Cork & Cap Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

480 New Holland Ave #3000

Lancaster, PA 17602

Chicken Wings
Crab Dip
Caesar Salad (large)

Starters

Crab Dip

$15.00

Pan-seared Diver Scallops

$16.00

Braised pork belly, corn and tomato relish, lemon shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (GF)

Edamame Potstickers

$9.00

Thai chili sauce (Vegan)

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Sriracha aioli (Vegetarian)

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Five wings, your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), garlic parmesan, bbq, or honey sriracha

Onion Ring App

$8.00

Soups

Chicken & Waffle Soup

$7.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

(GF)

Chili

$12.00

Served with cornbread

Salads

Garden Salad (small)

$6.00

(GF, Vegan)

Garden Salad (large)

$10.00

(GF, Vegan)

Caesar Salad (small)

$6.00

Caesar Salad (large)

$10.00

Dutch-bound Red Beet Salad (small)

$8.00

Mixed greens, pickled beets, red onion, red beet egg, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red beet vinaigrette (GF)

Dutch-bound Red Beet Salad (large)

$14.00

Mixed greens, pickled beets, red onion, red beet egg, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red beet vinaigrette (GF)

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing (GF)

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fried avocado, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, corn salsa, chipotle ranch dressing

Entrees

Mustard and Panko Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Red pepper coulis, cauliflower rice

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Sweet corn fritters, lemon dill aioli

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$25.00

Honey glaze, Granny Smith apple and cranberry reduction, walnuts, roasted potatoes (GF)

Rosemary Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Crispy chicken breast, rosemary lemon butter, collard greens, roasted potatoes (GF)

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$26.00

Bone-in pork chop, fried leeks, pepper cabbage, roasted potatoes

Braised Beef Brisket

$21.00

Herb-infused gnocchi, rosemary port wine demi-glace, served with roasted carrots, leeks, celery, and tomatoes

Meatloaf with Three Cheese Macaroni

$20.00

Sweet tomato glaze, three cheese macaroni with tomato relish and wilted spinach

Filet (8 oz)

$36.00

Roasted potatoes (GF)

Ribeye (14 oz)

$32.00

Gremolata, fried leeks, roasted potatoes (GF)

Cork Burger

$16.00

Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper

Classic Burger

$14.00

American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Sweet tomato glaze, peppers, red onion, arugula, served with root chips (Vegan)

Dessert

Seasonal Creme Brulee (gf)

$7.00

(GF)

Cheesecake with Berry Compote

$7.00

Apple Pie & Ice Cream

$7.00

Cookies & Ice Cream

$7.00

Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Torte

$7.00

Sorbet (gf, vegan)

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sparkling - S.Pellegrino

$5.00
Rural heritage and fresh food coalesce at Cork & Cap--located within Cork Factory Hotel.

