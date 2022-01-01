American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Cork-N-Bottle
1,266 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
"Your Neighborhood Tavern"
Location
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Geraci's Restaurant - Mayfield Village
No Reviews
6687 Wilson Mills Rd Mayfield Village, OH 44040
View restaurant
Harry Buffalo Highland Heights
4.5 • 299
5604 Wilson Mills Road Highland Heights, OH 44143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mayfield Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near Mayfield Heights