot Grigio Colterenzio
Pinot Grigio Colterenzio
Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane
Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane
Prosecco - Terra Serena
Prosecco - Terra Serena
Rosé - Whispering Angel
Rosé - Whispering Angel
Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone
Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone
Super Tuscan - Sassabruna
Super Tuscan - Sassabruna
Valpolicella - Allegrini
Valpolicella - Allegrini
Cocktails to go
Aperol Spritz
aperol, prosecco, soda water, orange
Bubbles & Berries
tito's vodka, strawberries, thyme syrup, lemon, moscato
Coco Loco
bacardi dragonberry rum, malibu rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, lime juice, mint
Corfinio Cosmo
grey goose orange, cointreau, lime juice, white cranberry
Elderberry Martini
tito's handmade vodka, st elder, black berries, lemon juice
Espresso Martini
Vanilla vodka, baileys, borghetti, shot of espresso
Margarita
tequila, cointreau, lemon, lime, agave
Old Easton
rittenhouse rye whiskey, honey, bitters, apple
Perfect Pear
absolut pear, honey syrup, lemon, prosecco
Red Sangria
Seasonal Red Sangria
Sicilian Mojitio
skyy blood orange vodka, strawberries, mints, lime juice, simple syrup
Spicy Mango-rita
tequila, cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice, mango puree, jalapeños
The Ruby Refresher
cucumber vodka, aperol, grapefruit juice, lime juice, soda
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
285 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356