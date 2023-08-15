Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs
Cork & Ale
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a quaint restaurant on main street with an amazing selection of over 340 fine wines and craft beer. We are also a retail shop for wine and beer along with growler service to craft beer on tap. Our best kept secret is a delicious thoughtful food menu but our best feature is an amazing team. We offer online sales with curbside pickup and payment as well. While we have a great family environment, we do not offer many amenities or services for young children.
Location
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Gallery
