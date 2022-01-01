Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corfu Pizza

43 Reviews

$

6730 Old York Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19126

Order Again

CHEESESTEAK

Bacon Beef Steak

$8.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Bacon Cheese BeefSteak

$8.25

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

MeatBall Grinder

$7.50

Beef Cheese Steak Platter

$8.50

Cheese Beef Steak

$8.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Cheese Beef Steak Hoagie

$7.99

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Green Pepper Beef Steak

$7.99

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Green Pepper Cheese Beef Steak

$8.25

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Ground Beef Pizza Roll

$4.25

Mushroom Beef Steak

$8.25

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Mushroom Cheese Beef Steak

$8.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pepperoni Beef Steak

$8.25

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pepperoni Cheese Beef Steak

$8.75

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$4.25

Pizza Beef Steak

$8.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pizza Roll

$4.25

Plain Beef Steak

$6.99

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Special Beef Steak

$9.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

BURGERS

BURGER (ANGUS)

$7.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER (ANGUS)

$13.99

DOUBLE BURGER (ANGUS)

$13.50

Cheeseburger Platter

$11.50

Double Cheeseburger Platter

$13.50

Mushroom Burger

$8.75

Pepperoni Burger

$8.75

Pizza Burger

$8.75

Turkey Burger

$8.25

Turkey Cheeseburger

$8.75

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Cheese

$0.50

Turkey Bacon

$1.75

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER

$13.50

BEYOND BURGER

$12.50

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER (ANGUS) (Copy)

$13.99

CHICKEN WINGS AND THINGS

3 Wings

$4.50

6 Chicken Wings

$7.50

12 Chicken Wings

$14.75

Additional Wing

$1.75

3 WIngs w/fries

$6.25

6 Buffalo WIngs

$7.50

12 Buffalo WIngs

$13.75

20 Buffalo Wings

$17.25

3 Chicken Fingers

$6.50

3 Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$6.75

6 Chicken Fingers

$12.50

12 Chicken Fingers

$18.75

Half Chicken Platter@

$8.50

Chicken Wings (5) Platter@

$8.50

Chicken Fingers (5) Platter@

$9.50

Buffalo Wings (10) Platter@

$13.75

3 Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$5.50

3 Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$7.75

6 Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$6.95

10 Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.75

Boneless Wings 6

$7.50

Boneless Wings 12

$13.75

Boneless Wings

$17.75

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

Bacon Cheese Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Cheese Chicken Steak

$9.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Chicken Cheese Steak Platter

$13.50

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Green Pepper Cheese Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Green Pepper Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Mushroom Chicken Steak

$7.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pepperoni Cheese Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pepperoni Chicken Steak

$7.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Pizza Chicken Steak

$11.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Plain Chicken Steak

$10.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Special Chicken Steak

$8.00

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Turkey Bacon Chicken Steak

$11.50

mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers

Chips

Hers BBQ

$1.00

Hers Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.00

Hers Plain

$1.00

Hers Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries

$7.25

FOOD

BBQ Steak Cheese Fries

$7.25

FOOD

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$7.25

FOOD

Buffalo Steak Cheese Fries

$7.25

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Grilled Chicken

$7.50

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Ground Beef

$5.00

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Mushroom

$5.00

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Pepperoni

$5.75

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Pepperoni & Sausage

$6.25

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Sausage

$5.75

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Steak

$7.00

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Turkey Bacon

$5.75

FOOD

Cheese Fries with Whiz Cheese

$5.00

FOOD

Cheese Steak Fries (Beef)

$5.75

Chicken Cheese Steak Fries (Chicken)

$7.00

Deluxe Cheese Fries with Mozzarella, Whiz & Bacon

$5.50

FOOD

Extra Cheese Fries

$5.25

FOOD

French Fries

$3.99

FOOD

Fresh Cut Cheese Fries LG

$8.50

Fresh Cut Cheese Fries SM

$7.50

Fresh Cut Fries LG

$7.99

Fresh Cut Fries SM

$4.50

Mozzarella Fries

$4.75

FOOD

HOAGIES

Angus Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.50

Cheese Hoagies

$5.00

Corn Beef Hoagie

$5.00

Deluxe Hoagies

$5.00

Flounder Hoagies

$10.50

Italian Beef Sausage Grinder

$8.25

Tuna Hoagies

$8.25

Turkey Hoagies

$7.25

TurkeyHam Hoagies

$7.25

Vegetarian Grinder

$7.25

Vegetarian Hoagies

$7.25

Beef Salami

$7.25

Roast Beef

$9.25

Pepper Turkey

$7.25

Home Style Turkey

$9.25

Chicken Buffalo

$5.00

On the Side

Side Bacon

Side Green Peppers

Side Hots

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mushroom

Side Mustard

Side Onions

Side Pepperoni

Side Pickle

Side Sweet Peppers

Side Tomatoes

Pita Sandwich

Chicken Pita

$7.50

Gyro

$7.50

Gyro Platter

$8.75

Vegetarian Pita

$6.99

Chicken Pita (Copy)

$7.50

PIZZA

Perfectly baked pizzas with golden brown crusts and all the free toppings you choose.

Pizza Mini 6"

$5.75

Pizza Small 10"

$6.99

Medium 14"

$10.99

Pizza Large 16"

$13.99

Cinnamon Crumb Pizza 10"

$6.99

Oreo Pizza 10'

$7.99

Pizza XL 18"

$15.99

Super Pizza Deal! 2 small 10" Pizzas

$11.98

Super Pizza Deal! 2 Medium 14" Pizzas

$13.99

White Mini Pizza 6 inch

$5.75

Medium 14 inch

$13.99

White Small Pizza 10 inch

$11.99

White Large Pizza 16 inch

$15.99

PLATTERS

Cheeseburger Platter

$11.25

Beef Cheese Steak Platter

$8.50

Chicken Cheese Steak Platter

$13.50

Half Chicken Platter@

$8.50

Chicken Wings (5) Platter@

$8.50

Chicken Fingers (5) Platter@

$9.50

Buffalo Wings (10) Platter@

$13.75

Hoagie Platter

$7.50

Spaghetti with Meatball

$6.50

Spaghetti with Sausage

$6.50

Spaghetti with Mozzarella Cheese

$6.50

Spaghetti with Mushrooms

$6.50

Plain Spaghetti

$6.00

Baked Ziti

$7.50

Flounder (1)

$7.50

Extra Flounder

$3.00

2 Chicken Tenders & Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Vegetable Quesadilla

$7.99

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Turkey Salad

$6.00+

Turkey Ham Salad

$6.00+

Turkey Ham & Turkey Salad

$6.50+

Extra Meat

$2.50

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.75+

Traditional Greek Salad

$6.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Chicken Finger Salad

$7.00+

SANDWICHES

Bacon & Cheese Grilled Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon Club Sandwich

$7.00

Flounder Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Ham Club Sandwich

$7.00

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Tomato & Cheese Grilled Sandwich

$4.00

Tuna Club Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.25

Turkey Ham & Cheese Grilled Sandwich

$4.00

Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

SIDES

8 Broccolis Bites

$6.75

Cheese Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$4.50

Onion Rings (8)

$5.75

Mac and Cheese

$2.00

STROMBOLI

BBQ Chicken Stromboli Large

$11.99

BBQ Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Stromboli Small

$10.50

BBQ Chicken,Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Broccoli Stromboli Large

$14.50

Broccoli, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Broccoli Stromboli Small

$14.50

Broccoli, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Steak Stromboli Small

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Large

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Stromboli Large

$19.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Stromboli Small

$14.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli Small

$14.50

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Cheese Stromboli Large

$14.50

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Stromboli Large

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Stromboli Small

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Stromboli Large

$14.50

Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Stromboli Small

$14.50

Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Mushroom Stromboli Large

$12.50

Mushroom, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Mushroom Stromboli Small

$14.50

Mushroom, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Stromboli Large

$14.50

Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Stromboli Small

$14.50

Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Stromboli Large

$14.50

Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Stromboli Small

$14.50

Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Stromboli Large

$14.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Stromboli Small

$10.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

SMALL STROMBOLI

$10.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

LARGE STROMBOLI

$14.50

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

JUMBO STROMBOLI

$23.95

Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

WRAPS

B.L.T. Wrap

$6.75

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Cheese Wrap

$6.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Turkey Ham Wrap

$6.75

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Turkey Wrap

$6.75

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Vegetable Wrap

$6.75

mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers

Pizza Special

2 Pizza

$10.99+

Regular Drinks

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grape

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tahitian Treat

$2.00

Water

$1.50

20oz Drinks

20oz Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

Pure Tea

$2.50

Orange Custom Cream

$2.50

Root Beer Custom

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Pineapple Crush

$2.00

20oz Orange Crush

$2.00

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.25

Ocean Spray Cran Grape 🍇

$2.25

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Root Beer

$2.00

20oz Pepsi Zero

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

8oz Milk

$1.00

8oz Chocolate Milk

$1.00

12oz Apple Juice

$1.50

2 Liter

2L Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.50

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Orange Crush

$3.50

2LGrape 🍇 Crush

$3.50

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Brisk Iced Tea

$3.50

2L Pineapple Crush

$3.50

Canned Soda

Deja Iced Tea Lemon Can

$1.25

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Orange Crush Can

$1.25

Grape Crush Can

$1.25

Monday Special

Cheeseburger Platter +20oz Soda

$6.99

Tuesday Special

Cheese Steak Platter + 20 Oz Soda

$8.95

FOOD

Wednesday Special

Chicken Wings (5) Platter + Can Soda

$7.99

Thursday Special

Large Pizza + Cheese Fries + 2 Liter

$14.50

Friday Special

2 Lg Cheese + 12 Wings + 2 Liter

$34.50

Saturday Special

3 Lg Cheese Pizza + 2 Liter

$34.95

Sunday Special

Large Cheese + Cheesesteak + 2L

$26.50

Large Cheese + Cheesesteak + 2L (Copy)

$26.50

Large Cheese + Cheesesteak + 2L (Copy)

$22.50

Large Cheese + Cheesesteak + 2L (Copy)

$26.50

Cinnamon Crumb Pizza

Cinnamon Crumb Pizza

$6.99

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126

