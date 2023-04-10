- Home
Gastropubs
Sandwiches
Cork Tree Tavern
No reviews yet
209 S MAIN ST
Amherst, OH 44001
DRINKS
Fast Bar
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.00
Rolling Rock
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Smirnoff
$4.00
Titos
$5.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Grey Goose
$6.50
Tanqueray
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$4.50
Bacardi
$4.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$5.50
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Makers Mark
$6.50
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.00
Beer
Bud Light Draft
$4.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Guinness
$5.00
Kentucky Bourbon Ale
$6.00
Avery Ellis Brown Ale
$6.00
Fat Heads Google Fogger
$7.00
B. Nektar Punk Lemonade
$6.00
Maumee Bay Alegae Blooms
$6.00Out of stock
Jackie O’s Firefly Amber
$5.00
Founders Breakfast Stout
$6.00
Bells Oberon
$5.00
Epic Los Locos
$6.00
Left Hand Milk Stout
$6.00
Twin Last Ship Burner
$5.00
Sweetwater Peach, Love, & Happiness
$5.00
Masthead Tire Swing
$5.00
Dales Pale Ale
$5.00
12 Dogs Of X Mas
$4.00
Cigar City Jai Alai
$5.00
Sibling Revelry Tangelo
$6.00
Troegs Hop Knife IPA
$6.00
Abita Purple Haze
$5.00
Abita Strawberry Lager
$5.00
Amstel Light
$5.00
Boulder Shake Porter
$7.00
Breckenridge Mango Mosaic
$5.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
$7.00
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
C Well Banana Bread
$7.00
Cider Boys Frist Press
$5.00
Cider Boys Seasonal
$5.00
Columbus IPA
$7.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$3.00
Corona Light
$3.00
Day of the Dead Porter
$7.00
Duvel
$7.00
Fat Heads Bumbleberry
$5.00
Fat Heads Head Hunter
$7.00
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
$7.00
Founders All Day IPA
$7.00
Founders Porter
$7.00
Goose Island 312
$5.00
Great Lakes Burning River
$5.00
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Kona Big Wave
$5.00
Kona Longboard
$5.00
Labatt’s Blue
$5.00
Labatt’s Blue NA
$5.00
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin
$7.00
Leinenkugels Summer Shandy
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Modelo Negra
$5.00
Need Belguim Fat Tire
$5.00
Northeast Scrimshaw
$7.00
Pilsner Urquel
$5.00
Rolling Rock
$3.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$5.00
Sam Smiths Chocolate Stout
$7.00
Sam Smiths Strawberry
$7.00
Southern Tier IPA
$5.00
Strongbow
$6.00
Unibroue La fin du Monde
$7.00
Vandermill Ginger Peach
$7.00
Vandermill Totally Roasted
$7.00
Weigenstephaner Dunkel
$7.00
Weigenstephaner Hefe-weisen
$7.00
Weyerbacher Merry Monks
$7.00
Yuengling
$3.00
Yuengling Light
$3.00
Peroni
$5.00
Strohs
$3.00
Deschuttes Fresh Squeezed
$5.00
Terrapin Beyond the Galaxy
$6.00
Carlings Black Label
$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.00
White Claw Mango
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.00
Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale
$5.00
Urban Artifacts The Gadget
$9.00
Corona Refresca Guava Lime
$5.50
Corona Refresca Passionfruit Lime
$5.50
Natural Light Naturdays
$3.00
Cocktails
Bees Knees
$7.00
Blueberry Lemon Margarita
$9.00
Blueberry Mint Mojiot
$8.00
Bourbon Blackberry Punch
$8.00
Bourbon Sour
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$9.00
Cucumber Cocktail
$7.00
Cucumber Martini
$10.00
Dark ’n Stormy
$8.00
Devil’s Margarita
$9.00
Dirty Gin Martini
$8.00
Dirty Vodka Martini
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$11.00
Ginger Peach Mule
$9.00
Grapefruit Mule
$7.00
Juniper Flip
$10.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
MOCKTAIL - Rosemary Smash
$5.00
MOCKTAIL - Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
MOCKTAIL - Virgin Cosmo
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Old School Manhattan
$8.00
Public House Punch
$7.00
Rosemary Green Tea
$8.00
Smoked Cherry Cocktail
$10.00
The Final Say
$10.00
Violet Beauregarde
$10.00
Whiskey Rioja
$9.00
Jazzy Rye
$9.00
Bourbon Peach Tea
$8.00
Alabama Slammer
$5.00
Appletini
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Gimlet
$5.00
Greyhound
$5.00
Hot Toddy
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Margarita
$5.50
Momosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$6.00
Rob Roy
$5.00
Sazerac
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Tom Collins
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
White Russian
$5.00
Wine
Peach Moscato Bottle
$22.00
Peach Moscato Glass
$6.00
John Anthony Glass
$8.00
John Anthony BTL
$32.00
Cambria Chardonnay
$8.00+
Hartford Court Chardonnay
$12.00+
Babich Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00+
Gravel Bar Reisling
$8.00+
Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio
$8.00+
Duck Island Sangria Glass
$8.00
Duck Island Sangria Pitcher
$32.00
Pra Starforte Glass
$10.00
Pra Staforte Bottle
$42.00
Icardi Moscato Glass
$9.00
Stella Rosa Black
$7.00+
Joel Gott Cab
$8.00+
Gentlemans Collection Red Blend
$7.00+
Piatello Malbec
$8.00+
Elk Cove Pinot Noir
$10.00+
P. Hobbs Felino Cab
$9.00+
Grayson Cabernet
$8.00+
Bieler Pere & Fils
$9.00+
Cantalici Petali Di Rose
$7.00+
Buoncristiani Rose
$9.00+
Zardetto Prosecco
$8.00+
Segura Viudas Rose, Cava
$7.00+
Stradivaruis Blanc De Noirs
$85.00
Mumm Cuvee
$33.00
Luccio Moscato D Asti
$24.00
Contero Moscato D Asti
$39.00
Mionetto Prosecco
$8.00+
Michael David Inkblot Cab Franc Btl
$80.00
Alto Moncayo Veraton Garnacha
$18.00
Michael David Inkblot Cab Franc
$20.00
Taylor Fladgate Tawny Port
$8.00
Inniskillin Ice Wine
$20.00
Paul Hobbs Chardonnay BTL
$90.00Out of stock
Chateau Montelena BTL
$114.00
La Crema
$33.00
Murphy-Goode
$49.00Out of stock
Orin Swift Palermo
$96.00Out of stock
Orin Swift Mercury Head
$225.00
Round Pond Kith & Kin
$73.00
Jackson Estate Hawkeye Mountain
$105.00
L’Ecole no.41
$85.00
Armida Poizin
$40.00
Turley
$49.00
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert
$85.00
Orin Swift Papillion
$116.00Out of stock
The Riddler
$45.00
The Prisoner
$83.00Out of stock
Leviathan
$66.00Out of stock
Upshot Red
$39.00
Benton-Lane
$49.00
Erath Vineyards
$38.00
Radio-Coteau
$69.00
Skokol Blosser
$74.00
Domain Des Gaudets
$40.00
Couvent Des Thorins
$40.00
Regis Bouvier
$79.00
Bouchard Aine & Fils Pouilly Fruisse
$50.00
Secret Indulgence Oceana
$40.00Out of stock
Chateau Bel Air & Gabriel
$44.00
Chateau Teyssier Grand Cru
$50.00
E. Gauigal
$85.00
M. Chapoutier Monier De La Sizeranne
$250.00
Ravines
$36.00
Dr. Loosen
$19.00
Schloss Vollrad Kabinett
$49.00
Schloss Vollrad Spatlese
$49.00
Von Hovel Kabinett
$34.00Out of stock
Pierre Sparr Grand Reserve
$30.00
Santa Margherita
$38.00
San Angelo
$29.00
Round Pond
$48.00
White Haven
$33.00
Echo Bay
$28.00
T. Carretta Podio Nebbiolo
$41.00
T. Carrette Bordino
$95.00
Le Quattro Terre
$30.00
T. Costa Buecorti Castelletto
$75.00
Satori Amarone
$88.00
Poggio Alle Brunello
$141.00
Uggiano Chianti Reserva
$30.00
Juan Gill Clio
$85.00
Tres Picos Garnacha
$40.00
Bodegas La Cartuja
$39.00
Stradivarius Blanc De Noirs
$85.00
Mumm Cuvee
$33.00
Luccio Moscato D Asti
$24.00Out of stock
Contero Moscato D Asti
$39.00
Icardi Moscato Bottle
$36.00
J Cuvee Brut Bottle
$50.00
Liquor
1792
$7.50
Amador Bourbon
$7.00
Angels Envy
$6.00
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Blantons
$9.00
Bookers
$9.50
Buffalo Trace
$5.00
Canadian Club
$3.50
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$6.00
Eagle Rare
$5.50
Fireball
$4.50
Four Roses Single Barrel
$6.50
Four Roses Small Batch
$5.00
Gentleman Jack
$5.50
George Dickel Rye
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$7.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jeffersons Ocean
$13.00
Jim Beam
$4.50
Knob Creek
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye
$6.00
Knob Creek Single
$7.00
Makers 46
$6.00
Makers Mark
$6.50
Old Forrester
$4.00
Seagrams Seven
$3.50
Seagrams VO
$3.50
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Tullamore Dew
$5.50
W. L. Weller
$5.50
Watershed Bourbon
$7.00
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
$5.00
Wild Turkey American Honey
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$5.50
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$8.00
Yukon Jack
$3.50
1792 DBL
$15.00
Amador Bourbon DBL
$14.00
Angels Envy DBL
$12.00
Basil Hayden DBL
$14.00
Blantons DBL
$18.00
Bookers DBL
$19.00
Buffalo Trace DBL
$10.00
Canadian Club DBL
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple DBL
$12.00
Crown Royal DBL
$12.00
Crown Royal Vanilla DBL
$12.00
Eagle Rare DBL
$11.00
Fireball DBL
$9.00
Four Roses Single Barrel DBL
$13.00
Four Roses Small Batch DBL
$10.00
Gentleman Jack DBL
$11.00
George Dickel Rye DBL
$8.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$10.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL
$14.00
Jameson DBL
$10.00
Jeffersons Ocean DBL
$26.00
Jim Beam DBL
$9.00
Knob Creek DBL
$12.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$12.00
Knob Creek Single DBL
$14.00
Makers 46 DBL
$16.00
Makers Mark DBL
$13.00
Old Forrester DBL
$8.00
Seagrams Seven DBL
$7.00
Seagrams VO DBL
$7.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$8.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$11.00
W. L. Weller DBL
$11.00
Watershed Bourbon DBL
$14.00
Well Whiskey DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
$10.00
Wild Turkey American Honey DBL
$10.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$11.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked DBL
$18.00
Woodford Reserve Rye DBL
$16.00
Yukon Jack DBL
$7.00
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Belvedere
$6.50
Effin Cucumber Vodka
$4.50
Grey Goose
$6.50
Ketel One
$6.00
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
$6.00
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
$6.00
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom
$6.00
Seven Brothers Vodka
$5.00
Smirnoff
$4.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Cherry
$4.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$4.00
Smirnoff Grape
$4.00
Smirnoff Orange
$4.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$4.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$4.00
Titos
$5.00
Watershed Vodka
$5.50
Western Reserve Vodka
$5.00
Absolut Citron DBL
$10.00
Absolut DBL
$10.00
Belvedere DBL
$13.00
Effin Cucumber Vodka DBL
$9.00
Grey Goose DBL
$13.00
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint DBL
$12.00
Ketel One DBL
$12.00
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose DBL
$12.00
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom DBL
$12.00
Seven Brothers Vodka DBL
$10.00
Smirnoff Blueberry DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Citrus DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Grape DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Orange DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Raspberry DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Strawberry DBL
$8.00
Smirnoff Vanilla DBL
$8.00
Titos DBL
$10.00
Watershed Vodka DBL
$11.00
Western Reserve Vodka DBL
$10.00
Beefeater
$4.00
Bombay Sapphire
$5.50
Hendricks
$7.00
Seven Brothers Gin
$5.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Watershed Bourbon Barrel Gin
$7.00
Watershed Four Peel Gin
$6.00
Western Reserve Gin
$5.00
Beefeater DBL
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$11.00
Hendricks DBL
$14.00
Seven Brothers Gin DBL
$10.00
Tanqueray DBL
$10.00
Watershed Bourbon Barrel Gin DBL
$14.00
Watershed Four Peel Gin DBL
$12.00
Western Reserve Gin DBL
$10.00
1800 Reposado
$7.00
Don Julio Blanco
$8.50
Espolon Blanco
$5.00
Espolon Reposado
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
1800 Reposado DBL
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco DBL
$17.00
Espolon Blanco DBL
$10.00
Espolon Reposado DBL
$10.00
Jose Cuervo Gold DBL
$10.00
Patron Silver DBL
$16.00
Chivas Regal
$5.50
Dewars
$5.50
Glenlivet 12 Year
$7.00
Glenmorangie 18 Year
$25.00
J & B
$3.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Blue
$39.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$5.00
Lagavulin 16 Year
$15.00
MacCallen 12 Year
$10.00
Chivas Regal DBL
$11.00
Dewars DBL
$11.00
Glenlivet 12 Year DBL
$14.00
Glenmorangie 18 Year DBL
$50.00
J & B DBL
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Blue DBL
$78.00
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
$10.00
Lagavulin 16 Year DBL
$30.00
MacCallen 12 Year DBL
$20.00
Bacardi
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.50
Captain Morgan White
$4.50
Gosling’s Black Seal Rum
$4.50
Malibu Rum
$4.00
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
$4.50
Wester Reserve Rum
$5.00
Bacardi DBL
$8.00
Bacardi Limon DBL
$8.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$9.00
Captain Morgan White DBL
$9.00
Gosling’s Black Seal Rum DBL
$9.00
Malibu Rum DBL
$8.00
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum DBL
$9.00
Wester Reserve Rum DBL
$10.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$5.00
Aperol
$5.00
Campari
$5.00
Caroline’s Irish Cream
$4.00
Chartreuse, Green
$8.00
Chartreuse, Yellow
$8.00
Cointreau
$6.00
Drambuie
$5.50
Frangelico
$5.00
Godiva Chocolate
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Hennessy
$7.50
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Licor 43
$4.00
Luxardo
$5.00
Watershed Apple Brandy
$5.00
Tuaca
$4.00
Rumpleminz
$5.00
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
$10.00
Aperol DBL
$10.00
Campari DBL
$10.00
Caroline’s Irish Cream DBL
$8.00
Chartreuse, Green DBL
$16.00
Chartreuse, Yellow DBL
$16.00
Cointreau DBL
$12.00
Drambuie DBL
$11.00
Frangelico DBL
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate DBL
$10.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$15.00
Hennessy DBL
$15.00
Jagermeister DBL
$10.00
Kahlua DBL
$8.00
Licor 43 DBL
$8.00
Luxardo DBL
$10.00
Watershed Apple Brandy DBL
$10.00
N/A
7 Up
$2.50
Acqua Panna
$3.00
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Decaf Coffee
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Double Espresso
$6.00
Espresso
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
House Made Ginger Beer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mtn. Dew
$2.50
My Friends Cold Brew Coffee
$5.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Red Bull
$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$3.00
San Pelligino
$3.00
Water
Robby’s Sauce
Kid Beveridge
$1.00
FOOD
Raw Bar & Fruit De Mer
Salads & Soups
Small Plates
Large Plates
Kids
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
209 S MAIN ST, Amherst, OH 44001
Gallery
