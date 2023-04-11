  • Home
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Cork & Kale - EVEN Omaha - 2220 Farnam St
A map showing the location of Cork & Kale - EVEN Omaha 2220 Farnam StView gallery

Cork & Kale - EVEN Omaha 2220 Farnam St

review star

No reviews yet

2220 Farnam

Omaha, NE 68102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday6:15 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:15 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2220 Farnam, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Site-1 Brewing - 2566 Farnam St.
orange starNo Reviews
2655 Farnam Street Omaha, NE 68131
View restaurantnext
Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Farnam Street Omaha, NE 68183
View restaurantnext
Dirty Birds - Downtown - 1722 Saint Marys Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1722 Saint Marys Avenue Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Mercury
orange star4.5 • 458
329 S 16th St #3 Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Cumbia Downtown - 329 S 16th St #1
orange starNo Reviews
329 S 16th St #1 Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
kitchen table
orange star4.6 • 941
1415 Farnam St Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 09 - Old Market
orange star4.3 • 5,275
1221 Howard St. Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Sgt. Peffers Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,065
1501 N Saddle Creek Rd Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Gandolfos NY Deli - Center st
orange star4.6 • 3,029
6303 Center St Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston