Corfinio

review star

No reviews yet

285 Washington Street

North Easton, MA 02356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Norcina
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Special

Capicola Pizza

$16.00

olive oil, sweet capicola, confit garlic, parmesan cheese

Seafood Chowder

$12.00

striped bass, Maine mussels, Argentinian red shrimp, caramelized sofrito, roasted potatoes, pancetta, basil oil

Seafood Ragu

$26.00

rigatoni, smoked mahi-mahi, maitake mushrooms, seafood tomato brodo, delicata squash, chili flakes, toasted sesame

Cape Cod Scallop Scampi

$32.00

spaghetti, cherry tomato, toasted garlic, white wine, lemon juice, italian parsley

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$34.00

lemon roasted parsnips, sauteed tuscan kale, spaghetti squash, red pepper coulis, citrus compound butter, fried shaved parsnip

Appetizers and Soup

Acorn Squash

$16.00

roasted acorn squash, three cheese fondu, rosemary, toasted focaccia

Arancini

$14.00

prosciutto cotto, fontina cheese, sage, marinara

Artichokes

$14.00

marinated artichoke hearts, lemon aioli, italian parsley

Cajun Shrimp

$14.00

lightly fried, seasoned shrimp, cajun remoulade

Chicken Wings

$16.00

calabrian chili champagne vinegar salsa, fresh herbs, shaved radish

Corfinio Antipasto

$22.00

mortadella, salami toscano, prosciutto di parma, coppa, fontina cheese, burrata cheese, pickled giardiniera, pickled red onions, marinated olives, toasted focaccia

Crab Cakes

$24.00

jalapeño tartar sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

romano cheese, salt, pepper, cherry pepper aioli

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

pepperoncini, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, marinara sauce

Meatballs Appetizer

$13.00

pork, beef & veal meatballs, marinara sauce, romano cheese

Mussels

$17.00

caramelized sofrito, shaved fennel, white wine, herbs, toasted focaccia

Roasted Beets

$15.00

coffee roasted beets, figs, whipped honey, hazelnut vinaigrette, goat cheese, mint

Stracciatella

$10.00

italian egg drop soup

To Go Bread

$0.50

Tomato Soup

$10.00

slow cooked san marzano DOP tomatoes with basil oil

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Salads

Autumn Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, radicchio, farm apples, ricotta salata, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, bacon-maple vinaigrette, apple cider glaze

Baby Kale

$15.00

organic baby kale, shaved truffle pecorino, pine nuts, honey truffle, lemon dressing

Caesar (no romaine lettuce)

$14.00

*we are not currently carrying romaine lettuce due to crop shortages* mixed greens, grated parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

House

$14.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, white herbed balsamic dressing

Mediterranean

$15.00

mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, pine nuts, feta, basil vinaigrette

Side Autumn Salad

$9.00

Entrées

Berkshire Pork Chop

$34.00

mashed sweet potato, roasted broccoli, cranberry sauce

Bolognese

$17.00+

mezze rigatoni, ground veal, berkshire pork and beef, pancetta, san marzano tomato sauce

Braciole

$38.00

stuffed with sauteed pork sausage, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, rigatoni pasta, marinara sauce, shaved parmesan

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00+

spaghetti, cracked black pepper, romano cheese

Carbonara

$17.00+

spaghetti, pancetta, organic egg yolk, cracked black pepper, romano cheese

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, fettucine, lemon, roasted garlic, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper, arugula insalata, citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti

Cod

$29.00

sautéed spinach, potato mille feuille, roasted garlic, saffron beurre blanc

Gnocchi

$17.00+

walnut sage pesto, roasted delicata squash, pecorino romano

Norcina

$17.00+

rigatoni, sautéed berkshire italian sausage, parmesan cream sauce, cracked black pepper, white truffle oil

NY Strip 12oz

$54.00

roasted maitake mushrooms, potato fritta, beef jus, roasted brussel sprouts, bourbon maple glaze

Pumpkin Risotto

$17.00+

roasted pumpkin, toasted pepitas

Ricotta Cavatelli

$17.00+

black truffle butter, sautéed cremini mushrooms, romano cheese

Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

smashed yukon gold potatoes, cremini mushroom cream sauce, sauteed spinach, crispy prosciutto

Salmon

$29.00

jerusalem artichokes, broccolini, citrus beurre blance, garlic chips

Shrimp & Scallop

$34.00

fettuccine all’amatriciana, red onions, chili flakes, basil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00+

pork, beef & veal meatballs, marinara sauce, romano cheese

Spinach Rigatoni

$17.00+

spinach infused rigatoni, confit garlic, roasted red peppers, spinach, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, italian parsley

Veal Milanese

$31.00

pan fried breaded veal cutlet, fettucine, lemon, roasted garlic, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper, arugula insalata, citrus vinaigrette

Pizza

Amalia Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, caramelized onions, basil

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs, pepperoncini, romano cheese

Parma Pizza

$17.00

san marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parma prosciutto

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Sausage & Mushroom pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms, chili flakes, black truffle pecorino, mozzarella

Spinach & Ricotta Pizza

$16.00

white pizza with garlic and oil, confit garlic, sautéed spinach, and ricotta

Sandwiches

Burger

$18.00

bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

lightly fried chicken cutlet, calabrian pepper slaw, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

pan fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, toasted ciabatta

Cod Blt

$18.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00

tuscan white bean spread, spinach, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, toasted ciabatta

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, on ciabatta bread

Portobello

$15.00

caramelized onions, tomato, mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, pressed ciabatta bread

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, aioli, stracchino cheese, tomato, pressed ciabatta

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

shredded lettuce, tomato, house relish, cherry pepper aioli, ciabatta bread

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Choc Torte

$13.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Wine to go

Cabernet - Black Stallion

$45.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Cabernet - Skyfall

$27.00Out of stock

Please bring ID when picking up order

Chardonnay - Valravn

$40.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Chianti - Alteo

$24.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Malbec - Zuccardi

$30.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Merlot - Tangley Oaks

$33.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Pinot Grigio Colterenzio

$27.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane

$24.00Out of stock

Please bring ID when picking up order

Prosecco - Terra Serena

$27.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Rosé - Whispering Angel

$36.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone

$27.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Super Tuscan - Sassabruna

$42.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Valpolicella - Allegrini

$33.00

Please bring ID when picking up order

Cocktails to go

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

aperol, prosecco, soda water, orange ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Bubbles & Berries

$14.00

tito’s vodka, strawberries, thyme syrup, lemon, moscato ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Coco Loco

$14.00

bacardi dragonberry rum, malibu rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, lime juice, mint ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Corfinio Cosmo

$13.00

grey goose orange, cointreau, lime juice, white cranberry ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Elderberry Martini

$14.00

tito’s handmade vodka, st elder, black berries, lemon juice ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, baileys, borghetti, shot of espresso***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Margarita

$13.00

tequila, cointreau, lemon, lime, agave ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Old Easton

$13.00

rittenhouse rye whiskey, honey, bitters, apple ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Perfect Pear

$13.00

absolut pear, honey syrup, lemon, prosecco***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Red Sangria

$12.00

Seasonal Red Sangria ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Sicilian Mojitio

$12.00

skyy blood orange vodka, strawberries, mints, lime juice, simple syrup ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

Spicy Mango-rita

$13.00

tequila, cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice, mango puree, jalapeños ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

The Ruby Refresher

$13.00

cucumber vodka, aperol, grapefruit juice, lime juice, soda ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.***

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

285 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Corfinio image
Corfinio image

