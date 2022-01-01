CORK & BARREL imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

CORK & BARREL

review star

No reviews yet

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd.

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Wings 6ct

$12.00

Wings 12ct

$20.00

Cauli Wings

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Boxty 6ct

$12.00Out of stock

Snacks

Fish Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Pub Pizza

$18.00

Pub Burger

$16.00

Queso Fries

$12.00

Drink Specials

Rita Pitcher

$30.00

Beer Pitcher

$20.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Snacks & Shareables

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Queso

$12.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Wings 6ct

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Pub Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Pizza

$20.00

Mussels

$18.00

Crocks & Greens

Broccoli Cheddar

$8.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$8.00+

Rosemary Campfire Hoey Irish Stew

$12.00+

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Winter Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mains & Two Handers

Charred Veggies

$15.00

Reuben

$17.00

Beef Short Rib

$28.00

C&B Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pub Burger

$16.00

SW Chix

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Yardbird

$28.00

Cobble Pork

$32.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Filets

$32.00

TX Shrimp

$26.00

Afters

Irish Apple Cake

$14.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$14.00

Sides

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side House Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Market Fish

$15.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

Chef Specials

Cinamon Roll

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE

Location

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

Gallery
CORK & BARREL image

Similar restaurants in your area

High Country Market GastroPub and Diner
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Zorba Greek Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 109
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston