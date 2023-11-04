- Home
Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar
No reviews yet
4400 Hancock Bridge Parkway
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Food Menu
Snacks
- Cup o’ Soup$4.00
Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation
- Bowl o’ Soup$7.00
Tomato-Basil, Daily Creation
- Eggs Diablo$7.00
Flavors change daily, Ask your Cork Soaking server!
- Baked Brie$15.00
Wrapped in puff pastry with wild berry coulis & apples
- Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Crispy fried boneless chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce, served with creamy blue cheese dressing
- Biscuits 3 way$6.00
Served warm with chipotle scented honey butter
- Biscuits 5 way$10.00
- Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Crispy fried, topped with mango salsa and served with creamy Thai chili sauce
- The Bacchus Board$18.00
Imported sopressata & felino salami paired with manchengo, brie and aged gouda with accoutrements
- Vip Eggs$8.00
- 1 BISCUIT$2.00
- THE PARTY BOARD$30.00
- Crab Cakes$15.00
Classics
- Salmon Risotto$24.00
Seared Atlantic salmon served over a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce
- Vegetable Risotto (No protein)$12.00
a seasonal vegetable risotto finished with a lemon garlic butter sauce
- Chicken n’ Dumplings$20.00
Roasted chicken and potato gnocchi tossed with seasonal vegetables in a rich chicken cream sauce
- Cioppino$24.00
Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, salmon & crab sauteed in a saffron garlic tomato sauce over linguini pasta
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.00
Elbow macaroni and Maine lobster baked in our classic four cheese mornay sauce topped with bread crumbs
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw
Steakhouse
- The Cowboy Steak$35.00
16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini
- NY Strip$28.00
16oz ribeye steak topped with a blue cheese butter, Served with a loaded baked potato & broccolini
- Filet Oscar$29.00
7oz beef tenderloin topped with a creamy crab mornay, grilled asparagus & hollandaise, Served with roasted red potatoes
- Surf & Turf$26.00
The Greens
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Chopped iceberg, arugula, Ranch dressing, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard eggs & blue cheese.
- The Wedge$12.00
Baby iceberg with peppercorn-blue cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle, tomatoes, bacon & toasty pinenuts
- Tomato Mozzarella$14.00
Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula
- Beet & Goat Cheese$14.00
Whole burrata mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil & baby arugula
- SD GOAT CHEESE$5.00
- Tropical Shrimp Salad$16.00
Hand Helds
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Crusty bread smothered with sharp Cheddar, American & Parmesan cheese paired with a cup of tomato soup.
- Bacon & Brie Sandwich$16.00
- Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Deli sliced sweet ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & dijonaise. Served on pressed baguette bread
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Blackened fish served on toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a dill tartar sauce.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
House roasted prime rib, thinly sliced topped with cheddar cheese & bacon-horsey sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & Swiss cheese, Served on a brioche bun with honey dijonaise
- Big Ass Burger$15.00
1/2 pound grilled burger on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with freedom fries
- Pork Sliders$10.00
Sides
- Add Burger Patty$10.00
- Add Chicken$7.00
- Add Salmon$12.00
- Add Shrimp$10.00
- Add Steak$12.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Parmesan Risotto$8.00
- Garden Salad$5.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
- Rocket Salad$5.00
- SIDE DEVIL EGG$1.50
- SIDE GRL BREAD$2.00
- SIDE BACON$4.00
- SD BLK CHIX$7.00
- SIDE 1 FRIED EGG$2.00
- SD BLK SHRIMP$10.00
- MASH POTATO$6.00
Daily Special
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Bottled Water
Virgin Drinks
Sunday Brunch
Food
- Ham Benny$14.00
- Crab Benny$16.00
- Lobster Benny$18.00
- Veggie Benny$14.00
- French Toast$12.00
- bananas foster Waffle$14.00
- Chicken & Donuts$12.00
- Avocado Toast$12.00
- The Hangover Sammy$14.00
- French Sandwich$15.00
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
- B.E.C. Bagel Sammy$14.00
- The #4$12.00
- Beef Hash$15.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
- Steak & Eggs$18.00
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
- Denver Omelet$14.00
- Veggie Omelet$14.00
- Southwestern Omelet$12.00
- Country Boy Omelet$15.00
- plan waffles$9.00
Drinks
SIDES
Deb night wines menu
White Wine (Glasses)
White Wine (Bottles)
- Guenoc Chardonnay, California (Bottle)$32.00
- Hess Chardonnay, Monterey (Bottle)$40.00
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay, Chalk Hill (Bottle)$36.00
- La Crema Chardonnay, Monterey (Bottle)$40.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay, Russian River (Bottle)$45.00
- Collegiata Pinot Grigio, Italy (Bottle)$32.00
- Oyster Bay Pinot Gris, California (Bottle)$35.00
- J Vineyards Pinot Gris, Sonoma (Bottle)$44.00
- Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris, Willamette (Bottle)$48.00
- EOS Sauvignon Blanc, California (Bottle)$32.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough (Bottle)$35.00
- Lucas & Lewellen Sauv. Blanc, Santa Barbara (Bottle)$39.00
- Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma (Bottle)$45.00
- Fetzer Riesling, California (Bottle)$32.00
- Juliette Rose, France (Bottle)$35.00
Red Wine (Glasses)
Red Wine (Bottles)
- CALLAWAY Cabernet BTL$32.00
- KENWOOD Cabernet BTL$40.00
- RODNEY Cabernet BTL$50.00
- JUSTIN Cabernet BTL$55.00
- B.V. NAPA Cabernet BTL$70.00
- CHALK HILL Red Blend BTL$95.00
- FROGS LEAP Cabernet BTL$95.00
- SPRING MTN Cabernet BTL$100.00
- SILVER OAK Cabernet BTL$105.00
- CAYMUS Cabernet BTL$115.00
- HAYES Merlot BTL$28.00
- SEBASTIANI Merlot BTL$36.00
- FERRARI Merlot BTL$45.00
- DUCKHORN Merlot BTL$80.00
- EOS Pinot Noir BTL$32.00
- SIMI Pinot Noir BTL$30.00
- LUCAS Pinot Noir BTL$48.00
- CHALK HILL Pinot Noir BTL$50.00
- SOKOL Pinot Noir BTL$85.00
- FETZER Red Blend BTL$32.00
- CAMILA Malbec BTL$32.00
- FROGS LEAP Zinfandel BTL$55.00
Sangria
Soaking Bubbles
Deb night Beer menu
Draft Brews
Domestic Cans
- Budweiser$4.70
- Bud Light$4.70
- Mich Ultra$4.70
- Miller Light$4.70
- Coors Light$4.70
- Yuengling$4.70
- 3 Daughters Beach Blonde$6.50
- BIG TOP Beach Brew IPA$7.00
- Brew Bus Blueberry Wheat$7.00
- Coors Banquet Beer$4.00
- Coppertail Free Dive IPA, Tampa$6.50
- Elysian Space Dust IPA, Seattle$7.00
- Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA, Pompano Beach$6.50
- Goose Island IPA, New York$5.50
- Miller High Life$4.00
- MGD$4.00
- PBR$4.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Landshark$5.50
- FMB Peanut Butter Porter$7.00
- FMB HIGH five IPA$7.00
- 3 Daughters Florida Orange IPA$6.50
- 3 Daughters Rasp.-Lemon Cider$6.50
- 3 Daughters Key Lime Cider$6.50
Seltzers
Import Cans
Deb night Cocktails menu
Specialty Cocktails
- The Orange Crush$10.00
Orange Vodka, Orange-Mango Juice & Lemon-Lime Soda
- Raspberry Mule$10.00
Raspberry Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur & Ginger Beer
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
Blueberry Vodka, Lemonade, Fresh Blueberries Club Soda & Blueberry Simple Syrup .
- Mai Tai Rum Punch$10.00
Pineapple Rum, Orange Liqueur, Oregat Syrup, Orange + Pineapple Juice with a dark rum floater
- Passionfruit Margarita$10.00
Made with Passionfruit Tequila, Passionfruit Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice & Agave Nectar
- Mango Mojito$10.00
Made with Mango Rum, muddled Mint & Fresh Lime, Mango Simple Syrup and Club Soda
- PB & J Old Fashioned$12.00
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Cherry Liqueur, Cherry Bitters with a “real” Maraschino cherry
- Bitch Slap Mary$12.00
- Smokin' Old Fashioned$15.00
- Whiskey Flight$17.00
- The Irish Iced Coffe$8.00
- Irish Eyes Martini$8.00
Vodka / Gin
Rum / Tequila
Whiskey / Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- 1792 Bourbon$10.50
- Blantons$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.50
- Canadian Club$8.50
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- E.H. Taylor Single Barrel$15.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.50
- Jameson$10.00
- Jefferson's$15.00
- Jim Beam$8.50
- Knob Creek$15.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Seagrams 7$8.50
- V.O.$8.50
- Skrewball PB Whiskey$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodinville$10.00
- Rye, Sazerac 6yr$10.00
- Rye Russels Reserve$9.00
- Rye Wild Turkey$9.00
- Rye Woodinville$10.00
Cordials
Mixed Drinks
Shots
Deb night Food menu
Deb Snacks
- Beach Bread$11.00
Garlic bread with tomato, mozzarella & blue cheese
- crab cakes$16.00
Deb Classics
Deb Steakhouse
- surf & turf$28.00
Deb The Greens
- tropical salad$17.00
Deb Hand Helds
Deb Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual bar & grill featuring creative American fare with indoor-outdoor seating
4400 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903