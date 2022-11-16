Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coriander Indian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.

Voorhees, NJ 08043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full-service restaurant serving contemporary Indian food. We offer both onsite parties and meetings as well as offsite catering. The menu remains true to classic Indian recipes, but also reflects the food trends in today's India.

Website

Location

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043

Directions

Gallery
Coriander Indian Bistro image
Coriander Indian Bistro image
Coriander Indian Bistro image
Coriander Indian Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
orange starNo Reviews
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road Echelon, NJ 08043
View restaurantnext
Tejas Grill
orange star4.1 • 14
222 S White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext
Terry's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 Woodcrest Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View restaurantnext
Freebyrd Chicken - Stratford
orange starNo Reviews
2 White Horse PIke Road Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Hound
orange star5.0 • 18
600 N White Horse Pike Somerdale, NJ 08083
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 266
519 N Warwick Rd Somerdale, NJ 08083
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Voorhees
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston