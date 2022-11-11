- Home
Cork 49 Wine Bar 142 Mill Street
No reviews yet
142 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Wine and Cheese Pairing
Red Wine Bottles
BTL 8 Years in the Desert
$61.00
BTL Abstract Red
$57.00
BTL Aresan Tempranillo
$28.00
BTL Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon
$61.00
BTL August Briggs Pinot Noir
$59.00
BTL August Briggs Syrah
$41.00
BTL August Briggs Zinfandel
$60.00
BTL AXR Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
BTL Barmet Nebbiolo
$31.00
BTL Barnett Cabernet Sauvignon
$96.00
BTL Barnett Merlot
$97.00
BTL Barra Petite Sirah
$35.00
BTL Beaujolais Villages
$26.00
BTL Belle Glos C&T Pinot Noir
$51.00
BTL Belle Glos Dairyman
$51.00
BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir
$34.00
BTL Beran Zinfandel
$30.00
BTL Berronia Tempranillo
$31.00
BTL Bigode Red Blend
$25.00
BTL Biutiful Malbec
$31.00
BTL Bliss Red Blend
$27.00
BTL Bochelli
$32.00
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
$30.00
BTL Borjon‑zin
$46.00
BTL Bouchaine Meunier
$85.00
BTL Bouchaine Pommard Pinot Noir
$89.00
BTL Brady Petite Sirah
$29.00
BTL Brady Syrah
$25.00
BTL Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL Bruin, The
$34.00
BTL Brulium Pinot Noir
$77.00
BTL Bull, The
$36.00
BTL CALX Primitivo
$33.00
BTL Cambria Pinot Noir
$36.00
BTL Cambria Syrah
$36.00
BTL Cambria Syrah
$37.00
BTL Carobbio Chianti Reserva
$58.00
BTL Chateauneuf Du Pape
$68.00
BTL Chronic Petite Sirah
$32.00
BTL Collier Creek Zinfandel
$21.00
BTL Collier Merlot
$21.00
BTL Details Cabernet Sauvignon
$47.00
BTL Donnas Nebbiolo
$33.00
BTL Eberly Sarah
$37.00
BTL Eponymous Cabernet Sauvignon
$63.00
BTL Ex Post Facto Syrah
$59.00
BTL Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00
BTL Fess Parker Pinot Noir
$38.00
BTL Fiddletown Petite Sirah
$45.00
BTL Fleur Petite Sirah
$28.00
BTL Flora Springs Merlot
$44.00
BTL Flying Solo Red Blend
$26.00
BTL Foley Johnson Cab
$47.00
BTL Foppiano Petite Sirah
$34.00
BTL Freemark Abbey
$91.00
BTL Frico Red Blend
$23.00
BTL Fuso Filippo Primitivo
$25.00
BTL Girasole Charlie's Blend
$23.00
BTL Gladiator Petite Syrah
$29.00
BTL Illusion
$25.00
BTL Jack Cab, The
$32.00
BTL Joseph Phelps Cab
$94.00
BTL Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
$31.00
BTL Kenwood Jack London Zinfandel
$44.00
BTL La Jota Merlot
$145.00
BTL La Mannella Rosso
$34.00
BTL La Storia Zinfandel
$34.00
BTL LAB Red Blend
$25.00
BTL Lava Cap Petite Syrah
$41.00
BTL Lava Cap Syrah
$33.00
BTL Lava Cap Zinfandell
$34.00
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$53.00
BTL Luca Bosio Barbera
$27.00
BTL Machete Red Blend
$72.00
BTL Matrix Zinfandel
$37.00
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
BTL Merf
$30.00
BTL Mt Brave Cabernet Sauvignon
$118.00
BTL Mt Brave Merlot
$91.00
BTL Murphy Goode Red
$23.00
BTL Murphy Goode Zindfandel
$33.00
BTL Museum Reserva
$37.00
BTL Negociant Pinot Noir
$36.00
BTL Nielson Pinot Noir
$31.00
BTL Oak farm Barbera
$31.00
BTL Oak Farm Zinfandel
$33.00
BTL Oh La Vache
$26.00
BTL Palermo
$68.00
BTL Papillon
$94.00
BTL Parducci Petite Sirah
$32.00
BTL Pedroncelli Dry Creek Zinfandel
$31.00
BTL Penfolds Cab
$46.00
BTL Penfolds Shiraz
$25.00
BTL Penfolds Shiraz/ Cab
$48.00
BTL Pezzi King Zinfandel
$38.00
BTL Picayune Padlock
$44.00
BTL Poizin Reserve
$37.00
BTL Poizin Zinfandel
$25.00
BTL Pope Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00
BTL Pope Valley Merlot
$43.00
2018
BTL Possessor Red, The
$38.00
BTL Pretty Horses Tempranillo
$44.00
BTL Prisoner Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
$59.00
BTL Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon
$31.00
BTL Rabble Red Wine
$25.00
BTL Rabble Zinfandel
$31.00
BTL Raeburn Pinot Noir
$39.00
BTL Resplendent Pinot Noir
$36.00
BTL Rochioli Pinot Noir
$118.00
BTL Saldo Zinfandel
$39.00
BTL Sandeman Sherry
$35.00
BTL Sanford Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL Santa Carolina Cab
$41.00
BTL Serial Cabernet Sauvignon
$28.00
BTL Serial Red Blend
$32.00
BTL Sobon Zinfandel
$33.00
BTL Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir
$47.00
BTL Spear Pinot Noir
$44.00
BTL Speri Valpolicella
$39.00
BTL Stag's Leap Petite Sirah
$49.00
BTL Stags Leap Investor
$60.00
BTL Stags Leap Merlot
$51.00
BTL Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00
BTL TermesTinta de Toro
$34.00
BTL Tooth and Nail Cabernet Sauvignon
$34.00
BTL Tour Pibran Pauilac Bourdeaux
$54.00
BTL Trilogia Red Wine
$19.00
BTL Truckee River Old Vine Zinfandel
$27.00
BTL Truckee River Red Barn Red
$23.00
BTL Twomey Pinot Noir
$79.00
BTL Valle D' Acoste Nebbiolo
$34.00
BTL Verrazzano Chianti
$41.00
BTL Villarini Nero D'Avola
$25.00
BTL Vin Glogg mulled wine
$27.00
BTL Vina Robles Cabernet
$34.00
BTL Weather Pinot Noir
$32.00
BTL Zoppa Cristina Ruche
$29.00
Red Wine By the Glass
BTG 8 Years in the Desert
$18.00
BTG Abstract Red
$18.00
BTG Aresan Tempranillo
$11.00
BTG Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon
$21.00
BTG August Briggs Pinot Noir
$17.00
BTG August Briggs Syrah
$19.00
BTG August Briggs Zinfandel
$18.00
BTG AXR Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
BTG Barmet Nebbiolo
$14.00
BTG Barnett Merlot
$23.00
BTG Barra Petite Sirah
$14.00
BTG Belle Glos Balade
$18.00
BTG Belle Glos C&T Pinot Noir
$18.00
BTG Belle Glos Dairyman
$18.00
BTG Berronia Tempranillo
$13.00
BTG Bigode Red Blend
$9.00
BTG Bishop Shiraz
$17.00
BTG Biutiful Malbec
$14.00
BTG Black Cabra Cab
$10.00
BTG Bliss Pinot Noir
$10.00
BTG Bliss Red Blend
$9.00
BTG Bochelli
$13.00
BTG Boen Pinot Noir
$14.00
BTG Borjon‑zin
$15.00
BTG Bouchaine Pinot Noir
$25.00
BTG Bouchiane Meunier
$23.00
BTG Brady Petite Sirah
$13.00
BTG Brady Syrah
$11.00
BTG Brick Barn Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG Bruin, The
$13.00
BTG Brulium Pinot Noir
$20.00
BTG Bull, The
$14.00
BTG CALX Primitivo
$13.00
BTG Cambria Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Cambria Syrah
$15.00
BTG Canyon Road Cab Sauv
$10.00
BTG Capela Red Blend
$10.00
BTG Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
BTG Carobbio Chianti Reserva
$20.00
BTG Chacewater Syrah
$9.00
BTG Chalk Hill Red Blend
$23.00
BTG Chateauneuf Du Pape
$23.00
BTG Chevalier
$19.00
BTG Chronic Petite Sirah
$13.00
BTG Collier Creek Zinfandel
$9.00
BTG Collier Merlot
$9.00
BTG Crespi Ranch Pinot Noir
$11.00
BTG Critic Cabernet Sauvignon,The
$14.00
BTG Cusumano Nero D'Avola
$11.00
BTG Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00
BTG Daou Bodyguard
$22.00
BTG Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BTG Details Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BTG Dogajolo Toscano
$11.00
BTG Domaine La Garrugue Rhone Red
$1.00
BTG Donnas Nebbiolo
$15.00
BTG Du Su Du
$10.00
BTG DUas Quintas Douro
$11.00
BTG Durigutti Malbec
$22.00
BTG Eberle Syrah
$11.00
BTG Edmeades Zinfandel
$16.00
BTG Educated Guess Cab
$12.00
BTG El Coto Tempranillo
$14.00
BTG Enzo Gran Corte
$26.00
BTG Eponymous
$16.00
BTG Falcone Syrah
$16.00
BTG Famiglia Malbec
$15.00
BTG Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
BTG Faustino Tempranillo
$11.00
BTG Fess Parker Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Fiddletown Petite Sirah
$18.00
BTG Fleur Petite Sirah
$11.00
BTG Flora Springs Merlot
$16.00
BTG Flying Solo Red Blend
$9.00
BTG Foley Johnson Cab
$21.00
BTG Fontsainte Corbieres
$15.00
BTG Foppiano Petite Sirah
$15.00
BTG Frappato
$17.00
BTG Frico Red Blend
$10.00
BTG Fuso Filippo Primitivo
$10.00
BTG Gamble Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00
BTG Gigondas
$15.00
BTG Girasole Charlie's Blend
$10.00
BTG Gladiator Petite Syrah
$11.00
BTG Goru Verde Monastrell
$10.00
BTG Granza Tempranillo
$10.00
BTG Grindstone Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
BTG Grindstone Cortina Red
$14.00
BTG Grindstone Petit Verdot
$1.00
BTG Groth Cabernet Sauvignon
$26.00
BTG Hands Of Time
$19.00
BTG Hartford Zinfandel
$20.00
BTG Heringer Malbec
$15.00
BTG Heringer Nebbiolo
$14.00
BTG Heringer Petite Sirah
$15.00
BTG Heringer Primitivo
$14.00
BTG Heritage Cab
$1.00
BTG Heritages Cotes Du Rhone
$11.00
BTG Hortus Red
$13.00
BTG Illusion
$11.00
BTG Immortal Zin
$11.00
BTG Indigene Philanthropist
$16.00
BTG Indigene Pinot Noir
$20.00
BTG Inglenook Cabernet Sauvignon
$23.00
BTG J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
$17.00
BTG Jack Cab, The
$15.00
BTG Joseph Phelps Cab
$1.00
BTG Kate Arnold Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Keeler Heart Pinot Noir
$19.00
BTG Kenwood Cabernet Sauvignon
$1.00
BTG Kenwood Jack London Merot
$16.00
BTG Kenwood Jack London Zinfandel
$15.00
BTG Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir
$14.00
BTG Komodo Dragon Red Blend
$12.00
BTG Koyle Royale Carmenere
$12.00
BTG Kuleto Cabernet Sauvignon
$26.00
BTG L'Alleu
$16.00
BTG L'Infante
$17.00
BTG La Cantarelle Rhone Red
$19.00
BTG La Frerotte
$15.00
BTG La Jota Merlot
$33.00
BTG La Mannella Rosso
$13.00
BTG La miLaNa
$18.00
BTG La Solana
$18.00
BTG La Storia Zinfandel
$14.00
BTG LAB Red Blend
$11.00
BTG Lafage Narassa
$11.00
BTG LaLouelle Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Langhe Nebbiolo
$19.00
BTG Languedoc Rouge
$9.00
BTG Lava Cap Petite Syrah
$18.00
BTG Lava Cap Syrah
$15.00
BTG Lava Cap Zinfandell
$14.00
BTG Laya
$10.00
BTG Le Pigeoulet
$15.00
BTG Los Vascos Carmenere
$14.00
BTG Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BTG Luca Bosio Barbera
$11.00
BTG Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Lucky Rock Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Machete Red Blend
$31.00
BTG Madrigal Zinfandel
$18.00
BTG Marietta Roman Zinfandel
$1.00
BTG Martinet Bru Blend
$29.00
BTG Masso Antica Primitivo
$11.00
BTG Matrix Zinfandel
$15.00
BTG Merf
$11.00
BTG Miloca Red
$11.00
BTG Molly Dooker Shiraz
$16.00
BTG Monferrato Rosso
$11.00
BTG Montana Rioja Tempranillo
$9.00
BTG Monte Antico Toscana
$1.00
BTG Mothelie BTG
$17.00
BTG Mountain Ranch Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG Mountian Ranch Barbera
$13.00
BTG Mountian Ranch Icarus
$13.00
BTG Mt Brave Cabernet Sauvignon
$36.00
BTG Mt Brave Merlot
$30.00
BTG Muriel Tempranillo
$13.00
BTG Murphy Goode Red
$10.00
BTG Murphy Goode Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG Museum Reserva
$12.00
BTG Neal Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00
BTG Neal Zinfandel
$19.00
BTG Negociant Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG Newtown Cab
$13.00
BTG Nielson Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Oak farm Barbera
$1.00
BTG Oak Farm Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG Oh La Vache
$10.00
BTG Old Soul Red
$17.00
BTG Outlot Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
BTG Palermo
$24.00
BTG Papillon
$36.00
BTG Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
BTG Parducci Petite Sirah
$13.00
BTG Paris Valley Zin
$9.00
BTG Pedroncelli Dry Creek Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG Pedroncelli Zin
$12.00
BTG Penfolds Cab
$15.00
BTG Penfolds Shiraz
$10.00
BTG Penfolds Shiraz/ Cab
$15.00
BTG Perlage Sangiovese
$1.00
BTG Pezzi King Zinfandel
$17.00
BTG Picayune Padlock
$1.00
BTG Pizazz Zin
$10.00
BTG Plateau Des Chenes
$1.00
BTG Poizin Reserve
$15.00
BTG Poizin Zinfandel
$10.00
BTG Pope Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
BTG Pope Valley Merlot
$15.00
BTG Poppy Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Port
$9.00
BTG Possessor Red, The
$1.00
BTG Pretty Horses Tempranillo
$19.00
BTG Prisoner Pinot Noir
$18.00
BTG Pundit Syrah, The
$12.00
BTG Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
BTG Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
BTG Rabble Red Wine
$10.00
BTG Rabble Zinfandel
$13.00
BTG Raeburn Pinot Noir
$14.00
BTG Reata Pinot Noir
$13.00
BTG Reserve Benoit XII
$17.00
BTG Resplendent Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG Riaza Tempranillo
$15.00
BTG Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
BTG Roaring Meg Pinot Noir
$14.00
BTG Robert Mondavi Cabernet Franc
$1.00
BTG Rocca Delle Macie Chianti
$11.00
BTG Rochioli Pinot Noir
$26.00
BTG Rodney Strong Cab
$15.00
BTG Rodney Strong Reserve Cab
$23.00
BTG Rodney Strong Rowen
$1.00
BTG Roth Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
BTG Roth Merlot
$13.00
BTG Ruminat Primitivo
$11.00
BTG Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BTG Rutherford Hill Barrel Select
$18.00
BTG Rutherford Hill Merlot
$16.00
BTG Saldo Zinfandel
$16.00
BTG Sandeman Sherry
$1.00
BTG Sanford Pinot Noir
$18.00
BTG Santa Carolina Cab
$1.00
BTG Sarh's Sarah
$19.00
BTG Saumur Cabernet Franc
$1.00
BTG Savugny Pinot Noir
$26.00
BTG Scott Harvey Barbera
$1.00
BTG Scotto Zinfandale
$16.00
BTG Sere Red Blend
$12.00
BTG Serial
$15.00
BTG Serial Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
BTG Serial Red Blend
$13.00
BTG Seven Daughters
$11.00
BTG Sexy Beast
$18.00
BTG Siduri Pinot Noir
$17.00
BTG Silver Spur Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BTG Sobon Zinfandel
$13.00
BTG Soif De Jour
$13.00
BTG Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir
$21.00
BTG Spear Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Speri Valpolicella
$16.00
BTG Spoken Barrel Mertiage
$11.00
BTG St Hallet Granache
$10.00
BTG Stag's Leap Petite Sirah
$20.00
BTG Stags Leap Investor
$1.00
BTG Stags Leap Merlot
$18.00
BTG Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon
$27.00
BTG Talbot Logan Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTG Talbott Kali Hart PN
$13.00
BTG TermesTinta de Toro
$12.00
BTG Terra Savia Merlot
$10.00
BTG Terrazas Malbec
$10.00
BTG The Calling Visionary Blend
$15.00
BTG Tooth and Nail
$13.00
BTG Tour Pibran Pauillac
$18.00
BTG Trilogia Red Wine
$8.00
BTG Tru Grit Petite Sirah
$13.00
BTG Truckee River Old Vine Zinfandel
$11.00
BTG Truckee River Pinot Noir
$19.00
BTG Truckee River Red Barn Red
$10.00
BTG Trukee River Chalk Hill Malbec
$13.00
BTG Twisted Rivers Tempranillo
$1.00
BTG Twomey Pinot Noir
$1.00
BTG Vallado Douro
$25.00
BTG Verrazzano Chianti
$15.00
BTG Villarini Nero D'Avola
$10.00
BTG Vin Glogg mulled wine
$9.00
BTG Vina Robles Cabernet
$1.00
BTG Vina Robles Petite Sirah
$15.00
BTG Weather Pinot Noir
$14.00
BTG Whisper Sister Cab
$15.00
BTG Wild Thing Zinfandel
$12.00
BTG WillaKenzie Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTG Xiloca Garnacha
$10.00
BTG Zolo Torrantes
$10.00
BTG Zoppa Cristina Ruche
$13.00
Rosé Bottles
Rosé Wine By the Glass
Sparkling Wine
Bailly-Lapierre Blanc Brut Reserve
$35.00
Blanc de Bleu Sparkling
$31.00
Blanc De Bleu Split
$10.00
Bruno Paillard Brut Rose Premiere Cuvee
$99.00
Bruno Paillard Dosage Zero
$99.00
Cazanova Brut 375 ml
$33.00
Chandon Brut 375ml
$26.00
Chandon Brut 750ml
$35.00
Chandon Brut Split
$10.00
Chandon Garden Spritz
$32.00
Chapel Down Brut
$76.00
Contadi Castaldi Brut
$35.00
Coutier Brut
$58.00
Dibon Cava
$23.00
Drappier Champagne Brut
$45.00
Duval-LeRoy Brut
$79.00
Huber Hugo Sparkling Rose
$28.00
J Brut Rose
$38.00
J Cuvee
$38.00
JP Chenet Sparking Brut Split
$14.00
Montinore Vivace
$33.00
Montsarra Cava
$28.00
Primo Estate Prosecco
$38.00
Riondo Prosecco
$23.00
Riondo Sparkling Rose
$25.00
Ruffino Prosecco 750ml
$23.00
Ruffino Prosecco Split
$9.00
Ruffino Rose Split
$8.00
Ruffino Sparkling Rose 750ml
$21.00
Rustico Prosecco
$33.00
Scarpetta Sparkling Rose
$26.00
Stanford Governors Cuvee
$15.00
White Wine Bottles
BTL Boen Chardonnay
$32.00
BTL Cambria Chardonnay
$28.00
BTL Chameroy Macon Villages
$30.00
BTL Diatom Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Flora Springs Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00
BTL Fratelli Moscato
$22.00
BTL Freemark Viognier
$46.00
BTL Frico White Blend
$23.00
BTL Girasole Pinot Blanc
$21.00
BTL Granza Verdejo
$26.00
BTL Gruner Veltliner
$28.00
BTL Gustave Lorentz Pinot Gris
$33.00
BTL Hanna Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
BTL Iconoclast Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Ironstone Viognier
$33.00
BTL John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00
BTL Joseph Carr Chardonnay
$27.00
BTL Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay
$29.00
BTL Kungfu Girl
$23.00
BTL La Chapelle Du Berry Sancerre
$48.00
BTL La Fruitiere Muscadet
$34.00
French White
BTL Largaria Pinot Grigio
$25.00
BTL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
BTL Lunardi Pinot Grigio
$23.00
BTL Macon Charnay
$28.00
BTL Macon-Villages
$34.00
BTL Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc
$23.00
BTL Oak Farm Sauv Blanc
$35.00
BTL Outlot Sauvignon Blanc
$25.00
BTL Peltier Black Diamond Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
BTL Penfolds Chardonnay
$23.00
BTL Picayune Sauv Blanc
$39.00
BTL Poppy Chardonnay
$25.00
BTL Quincy Sancere
$29.00
BTL Rabble Sauv Blanc
$27.00
BTL Rochioli Chardonnay
$85.00
BTL Shug Chardonnay
$42.00
BTL Silverado Sauvignon Blanc
$42.00
BTL Stonestreet Chardonnay
$55.00
BTL Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc
$41.00
BTL Terlato Pinot Grigio
$30.00
BTL The Whip
$27.00
BTL Tiki Sauv Blanc
$27.00
BTL Two Angels Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
BTL Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00
BTL Venica Suavignon Blanc
$43.00
BTL Villa Solais Vermentino
$25.00
BTL Vionta Albarino
$26.00
White Wine By the Glass
BTG Boen Chardonnay
$12.00
BTG Chameroy Macon Villages
$13.00
BTG Felluga Pinot Grigio
$14.00
BTG Flora Springs Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
BTG Fratelli Moscato
$10.00
BTG Freemark Viognier
$15.00
BTG Frico White Blend
$10.00
BTG Girasole Pinot Blanc
$10.00
BTG Gruner Veltliner
$10.00
BTG Gustave Lorentz Pinot Gris
$13.00
BTG Iconoclast
$12.00
BTG Ironstone Viognier
$13.00
BTG Johm Anthony Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
BTG John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
BTG Joseph Carr Chardonnay
$11.00
BTG Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay
$12.00
BTG Kungfu Girl
$9.00
BTG La Chapelle Du Berry Sancerre
$18.00
BTG La Fruitiere Muscadet
$13.00
BTG Largaria Pinot Grigio
$10.00
BTG Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
BTG Lunardi Pinot Grigio
$9.00
BTG Macon Charnay
$14.00
BTG Macon-Villages
$14.00
BTG Matua Sauv Blanc
$9.00
BTG Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
BTG Oak Farm Sauv Blanc
$11.00
BTG Outlot Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
BTG Peltier Black Diamond Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
BTG Penfolds Chardonnay
$10.00
BTG Picayune Sauv Blanc
$13.00
BTG Quincy Sancere
$12.00
BTG Rabble Sauv Blanc
$9.00
BTG Rochioli Chardonnay
$23.00
BTG Sancerre Bailly
$16.00
BTG Sancerre Thirot
$17.00
BTG Shug Chardonnay
$15.00
BTG Silverado Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
BTG Stonestreet Chardonnay
$17.00
BTG Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
BTG Terlato Pinot Grigio
$11.00
BTG The Whip
$11.00
BTG Tiki Sauv Blanc
$10.00
BTG Two Angels Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
BTG Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
BTG Venica Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
BTG Villa Solais Vermentino
$10.00
BTG Vionta Albarino
$11.00
Sherry
Cocktails
Beer
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Blak Lager
$8.00
Brunswick Blonde
$8.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Celtic Red Red Ale
$8.00
AClouds of Jupiter
$8.00
Coors
$15.00
ER Lagunitas
$4.00
Gold CVibe Kombucha Berry Hard
$7.00
Grateful Haze
$8.00
Julian Hard Cider
$7.00
Lagunitas
$7.00
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
$7.00
Samuel Smith Cider
$8.00
Sierra Sunrise IPA
$8.00
Ciders
All hours
Sunday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday
2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
142 Mill Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
