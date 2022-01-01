Bars & Lounges
CORK & BARREL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE
Location
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
High Country Market GastroPub and Diner
No Reviews
3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Zorba Greek Restaurant
No Reviews
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
No Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Round Rock
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
More near Round Rock