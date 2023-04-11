Cork & Kale - EVEN Omaha 2220 Farnam St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:15 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:15 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2220 Farnam, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk
No Reviews
1819 Farnam Street Omaha, NE 68183
View restaurant
Dirty Birds - Downtown - 1722 Saint Marys Avenue
No Reviews
1722 Saint Marys Avenue Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurant