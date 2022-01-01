Cork Wine & Tapas imageView gallery

Cork Wine & Tapas



No reviews yet

90 Front Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Tapas

Meat And Cheese Board

$27.00

premium selection of meat and cheeses, accompanied with house pickles, seasonal fruit, honey and focaccia crostini

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$13.00

spiced fried chickpeas, blistered pepper medley, extra virgin olive oil, grilled naan bread

Tostone Sliders

$17.00

grilled cajun shrimp, whipped avocado, cilantro, Roma tomato, pickled red onion, cilantro lime aioli on three fried plantains

Philly Spring Rolls

$12.00

shaved lean ribeye, roasted peppers, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella, horseradish aioli for dipping

Yuka Fries

$12.00Out of stock

crispy yuca lightly tossed in cayenne, fried to golden brown with a side of cilantro lime aioli

Scallop and Pork Belly

$24.00

deep fried New Bedford scallops on top of crispy pork belly, peach bourbon drizzle

Lobster Corn Tacos

$27.00

claw and knuckle meat, garlic lime roasted corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, warm flour tortillas

Calamari

$15.00

flash fried calamari and banana peppers, sprinkled with pepper relish and a vibrant citrus aioli

Tuna Poke Nachos

$22.00

house made wonton chips, mango pico de gallo, citrus aioli, salsa verde, jalapeno, diced avocado, cilantro

Weekly Empanada

$12.00Out of stock

ask your server for this week’s special

Deconstructed Bruschetta

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, shaved garlic, balsamic glaze, grilled focaccia crostini

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

succulent coconut and panko crusted shrimp fried to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

field greens with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, crispy bacon, sweet corn, sliced avocado and champagne vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.00

crisp iceberg, chopped bacon, grape tomato, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing

Harvest Salad

$15.00

arugula, dried cranberries, sliced green apple, red onion, shaved almonds, goat cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette

Chopped Caesar Salad

$12.00

house baked garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Handhelds

Our burgers are a tri blend of short rib, brisket and chuck. Chef suggests temperatures of Medium rare to Medium for exceptional flavor.

Tommy Oliver Burger

$18.00

8 oz. tri-blend patty, jalapeno cream cheese, pepper jack, crispy bacon, sliced avocado, red onion and mixed greens on a grilled brioche bun

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$18.00

8 oz. tri-blend patty, sauteed button mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mixed greens and roasted garlic aioli on a grilled brioche bun

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, mixed greens and aged balsamic glaze, your choice of grilled or fried on a grilled brioche bun

Mains

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

grilled Atlantic salmon, mango pico de gallo, roasted garlic and herb fingerling potatoes

Hanger Steak

$32.00

8 oz. grilled to perfection, served with tostones, classic chimichurri sauce, pickled red onion and a seasonal vegetable medley

Cork Scallops

$28.00

cast iron seared New Bedford sea scallops atop a canvas of jasmine rice, under a rich roasted macadamia mushroom cream sauce with a sweet soy glaze

Veggie Stir-Fry

$21.00

seasonal vegetable medley, button mushrooms, red onion, and asparagus sautéed in a teriyaki sweet chili sauce over jasmine rice

Sweet Endings

Churros

$9.00

crispy churros with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Chefs Choice

$12.00

always rotating! Ask you server for this week’s special

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

raspberry sauce and freshly whipped cream

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Tostones

$3.00

Mixed Vegetable

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Naan Bread

$2.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Side Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Kid's

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken and Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

Wine

Scarpetta Prosecco

$10.00

Campo Viejo Cava Brut

$8.00

Masottina

$12.00

Blandys 5 Years Madeira

$13.00

Sandeman Ruby

$9.00

Sandeman Founders Reserve Port

$10.00

Sandeman 10 Years Port

$20.00

Sandeman 20 Years Port

$28.00

Sandeman 30 Years Port

$36.00

Sandeman 40 Years Port

$45.00

Hakutsuru

$10.00

Scarpetta Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Campo Viejo Cava Brut BTL

$32.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne N.V. Brut BTL

$105.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne Cuvée Rosé BTL

$115.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut BTL

$150.00

Pol Roger Champagne Brut BTL

$195.00

Chandon Blanc BTL

$90.00

Grandial Bottle

$22.00

Masottina BTL

$48.00

Les Allies BTL

$52.00

Bluet Maine Blueberry BTL

$56.00

Marine Layer Chardonnay BTL

$92.00

Raeburn Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay BTL

$65.00

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Conundrum White Blend BTL

$40.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio BTL

$60.00

Vie Di Romans Pinot Grigio BTL

$75.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$70.00

Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$85.00

Saracco Moscato BTL

$45.00

Triennes Rose

$44.00

The Pale Rosé BTL

$32.00

Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde BTL

$32.00

Skeleton Gruner Veltliner BTL

$36.00

Schlink Haus Riesling BTL

$38.00

Cooper Hill Pinot Gris BTL

$40.00

Rombauer Vineyard BTL

$90.00

Gobelsburg BTL

$44.00

Foral Avalrinho BTL

$36.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Five Dogs Westport Rivers BTL

$40.00

Borealis BTL

$48.00

Barnard Griffin Cabernet BTL

$44.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend BTL

$32.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Diora Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

Cusumano Merlot BTL

$36.00

La Gerla Sangiovese BTL

$44.00

Alma De Los Andes Malbec BTL

$40.00

Placido Chianti BTL

$32.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$62.00

Hess, Allomi Collection Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$115.00

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$155.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$160.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$165.00

Justin Isosceles Bordeaux Blend BTL

$95.00

Girard Artistry Red Blend BTL

$110.00

Frog's Leap Rutherford Bordeaux Blend BTL

$130.00

Justin Justification Bordeaux Blend BTL

$130.00

Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif Petite Sirah BTL

$70.00

Saintsbury Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Emeritus Vineyards - HR Pinot Noir BTL

$102.00

Melville - Anna's Block Pinot Noir BTL

$145.00

Joseph Drouhin Burgundy Red - BTL

$95.00

Rombauer Vineyards Merlot BTL

$100.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$120.00

Seghesio Red Zinfandel BTL

$70.00

Castellare Classico Riserva Chianti BTL

$90.00

Querceto II Picchio Chianti BTL

$120.00

Layer Cake Malbec BTL

$55.00

Marqués de Cáceres Spanish Red BTL

$32.00

Bodegas El Nido, Clio Spanish Red BTL

$105.00

Atlo Moncaya Veraton Garnacha Spanish Grenache BTL

$80.00

Four Vines Red Zinfandel BTL

$36.00

Klinker Brick BTL

$40.00

Marques De Borba BTL

$40.00

Vidal Fleury Red Blend BTL

$44.00

Black Stallion BTL

$70.00

Agnvs Tempranillo Spanish Red BTL

$40.00

Yalumba Shiraz BTL

$44.00

Gabrielle Ashley Cabernet BTL

$56.00

Le Charmel Syrah BTL

$44.00

Brusset Cotes Du Rhone BTL

$36.00

Gran Casato Fratelli Cozza BTL

$40.00

The Pale GL

$9.00

The Pale BTL

$36.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00Out of stock

Michaelob Ultra

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Heineken

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Guinness

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Athletic NA Run Wild IPA

$5.00

BB Dumpling Little Bay Bock

$8.00

Liquid Hugs Double IPA

$10.00

BB Flounder

$7.00

BB Kettle Cove

$8.00

Night Shift IPA

$6.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Sam Lager

$4.50

Sam Summer

$5.50Out of stock

Devils Purse Kolsch

$9.00Out of stock

BB Penikese Pilz

$8.00

BB Raspberry Sour

$9.00

Sam October

$5.50

Bottled Water

Large Aqua Panna

$5.00

Large San Pellegrino

$5.00

Small Panna

$3.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
90 Front Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

