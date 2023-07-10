A map showing the location of Corkey's Market & DeliView gallery

Corkey's Market & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2845 Keith Street

Cleveland, TN 37312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Sandwich

Corkey's Club

$14.00

sandwich

Salty Pigg

$8.00

sandwich

Chubby Dave

$8.00

sandwich

Chucky Cheese

$8.00

sandwich

Big K Italian

$13.00

sandwich

Lucy's Rooster

$10.00

sandwich

The Reagan

$11.00

sandwich

Blazing Baylor

$10.00

sandwich

The Walker

$10.00

sandwich

The Magoo

$10.00

M.V.P

$10.00

Kley Mac

$10.00

Jac Hammer

$10.00

Cowboy Knox

$10.00

Mables Chicken Salad

$10.00

Salad

Country salad

$10.00

salad

chicken salad salad

$12.00

salad

side salad

$4.25

BRITT BRITT

$12.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Quiche

Pat's Quiche

$10.99

Tomato Pie

$10.99

DRINK

TEA

$2.50

SODA

$2.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.50

All American bowl

acai

$8.99

Kids Menu

3 inch sandwich

$3.00

Build Your Own

build your own

$10.00

side salad

side salad

$2.50

side

Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2845 Keith Street, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pokey’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
918 Sahara Drive NW Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Deli Boys - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2538 Keith St Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Marthie Ann's Hot Chicken and Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
3625 Keith Street Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Lupi's Pizza Pies - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2382 N. Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Kang's Boba House - Ramen & Bubble Tea
orange starNo Reviews
2221 N Ocoee St Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
The Diving Mouse
orange star4.7 • 12
201 Keith St SW #31 Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston