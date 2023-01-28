Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

837 Southeast 47th Terrace

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Brie
Chicken n’ Dumplings
Cuban Sandwich

Snacks

Cup o’ Soup

$4.00

Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation

Bowl o’ Soup

$7.00

Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation

Eggs Diablo

$8.00

Flavors change daily, Ask your Cork Soaking server!

Baked Brie

$14.00

Wrapped in puff pastry with wild berry coulis & apples

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, served with creamy blue cheese dressing

Biscuits 3 way

$6.00

Served warm with chipotle scented honey butter

Biscuits 5 way

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy fried, topped with mango salsa and served with creamy Thai chili sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli served with a pickled cucumber-carrot slaw

Beach Bread

$10.00

Garlic bread with tomato, mozzarella & blue cheese

Empanadas

$12.00

Shredded chicken, potato, tomato and onions in a savory fried pastry, served with our special aji salsa

The Bacchus Board

$18.00

Imported sopressata & felino salami paired with manchengo, brie and aged gouda with accoutrements

Vip Eggs

$8.00

1 BISCUIT

$2.00

Classics

Salmon Risotto

$24.00

Seared Atlantic salmon served over a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce

Vegetable Risotto (No protein)

$12.00

a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce

Chicken n’ Dumplings

$20.00

Roasted chicken and potato gnocchi tossed with seasonal vegetables in a rich chicken cream sauce

Cioppino

$24.00

Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, salmon & crab sauteed in a saffron garlic tomato sauce over linguini pasta

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Elbow macaroni and Maine lobster baked in our classic four cheese mornay sauce topped with bread crumbs

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw

Steakhouse

The Cowboy Steak

$35.00

16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini

NY Strip

$28.00

16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini

Filet Oscar

$29.00

7oz beef tenderloin topped with a creamy crab mornay, grilled asparagus & hollandaise, Served with roasted red potatoes

The Greens

Add Chicken $7, Shrimp $10, Steak $12, Salmon $12

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg, arugula, Ranch dressing, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard eggs & blue cheese.

The Wedge

$12.00

Baby iceberg with peppercorn-blue cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle, tomatoes, bacon & toasty pinenuts

Tomato Mozzarella

$14.00

Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula

SD GOAT CHEESE

$5.00

Hand Helds

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Crusty bread smothered with sharp Cheddar, American & Parmesan cheese paired with a cup of tomato soup.

Bacon Brie

$16.00

Served on grilled baguette smothered with fig jam & balsamic reduction, paired with a Rocket salad.

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Deli sliced sweet ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & dijonaise. Served on pressed baguette bread

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened fish served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a dill tartar sauce.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

House roasted prime rib, thinly sliced topped with cheddar cheese & bacon-horsey sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & Swiss cheese, Served on a brioche bun with honey dijonaise

Big Ass Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound grilled burger on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with freedom fries

Pork Sliders

$10.00

Sides

Add Burger Patty

$10.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Steak

$12.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Rocket Salad

$5.00

SIDE DEVIL EGG

$1.50

SIDE GRL BREAD

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SD BLK CHIX

$7.00

SIDE 1 FRIED EGG

$2.00

SD BLK SHRIMP

$10.00

MASH POTATO

$6.00

Daily Special

Ladies App

Ladies Second Course

Ladies Entree

$25.00

Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Octoberfest MAC

$12.00

Taco du Jour

$14.00

Mahi Special

$21.00

Steak Special

$22.00

Special Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$5.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Bomb

$10.00

$5 Special dessert

$5.00

Soda

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Coffee

Regular

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

T-shirts

Ladies "LOVERS"

$18.00

Ladies "SAY YES"

$18.00

Ladies "I AM"

$18.00

Ladies "BORN"

$18.00

Mens "YO"

$18.00

Mens "Friends"

$18.00

Hats

Ball Caps

$16.00

Merica Hats

$12.00

Beanies

$8.00

Food

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bagel Plate w/ Salmon

$15.00

Bagel Sammich

$14.00

Beef Hash

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Breakfast scramble

$12.00

Chicken & Donuts

$12.00

Crab Benny

$16.00

Ham Benny

$12.00

Lobster Benny

$18.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

The #4

$12.00

French Toast

$14.00

Drinks

Bitch Slap Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa Tasting

$25.00

House Mimosa

$9.00

Specialty Mimosa

$12.00

SIDES

1 BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE GRL BREAD

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE 1 FRIED EGG

$2.00

SIDE 2 FRIED EGG

$4.00

1 PANCAKE

$4.00

SIDE DONUTS

$5.00

SIDE Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

White wine (Glasses)

Guenoc Chardonnay..

$8.00

Hess Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Collegiata pinot Grigio,Italy(glasses)

$8.00

Oyster Bay pinot Gris,cal...

$9.00

Fetzer Riesling, California(glassses)

$8.00

Juliette Rose (Glass)

$9.00

White wine (Bottles)

Guenoc Chardonnay..

$32.00

Hess Chardonnay, Monterey (Bottle)

$44.00

Rodney Strong chardonnay c..

$39.00

La Crema chardonnay, ..

$44.00

Chalk Hill chardonnay, R

$48.00

Collegiata pinot Grigio,Italy(B..

$32.00

Oyster Bay pinot Gris,cal...

$35.00

J vineyards pinot Gris,so..

$44.00

Sokol Blosser pinot Gris,wil..

$48.00

EOS Sauvignon Blanc, califor..

$32.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Bla..

$35.00

Lucas & Lewellen Sauv...

$42.00

Red wine (Glasses)

Guenoc Chardonnay..

$8.00

Hayes Ranch Marlot, calif..

$8.00

Eos pinot Noir, Paso Robles ..

$9.00

Fetzer Series 68" Red Blend..

$8.00

Nieto Senetiner "Camila" Malb...

$8.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Sauv...

$10.00

Red wine (Bottles)

Guenoc Chardonnay, cali...

$32.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Sauv...

$44.00

Conn Creek,Napa

$54.00

Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon,Na

$85.00

spring Mountain "Lib

$100.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauv...

$105.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauv...

$115.00

Hayes Ranch Marlot, calif..

$32.00

Sabastiani Marlot,North

$39.00

Ferrari Carano Merlot, North

$48.00

Duckhorn Merlot, Napa

$48.00

Eos pinot Noir, Paso Robles ..

$35.00

Sangria

White Sangria (Glass)

$7.00

Red Sangria(Glass)

$7.00

White Sangria(Bottle)

$24.00

Red Sangria (Bottles)

$24.00

Soaking Bubbles

Vueve de Vernay Rose,...

$11.00

Vueve de Vernay Rose,(Bott)

$24.00

JP Chenenet Brut,France(Glass)

$11.00

JP Chenenet Brut,France(Bott)

$24.00

Lucas Prosecco,Ital..

$12.00

Lucas Prosecco, Ital..

$30.00

Draft Brews

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Founders "AllDay" IPA

$7.00

Islamorada "Channel Mar..

$7.00

Shock Top Belgian wheat..

$5.00

Sweetwater "420" Extra pa...

$7.00

Domestic Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

3 Daughters Beach Blonde

$6.50

BIG TOP Beach Brew IPA

$7.00

Brew Bus Blueberry Wheat

$7.00

Coors Banquet Beer

$4.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA, Seat...

$7.00

Coppertail free Dive IPA..

$6.50

Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00

Hop Gun

$6.50

Goose Island

$5.50

Landshark

$5.50

Pacifico

$7.00

3 Daughters Rasp

$6.50

3 Daughters Key Lime

$6.50

Import Cans

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Hieneken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Labatts Blue

$4.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Orange Crush

$10.00

Raspberry Mula

$10.00

Blueberry Mule

$10.00

Mai Tai Rum Punch

$10.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

PB & J Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bitch Slap Mary

$12.00

Smokin' Old Fashioned

$12.00

Vodka / Gin

Well Vodka

$7.00

Wheatly Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Rum/ Tequila

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

1800

$8.00

Teremana

$8.00

Margaritaville Passionfruit

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Whiskey /Scotch

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Deb Snacks

Cup o' Soup...$7

$7.00

Bowl o’ Soup

$7.00

Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation

Fort Myers Beach Bread

$11.00

Eggs Diablo

$8.00

Flavors change daily, Ask your Cork Soaking server!

The Bacchus Board

$18.00

Imported sopressata & felino salami paired with manchengo, brie and aged gouda with accoutrements

Bacon Brie

$16.00

Served on grilled baguette smothered with fig jam & balsamic reduction, paired with a Rocket salad.

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, served with creamy blue cheese dressing

Empanadas

$14.00

Firecrackers Shimp

$14.00

Deb Classics

Seared Salmon Risotto...

$26.00

Chicken N Dumplings

$22.00

Cioppino

$26.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Fish &chips

$22.00

Deb Steakhouse

The Cowboy Steak...

$35.00

Deb Greens

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Tomato Mozzarella

$14.00

The Steakhouse Wedge

$13.00

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese

$16.00

Deb Hand Helds

Bacon & Brie Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Cheese &tomato Soup

$13.00

Cuban..Sandwich

$17.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$17.00

Big Ass Burger

$16.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual bar & grill featuring creative American fare with indoor-outdoor seating

Website

Location

837 Southeast 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Botanical Brewing Co. Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
839 Miramar Street Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Duval Street Cape Coral - 4721 Vincennes Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
4721 Vincennes Boulevard Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Rusty's Raw Bar - Cape Coral
orange starNo Reviews
4631 SE 10th Place Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
orange star4.8 • 276
3310 Del Prado Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Big 10 Tavern/The Omelet Shop
orange starNo Reviews
4703 SW 16th Place Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cape Coral

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
orange star4.8 • 276
3310 Del Prado Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cape Coral
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)