Cork and Fork Osteria 4434 Carlisle Pike

4434 Carlisle Pike

Hampden Township, PA 17011

Entrees

Scallops & Risotto

$32.00

cast iron seared day boat scallops, Kennett Square mushroom risotto, truffle oil

Fennel Pollen Salmon

$30.00

grilled broccoli rabe, bagna cauda, arugula, charred lemon

Our Burger

$17.00

6oz grilled burger, prosciutto aioli, goat cheese, sun dried tomato tapenade, spring mix, red onion, aged balsamic, brioche bun

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$7.00

Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Soup

Wedding Bowl

$17.00

Wedding Cup

$10.00

C&F Cocktails

Coral Crush

$12.00

vodka, pomegranate liqueur, muddled grapefruit, rosemary, grapefruit San Pellegrino, sea salt rim

C&F Manhattan

$15.00

rye, maple, orange bitters, mandarin orange, brandy cherries

Fall Sour

$13.00

Fresca Rosamaria

$12.00

Blanco tequila, Mezcal, pineapple & ginger shrub, Chartreuse, pressed lime, ginger beer foam

Good Enough Gatsby

$14.00

Mezcal Mule

$15.00

Blanco tequila, Mezcal, pineapple & ginger shrub, Chartreuse, pressed lime, ginger beer foam

Old Fashioned

$14.00

rye, maple, orange bitters, mandarin orange, brandy cherries

Our Negroni

$13.00

Floral Gin, Italian vermouth, dandelion Amaro, Select Apertivo, orange oils

Sweater Weather

$14.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Moscato sangria, apple brandy, pineapple rum, peach, honey, fruit assortment

Red Sangria

$11.00

Common Cocktails

4 Points Sour

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Bellini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brown Derby

$10.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$11.00

GIn & Juice

$11.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martinez

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Spritz

$13.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vesper

$11.00

Vieux Carré

$15.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Zombie

$14.00

Spritz

Bergamotto Spritz

$12.00

aperol, prosecco, absinthe mist

Cola Spritz

$12.00

aperol, prosecco, absinthe mist

Negroni Frappé

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro, bianco vermouth, Prosecco, grapefruit oils

Spirit-Free

Nai Tai

$8.00

espresso, vanilla, orange

Surfer Rosa

$7.00

passionfruit, lime, agave, orange juice, sea salt rim, lime soda

Wines (Glass)

Gl - Sparkling Rosé - Conde de Subirats

$10.00

Gl - Rosé of Pinot Noir - Etude

$9.00

Gl - Rosé - Les Dauphins

$10.00

Gl - Rosé - Fleur de Mer

$13.00

Gl - Pinot Noir - Due Torri

$9.00

Gl - Tempranillo - Vina Bujanda

$10.00

Gl - Sangiovese - Alverdi

$9.00

Gl - Chianti Riserva DOCG - Alteo

$11.00

Gl - Malbec - Minimalista

$10.00

Gl - Barbera - La Gemella

$12.00

Gl - Red Blend - Rhiannon

$7.00

Gl - Merlot - Waterbrook

$11.00

Gl - Cab Sauv - Washington Hills

$9.00

Gl - Cab Sauv - Robert Hall Artisan

$10.00

Gl - Zinfandel - Cosentino

$11.00

Gl - Prosecco - Pio

$9.00

Gl - Pinot Grigio - Banfi Le Rime

$9.00

Gl - Sauv Blanc - Lobster Reef

$11.00

Gl - Riesling - Salmon Run

$11.00

Gl - Chard - Folie a Deux

$11.00

Wines (Bottle)

Btl - Conde de Subirats - Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Btl - Etude - Rose of Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl - Les Dauphins - Rose

$40.00

Btl - Fleur de Mer - Rose

$50.00

Btl - Due Torri - Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl - Vina Bujanda - Tempranillo

$40.00

Btl - Alverdi - Sangiovese

$36.00

Btl - Alteo - Chianti Riserva DOCG

$44.00

Btl - Minimalista - Malbec

$40.00

Btl - La Gemella - Barbera

$48.00

Btl - Produttori del Barbaresco - Nebbiolo

$55.00

Btl - Rhiannon - Red Blend

$36.00

Btl - Waterbrook - Merlot

$44.00

Btl - Washington Hills - Cab Sauv

$36.00

Btl - Robert Hall Artisan - Cab Sauv

$40.00

Btl - Cosentino - Zinfandel

$44.00

Split - Laurent Perrier - Champagne

$50.00

Btl - Laurent Perrier - Champagne

$95.00

Btl - Pio - Prosecco

$36.00

Btl - Banfi Le Rime - Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Btl - Lobster Reef - Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Btl - Salmon Run - Riesling

$44.00

Btl - Folie a Deux - Chard

$44.00

Beer

Ever Grain Joose Juicy

$5.00

Franziskaner Wheat Beer

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Wyndridge Cider

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Heineken 00 NA

$5.00

Amaro

1.5oz Cynar

$8.00

1.5oz Fernet

$10.00

1.5oz Ramazaotti

$6.00

1.5oz Vigo Amaro

$9.00

1.5oz Averna

$11.00

1.5oz Montenegro Amaro

$10.00

1.5oz Meletti Amaro

$5.00

1.5oz Dram

$8.00

1.5oz Luciano

$7.00

1.5oz Amaro Abano

$6.00

1.5oz Armenac

$11.00

1.5oz Amaro Dente De

$10.00

1.5oz Bike Amaro

$9.00

1.5oz Ango Amaro

$8.00

2oz Cynar

$10.00

2oz Fernet

$13.00

2oz Ramazaotti

$8.00

2oz Vigo Amaro

$11.00

2oz Averna

$14.00

2oz Montenegro Amaro

$14.00

2oz Meletti Amaro

$6.00

2oz Dram

$10.00

2oz Luciano

$9.00

2oz Amaro Abano

$8.00

2oz Armenac

$14.00

2oz Amaro Dente De

$13.00

2oz Bike Amaro

$11.00

2oz Ango Amaro

$11.00

Aperitif

1.5oz Aperol Aperitif

$7.00

1.5oz Benedictine

$10.00

1.5oz Campari

$9.00

1.5oz Chartreuse (Green)

$16.00

1.5oz Chartreuse (Yellow)

$16.00

1.5oz Domain Canton

$9.00

1.5oz Grand Mariner

$10.00

1.5oz Lillet

$5.00

1.5oz lillet rose

$5.00

1.5oz Pimm's No. 1

$11.00

1.5oz Luxardo

$6.00

1.5oz Solerno

$10.00

1.5oz St. Germain

$8.00

1.5oz Suze

$8.00

1.5oz Pernod

$7.00

1.5oz Absinthe

$15.00

1.5oz Violette

$8.00

1.5oz Romana Sambuca

$6.00

1.5oz Grand Marnier

$9.00

1.5oz Genepy

$9.00

1.5oz Cointreau

$6.00

1.5oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao

$7.00

1.5oz Aloe

$7.00

1.5oz Select Aperitif 1L

$5.00

1.5oz Italicus

$11.00

1.5oz Sailers Aperitif

$6.00

1.5oz Nonino

1.5oz Galliano

$4.00

2oz Aperol Aperitif

$10.00

2oz Benedictine

$13.00

2oz Campari

$11.00

2oz Chartreuse (Green)

$22.00

2oz Chartreuse (Yellow)

$22.00

2oz Domain Canton

$12.00

2oz Grand Marnier

$13.00

2oz Lillet

$7.00

2oz Lillet rose

$7.00

2oz Pimm's No. 1

$14.00

2oz Luxardo

$9.00

2oz Solerno

$13.00

2oz St. Germain

$11.00

2oz Suze

$11.00

2oz Pernod

$11.00

2oz Absinthe

$20.00

2oz Violette

$10.00

2oz Romana Sambuca

$8.00

2oz Genepy

$12.00

2oz Cointreau

$9.00

2oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao

$9.00

2oz Aloe

$9.00

2oz Select Aperitif

$6.00

2oz Italicus

$14.00

2oz Sailers Aperitif

$9.00

2oz Nonino

2oz Galliano

$6.00

Bourbon

1.5oz Old Forester Bourbon (86 Proof)

$6.00

1.5oz Angel's Envy

$14.00

1.5oz Basil Hayden

$12.00

1.5oz Birthday bourbon

$35.00

1.5oz Blanton's

$16.00

1.5oz Booker's

$26.00

1.5oz Bullalo Trace

$7.00

1.5oz Eagle Rare

$8.00

1.5oz Rabbithole Bourbon

$17.00

1.5oz Henry McKenna

1.5oz Maker 46

$11.00

1.5oz Maker's Mark

$8.00

1.5oz Mellow Gold

$5.00

1.5oz Old Forester Bourbon (100 Proof)

$4.00

1.5oz Whistle Pig

$20.00

1.5oz Woodford Reserve

$8.00

2oz Old Forester Bourbon (86 Proof)

$7.00

2oz Angel's Envy

$19.00

2oz Basil Hayden

$16.00

2oz Blanton's

$22.00

2oz Booker's

$34.00

2oz Maker's Mark

$11.00

2oz Henry McKenna

2oz Old Forester Bourbon (100 Proof)

$6.00

2oz Woodford Reserve

$11.00

2oz Eagle Rare

$11.00

2oz Bullalo Trace

$10.00

2oz Maker 46

$14.00

2oz Rabbithole Bourbon

$23.00

2oz Birthday Bourbon

$47.00

2oz Whistle Pig

$26.00

2oz Mellow Gold

$7.00

2.5oz Angel's Envy

$23.00

2.5oz Basil Hayden

$20.00

2.5oz Blanton's

$27.00

2.5oz Booker's

$43.00

2.5oz Maker's Mark

$14.00

2.5oz Henry McKenna

$16.00

2.5oz Old Forester Bourbon (86 Proof)

$8.00

2.5oz Old Forester Bourbon (100 Proof)

$9.00

2.5oz Woodford Reserve

$13.00

2.5oz Eagle Rare

$13.00

2.5oz Bullalo Trace

$12.00

2.5oz Maker 46

$18.00

2.5oz Foxhole Bourbon

$28.00

2.5oz Birthday bourbon

$58.00

2.5oz Whistle Pig

$33.00

2.5oz Mellow Gold

$9.00

Brandy

1.5oz Capel pisco

$7.00

1.5oz Lairds OverProof

$7.00

1.5oz Lairds Bonded

$7.00

1.5oz Saint George Pear

$10.00

1.5oz B&B

$3.00

2oz Capel pisco

$9.00

2oz Lairds OverProof

$10.00

2oz Lairds Bonded

$10.00

2oz Saint George Pear

$13.00

2oz B&B

$4.00

2.5oz Capel pisco

$11.00

2.5oz Lairds OverProof

$12.00

2.5oz Lairds Bonded

$12.00

2.5oz Saint George Pear

$17.00

2.5oz B&B

$6.00

Cognac

1.5oz Courvoisier

$9.00

1.5oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$11.00

1.5oz Ferrand 10 Gen

$16.00

2oz Courvoisier

$11.00

2oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$14.00

2oz Ferrand 10 Gen

$22.00

2.5oz Courvassier

$14.00

2.5oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$18.00

2.5oz Ferrand 10 Gen

$27.00

Cordial

1.5oz Laird's Apple Jack

$5.00

1.5oz Chambord

$9.00

1.5oz Cherry Heering

$8.00

1.5oz Creme de Cacao

$3.00

1.5oz Disarrono

$8.00

1.5oz Dekuyper (Sour Apple)

$3.00

1.5oz Frangelico

$8.00

1.5oz Godiva - Chocolate

$8.00

1.5oz Godiva - White

$8.00

1.5oz Jacquin's - Creme de Menthe (G)

$3.00

1.5oz Jacquin's - Creme de Menthe (W)

$3.00

1.5oz Limoncello

$8.00

1.5oz Midori

$4.00

1.5oz Pama

$7.00

1.5oz Christian Bros. Brandy

$3.00

1.5oz Apricot Brandy

$3.00

1.5oz Bailey's

$7.00

1.5oz Kahlua

$6.00

1.5oz Dekuyper Peachtree

$3.00

1.5oz Dekuyper Sour Apple

$3.00