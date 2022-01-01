- Home
Corfu Pizza
43 Reviews
$
6730 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126
CHEESESTEAK
Bacon Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Bacon Cheese BeefSteak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
MeatBall Grinder
Beef Cheese Steak Platter
Cheese Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Cheese Beef Steak Hoagie
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Green Pepper Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Green Pepper Cheese Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Ground Beef Pizza Roll
Mushroom Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Mushroom Cheese Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pepperoni Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pepperoni Cheese Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pepperoni Pizza Roll
Pizza Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pizza Roll
Plain Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Special Beef Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
BURGERS
BURGER (ANGUS)
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER (ANGUS)
DOUBLE BURGER (ANGUS)
Cheeseburger Platter
Double Cheeseburger Platter
Mushroom Burger
Pepperoni Burger
Pizza Burger
Turkey Burger
Turkey Cheeseburger
Veggie Burger
Cheese
Turkey Bacon
DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER
BEYOND BURGER
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER (ANGUS) (Copy)
CHICKEN WINGS AND THINGS
3 Wings
6 Chicken Wings
12 Chicken Wings
Additional Wing
3 WIngs w/fries
6 Buffalo WIngs
12 Buffalo WIngs
20 Buffalo Wings
3 Chicken Fingers
3 Chicken Fingers w/Fries
6 Chicken Fingers
12 Chicken Fingers
Half Chicken Platter@
Chicken Wings (5) Platter@
Chicken Fingers (5) Platter@
Buffalo Wings (10) Platter@
3 Buffalo Chicken Fingers
3 Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries
6 Buffalo Chicken Fingers
10 Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Boneless Wings 6
Boneless Wings 12
Boneless Wings
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Bacon Cheese Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Cheese Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Chicken Cheese Steak Platter
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Green Pepper Cheese Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Green Pepper Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Mushroom Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pepperoni Cheese Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pepperoni Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pizza Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Plain Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Special Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Turkey Bacon Chicken Steak
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
FRENCH FRIES
BBQ Chicken Cheese Fries
BBQ Steak Cheese Fries
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Buffalo Steak Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries with Grilled Chicken
Cheese Fries with Ground Beef
Cheese Fries with Mushroom
Cheese Fries with Pepperoni
Cheese Fries with Pepperoni & Sausage
Cheese Fries with Sausage
Cheese Fries with Steak
Cheese Fries with Turkey Bacon
Cheese Fries with Whiz Cheese
Cheese Steak Fries (Beef)
Chicken Cheese Steak Fries (Chicken)
Deluxe Cheese Fries with Mozzarella, Whiz & Bacon
Extra Cheese Fries
French Fries
Fresh Cut Cheese Fries LG
Fresh Cut Cheese Fries SM
Fresh Cut Fries LG
Fresh Cut Fries SM
Mozzarella Fries
HOAGIES
Angus Cheeseburger Hoagie
Cheese Hoagies
Corn Beef Hoagie
Deluxe Hoagies
Flounder Hoagies
Italian Beef Sausage Grinder
Tuna Hoagies
Turkey Hoagies
TurkeyHam Hoagies
Vegetarian Grinder
Vegetarian Hoagies
Beef Salami
Roast Beef
Pepper Turkey
Home Style Turkey
Chicken Buffalo
On the Side
Pita Sandwich
PIZZA
Pizza Mini 6"
Pizza Small 10"
Medium 14"
Pizza Large 16"
Cinnamon Crumb Pizza 10"
Oreo Pizza 10'
Pizza XL 18"
Super Pizza Deal! 2 small 10" Pizzas
Super Pizza Deal! 2 Medium 14" Pizzas
White Mini Pizza 6 inch
Medium 14 inch
White Small Pizza 10 inch
White Large Pizza 16 inch
PLATTERS
Cheeseburger Platter
Beef Cheese Steak Platter
Chicken Cheese Steak Platter
Half Chicken Platter@
Chicken Wings (5) Platter@
Chicken Fingers (5) Platter@
Buffalo Wings (10) Platter@
Hoagie Platter
Spaghetti with Meatball
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti with Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti with Mushrooms
Plain Spaghetti
Baked Ziti
Flounder (1)
Extra Flounder
2 Chicken Tenders & Mac N Cheese
Personal Pizza
Quesadilla
SALADS
SANDWICHES
Bacon & Cheese Grilled Sandwich
Bacon Club Sandwich
Flounder Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ham Club Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Tomato & Cheese Grilled Sandwich
Tuna Club Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey Ham & Cheese Grilled Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
SIDES
STROMBOLI
BBQ Chicken Stromboli Large
BBQ Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Stromboli Small
BBQ Chicken,Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Broccoli Stromboli Large
Broccoli, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Broccoli Stromboli Small
Broccoli, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Steak Stromboli Small
Buffalo Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Large
Buffalo Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Stromboli Large
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Stromboli Small
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli Small
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Cheese Stromboli Large
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Chicken Stromboli Large
Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Grilled Chicken Stromboli Small
Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Stromboli Large
Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Stromboli Small
Meatball, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Mushroom Stromboli Large
Mushroom, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Mushroom Stromboli Small
Mushroom, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni Stromboli Large
Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni Stromboli Small
Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Stromboli Large
Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Stromboli Small
Sausage, Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Steak Stromboli Large
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
Steak Stromboli Small
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
SMALL STROMBOLI
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
LARGE STROMBOLI
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
JUMBO STROMBOLI
Marinara Sauce, Fried Onion, Mozzarella Cheese
WRAPS
B.L.T. Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Cheese Steak Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Cheese Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Crispy Chicken Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Grilled Chicken Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Tuna Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Turkey Ham Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Turkey Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Vegetable Wrap
mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers or hot peppers
Pizza Special
Regular Drinks
20oz Drinks
20oz Schweppes Ginger Ale
20oz Pepsi
Pure Tea
Orange Custom Cream
Root Beer Custom
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Pineapple Crush
20oz Orange Crush
20oz Sierra Mist
Ocean Spray Cranberry
Ocean Spray Cran Grape 🍇
20oz Cherry Pepsi
20oz Root Beer
20oz Pepsi Zero
20oz Diet Pepsi
8oz Milk
8oz Chocolate Milk
12oz Apple Juice
2 Liter
Monday Special
Tuesday Special
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
Friday Special
Saturday Special
Sunday Special
Cinnamon Crumb Pizza
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126