  • Home
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • Coriander Kitchen and Farm - at Fisherman's Marina
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coriander Kitchen and Farm at Fisherman's Marina

review star

No reviews yet

14601 Riverside Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Toast & Jam
Fried Smelt
POWER SALAD

House Cocktails

Farm Marg

$11.00

Blanco tequila, cilantro and jalepeno, triple sec, lime, salted rim.

This Cocktail Helps Bees

$12.00

Farm herb-infused bourbon, Green Toe Gardens Detroit honey, and edible flowers. The herbs include mint, mentuccia, basil, sage, lemon balm, anise hyssop, and anything else that our pollinators are attracted to! It will change from week to week depending on what's in season.

Toast & Jam

$13.00

Norden Strawberry rhubarb aquavit, gin, elderberry syrup, lemon, anise hyssop.

She's soooooo

$10.00

Farm shiso-infused vodka, Cynar, lime.

Hibi-Tucci

$7.00

Hibiscus syrup, mentuccia romana, lime, soda water. ( mentuccia is a strong mint- like herb that we grow at the farm!)

Classic Cocktails

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Dark Rum, lime, ginger beer

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Vodka, lime, ginger beer

Negroni

$12.00

Gin, campari, sweet vermouth. Served up.

Boulevardier

$13.00

Rye whisky, campari, sweet vermouth. Served up.

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rye Whisky, bitters, orange, raw sugar

Manhattan

$13.00

Rye, sweet vermouth, bitters. Served up.

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, lemon, coke.

Martini

$11.00

Choice of vodka or gin, dry vermouth, olive. Served up.

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Prosecco, soda water.

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Dram Apothecary Cardamom and Black Tea sparkling water

$3.00

Dram Apothecary Lavender-Lemon Balm Sparkling Water

$3.00

Untitled Art Grapefruit CBD sparkling water

$5.00

Walker Brothers' blueberry-jasmine kombucha

$7.00

Casamara Alta Amaro soda

$4.00

Hibi-Tucci

$7.00

Hibiscus syrup, mentuccia romana, lime, soda water. ( mentuccia is a strong mint- like herb that we grow at the farm!)

Craig's Coffee

$3.00

Craig's House blend. Free refills!

Cold brew

$5.00

Farm mint and lemon balm Iced tea

$3.00

Sorry, no free refills as we make it in house!

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger beer

$2.50

Cream soda

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Snacks and Small Plates

Great Lakes Fish Dip

$12.00

A mix of smoked white fish and lake trout from Detroit's own Ma Cohen's (best smoked fish in town my friends-find them at Eastern Market on Saturdays!). Hand picked and mixed in house with herbs and pickles. *contains cream cheese and mayo **warning may contain fish bones

Fried Smelt

$12.00

1/2# of crispy little fishes! Served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping!

Charred Farm Pepper

$12.00

Mild, petite Coriander farm Shishitos or Tatli Kil Sivri Turkish Sweet peppers, blistered on the grill topped with anchovy and black pepper dressing and parmesan.

Brie with Pear Butter

$14.00

Brie wrapped in phyllo and baked and served a top pear butter, with pickled mustard seed, rosemary oil, and hazelnut. Served with crackers. ** PLEASE ALLOW 15 minutes!

Farm Ratatouille with Sesame Bread

$12.00

Warm tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, and eggplants stewed with herbs and served with basil and wedge of house made sesame b read.

Veggie Chili

$6.50

Michigan black and kidney beans, slow cooked with garlic and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and white onion.

DONATE TO THE BLACK FARMER FUND

$20.00

DONATE TO PROTECT WOMYN'S RIGHTS AND HEALTH

$20.00

Salad

POWER SALAD

$10.50

Local mixed greens, roasted farm beets, shaved carrot, radish, pea shoot, house made red wine vinaigrette served on the side. Click to see options for your salad.

Radicchio and Delicata Salad with Hazlenut Goat Cheese

$16.00

Our home grown radicchio and delicata are featured on this savory salad. Herb roasted delicata, wine and honey poached Michigan pears, creamy hazelnut crusted goat cheese, fried farm leek topped with rosemary oil and agrodolce.

Farm Selections

House made ricotta pillows tossed with sautéed oyster mushroom, Farm broccoli raab, lemon, sage, and brown butter. Topped with parmigiano reggiano and herbs.

Ricotta Gnuddi with Rapini, Mushroom and Brown Sage Butter

$16.00

Pan Roasted Chicken Leg with Polenta and Treviso

$20.00

Jake's Organic pastured chicken leg quarter roasted with herbs and wine atop creamy parmesan broth polenta, carmelized onion, and grilled treviso radicchio and pickled mustard seed.

Farm Kale Saag Paneer (Vegan opt.)

$14.00

Fall kale slowly sautéed with spices onion, ginger, tomato, garlic, and coconut milk. Served on long grain brown rice with choice of fried house made paneer or chickpea tofu.

Ribollita

$10.00

Italian vegetable stew with cannellini beans, kale, stewed tomatoes, carrots, celery and onion thickened with bread topped with parmesan.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Crispy, golden french fries

Jake's Pastured Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Toastettes

$3.00

Snacks and Small Plates (Copy)

Great Lakes Fish Dip

$12.00

A mix of smoked white fish and lake trout from Detroit's own Ma Cohen's (best smoked fish in town my friends-find them at Eastern Market on Saturdays!). Hand picked and mixed in house with herbs and pickles. *contains cream cheese and mayo **warning may contain fish bones

Fried Smelt

$12.00

1/2# of crispy little fishes! Served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping!

Charred Farm Pepper

$12.00Out of stock

Mild, petite Coriander farm Shishitos or Tatli Kil Sivri Turkish Sweet peppers, blistered on the grill topped with anchovy and black pepper dressing and parmesan.

Brie with Pear Butter

$14.00

Brie wrapped in phyllo and baked and served with a pear compote, with pickled mustard seed, rosemary oil, and hazelnut. Served with crackers. ** PLEASE ALLOW 15 minutes!

Fiaschetto Tomatoes with Sesame Bread

$12.00

Warm jammy oven roasted tomatoes, served with olives and wedge of house made sesame bread *Vegan

Veggie Chili

$6.50Out of stock

Michigan black and kidney beans, slow cooked with garlic and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and white onion.

DONATE TO THE BLACK FARMER FUND

$20.00

DONATE TO PROTECT WOMYN'S RIGHTS AND HEALTH

$20.00

SANDWICHES (Copy)

Grass Fed Third Pounder with Cheese

$14.50

5.5 oz. of grass fed and dry aged beef char-grilled cheeseburger, with onion, pickle, lettuce and sauce. All burgers are served medium. **Burger sauce contains: chipoltle, garlic, lemon zest, anchovy, pickle relish. **Due to dry aging beef may appear very red even when cooked to medium

Turkey Kimchi Melt

$14.50

Local pastured roast turkey breast, melted cheddar, house made kimchi (from our farm!), mayo! Served with kettle chips.

SALAD and SOUP and FARM SPECIALS (Copy)

Brie with Pear Butter

$14.00

Brie wrapped in phyllo and baked and served with a pear compote, with pickled mustard seed, rosemary oil, and hazelnut. Served with crackers. ** PLEASE ALLOW 15 minutes!

Great Lakes Fish Dip

$12.00

A mix of smoked white fish and lake trout from Detroit's own Ma Cohen's (best smoked fish in town my friends-find them at Eastern Market on Saturdays!). Hand picked and mixed in house with herbs and pickles. *contains cream cheese and mayo **warning may contain fish bones

Charred Farm Pepper

$12.00Out of stock

Mild, petite Coriander farm Shishitos or Tatli Kil Sivri Turkish Sweet peppers, blistered on the grill topped with anchovy and black pepper dressing and parmesan.

Radicchio, Delicata and Pear Salad

$14.00

Fresh and sautéed farm radicchio, crispy roast delicata squash, pear, hazelnut, shaved pecorino. Tossed with rosemary oil and agrodolce.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens (local whenever possible!), roasted beets, shaved carrot, radish, red onion and house red-wine thyme dressing

POWER SALAD

$11.50

Local mixed greens, roasted farm beets, shaved carrot, chick peas, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and kalamata olives with house made red wine vinaigrette served on the side.

Farm Kale Saag Paneer (Vegan opt.)

$14.00

Fall kale slowly sautéed with spices onion, ginger, tomato, garlic, and coconut milk. Served on long grain brown rice with choice of fried house made paneer or chickpea tofu.

Ribollita

$10.00Out of stock

Italian vegetable stew with cannellini beans, kale, stewed tomatoes, carrots, celery and onion thickened with bread topped with parmesan.

Fiaschetto Tomatoes with Sesame Bread

$12.00

Warm jammy oven roasted tomatoes, served with olives and wedge of house made sesame bread *Vegan

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm fresh food, canalside views! A gratuity of 20% will be added to any unclosed checks.

Website

Location

14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit, MI 48215

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Coriander Kitchen and Farm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Motor City Smoothie Co. - 13222 East Jefferson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
13222 East Jefferson Avenue Detroit, MI 48215
View restaurantnext
The Bricks Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 541
15201 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
LEROUGE BOULANGERIE - 15201 Kercheval Ave
orange starNo Reviews
15215 Kercheval Street Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Atwater in the Park
orange star3.9 • 632
1175 Lakepointe Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave
orange starNo Reviews
15301 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
The Sugar Bar - 373 Fisher Road
orange starNo Reviews
373 Fisher Road Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston