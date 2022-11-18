Cork and Fork Osteria 4434 Carlisle Pike
No reviews yet
4434 Carlisle Pike
Hampden Township, PA 17011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Entrees
Scallops & Risotto
cast iron seared day boat scallops, Kennett Square mushroom risotto, truffle oil
Fennel Pollen Salmon
grilled broccoli rabe, bagna cauda, arugula, charred lemon
Our Burger
6oz grilled burger, prosciutto aioli, goat cheese, sun dried tomato tapenade, spring mix, red onion, aged balsamic, brioche bun
C&F Cocktails
Coral Crush
vodka, pomegranate liqueur, muddled grapefruit, rosemary, grapefruit San Pellegrino, sea salt rim
C&F Manhattan
rye, maple, orange bitters, mandarin orange, brandy cherries
Fall Sour
Fresca Rosamaria
Blanco tequila, Mezcal, pineapple & ginger shrub, Chartreuse, pressed lime, ginger beer foam
Good Enough Gatsby
Mezcal Mule
Blanco tequila, Mezcal, pineapple & ginger shrub, Chartreuse, pressed lime, ginger beer foam
Old Fashioned
rye, maple, orange bitters, mandarin orange, brandy cherries
Our Negroni
Floral Gin, Italian vermouth, dandelion Amaro, Select Apertivo, orange oils
Sweater Weather
White Sangria
Moscato sangria, apple brandy, pineapple rum, peach, honey, fruit assortment