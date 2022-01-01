Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cork-N-Bottle

1,266 Reviews

$

6724 Mayfield Rd

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

*Apps/Wings/Salads

*Chicken Fingers (4)

$6.00

*Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara (5)

$8.00

*Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers (6)

$9.00

*Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Two Pitas & Tzatziki Sauce

$7.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Meatballs (4)

$9.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00
Greek Wings (10)

$15.00

Greek seasoning served w/ a lemon wedge

Boneless Wings (10)

$14.00

*Sm Garden Salad

$5.00

*Lg Garden Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

*Caesar Salad

$9.00

*Breaded Shrimp Basket

$10.00

10 breaded shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce

*Pizza / Calzones

Small Pizza (6 cut)

$10.00

Create your own..

Medium Pizza (8 cut)

$12.00

Create your own..

Large Pizza (12 cut)

$14.00

Create your own..

Family Pizza (1/2 sheet)

$17.00

Create your own..

Calzone

$13.00

served w/ marinara sauce

Gluten Free Pizza (8 cut)

$14.00

Create your own..

*Small Chrissy Pizza

$13.00

garlic butter, tomato, spinach, artichokes, feta cheese

*Small Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

*Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

*Small Veggie Pizza

$13.00

green pepper, tomato, mushroom, onion, black olive

*Small Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

egg , bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion

*Med Chrissy Pizza

$17.00

garlic butter, tomato, spinach, artichokes, feta cheese

*Med Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

*Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

*Med Veggie Pizza

$17.00

green pepper, tomato, mushroom, onion, black olive

*Med Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

egg , bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion

*Large Chrissy Pizza

$20.00

garlic butter, tomato, spinach, artichokes, feta cheese

*Lg Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.00

green pepper, tomato, mushroom, onion, black olive

Large Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

egg , bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion

Fam Chrissy Pizza

$24.00

garlic butter, tomato, spinach, artichokes, feta cheese

Fam Deluxe Pizza

$24.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Fam Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

Fam Veggie Pizza

$24.00

green pepper, tomato, mushroom, onion, black olive

Fam Breakfast Pizza

$24.00

egg , bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion

*Calzones

served w/ marinara sauce

Calzone

$13.00

served w/ marinara sauce

*Fish Fry Dinner

Jumbo Battered Pollock served w/ fries, coleslaw, lemon & tartar sauce.

*Fish Fry Dinner

$14.00

Jumbo Battered Pollock served w/ fries, coleslaw, lemon & tartar sauce.

*Burgers/Sandwiches

Bigger Boy Burger

$11.00

Two 1/3 lb burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Cork Sauce, on Brioche Bun

Cork Little Boy Burger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Cheese Burger

$11.00

Mushroom Burger

$10.00

Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms on brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, & tomato, served on brioche bun w/ side of ranch

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

B.L.T.

$8.00

Jumbo Fish Filet Sub

$9.00

*Gyro

$9.00

*Meatball Sub

$10.00

*Roman Burger Sub

$10.00

*Philly Steak Sub

$10.00

Turkey Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Italian Wrap

$9.00

*Sides

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$4.50

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Celery

$1.50

Extra Sauces / Dressings

*Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

*Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

"Your Neighborhood Tavern"

Website

Location

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Directions

