Cork N' Keg Grill 4 Essex Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4 Essex Drive

Raymond, NH 03077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Pubrolls
Fried Chicken Tender Dinner
Bowl Chili

Beginnings (Takeout)

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Breaded Fried Green Beans / Parmesan Ranch

Cup Chili

$5.99

Mixed Cheese / Sour Cream / Green Onions / Cheddar Corn Muffin

Bowl Chili

$8.99

Mixed Cheese / Sour Cream / Green Onions / Cheddar Corn Muffin

Steak & Cheese Pubrolls

$12.99

Shaved Steak / Cheese / CK Sauce

Fried Chicken Tender Appetizer

$13.99

Celery & Carrot / Honey Mustard

BBQ Pork Nachos

$15.99

Smoky Maple Dusted Corn Chips / Cheese / Tomato / Onion / Sweet Hots / Sour Cream Drizzle / Salsa

Pretzels

$6.99

2 Soft Pretzels / Mac Sauce

8 PC Wings

$13.99

(8 PC) Jumbo Bone-In Chicken Wings / Celery & Carrot / Parmesan Ranch

Garlic Herb Parmesan Fries

$7.99

Fries / Caramelized Garlic Mayo / Fresh Herbs / Parmesan Cheese

Caprese Bruschetta

$7.99

Mini-Baguette Bread / Mozzarella / Sliced Tomatoes / Basil Chiffonade / Sweet Balsamic Glaze

Mains (Takeout)

Fish N' Chips

$17.99

Hand Breaded Fish / Fries / Apple Cider Slaw / Tarter

Steak Tips

$22.99

Flame-Grilled Beef Tips Tossed With Cabin Fever Maple Whiskey Glaze / Smoky Maple Fries / Vegetable

Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.99

Celery & Carrots / Honey Mustard / Fries

Mac N' Cheese

$13.99

Cavatappi Pasta / Four Cheese Sauce / Buttered Crumbs / Cheddar Corn Muffins Add Bacon, Buffalo Chicken or BBQ Pork +$5

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled Chicken / Maple Whiskey BBQ Sauce / Mixed Cheese / Caramelized Onion / Sour Cream / Salsa / Smoky Maple Fries

Pork Quesadilla

$15.99

Smoked Pulled Pork / Maple Whiskey BBQ Sauce / Mixed Cheese / Caramelized Onion / Sour Cream / Salsa / Smoky Maple Fries

Beef Brisket Dinner

$19.99

Slow-Smoked Dry-Rubbed Beef Brisket / Onion Tanglers / Fries / Apple Cider Slaw / Cheddar Corn Muffins & Sweet Butter / Maple Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Between Bread (Takeout)

Reuben

$16.99

Guinness-Braised Corned Beef / Sauerkraut / Swiss / Thousand Island / Marbled Rye / Fries

Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried Chicken Tenders / Your Choice of Buffalo or Honey Chipotle Sauce / Ranch / Romaine / Tomato / Fries

Steak Tip Bomb

$16.99

Steak Tips / Peppers / Onion / Mushroom / American / Sub Roll / Fries

Pub Burger

$12.99

House Mayo / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / Triple Bun / Fries / Flag (Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Red Onion) Add Cheese +1 (American / Swiss / Smoked Cheddar / Blue Cheese Crumbles) OR Specialty Topping +1 (North Country Bcaon)

Bacon Mac Burger

$16.99

House Mayo / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / Fried Mac Pattty / Smoked Cheddar / Bacon / Triple Bun / Fries

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

(2) Smashed Burger Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Onion Ring / Triple Bun / Ranch / Fries

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.99

(2) Smashed Burger Patties / House Mayo / Lettuce / Tomato / Fried Blue Cheese Patty / Bacon / Triple Bun / Fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

House Mayo / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / Lettuce / Tomato / Mushrooms / Swiss / Triple Bun / Fries

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

House-Smoked Beef Brisket / Burger Bun / Smoked Cheddar / Onion Tanglers / Horseradish Aioli / Fries

Cuban

$13.99

Mini-Baguette / Pulled Pork / Ham / Swiss / Pickles / Mustard / Fries

Ham & Swiss Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Country White Bread / Maple-Whiskey Glazed Ham / Swiss / Tomato / Fries

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

(2) Smashed Burger Patties / House Mayo / Bacon / American Cheese / Triple Bun / Fries / Flag (Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Red Onion)

Greens (Takeout)

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.99

Fried Corn Chips / Santa Fe Chicken / Mixed Greens / Mixed Cheese / Corn & Jalapeno Medley / Tomato / Black Beans / Red Onion / Cilantro / Sour Cream / Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Romaine / Croutons / Parmesan / Caesar Dressing

CK House Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Red Onion / Cucumber / Mixed Cheese / Croutons / Side Dressing

Cheeseburger Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Red Onion / Dill Pickles / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / American Cheese / 1000 Island Dressing

Kids (Takeout)

Kids Burger

$7.99

Hamburger / Bun / Fries

Kids Nugget

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets / Honey Mustard / Fries

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Corn Dog / Fries

Kids Kraft Mac

$7.99

Kraft Mac N' Cheese / Corn Bread

Kids Mac

$7.99

Cavatappi Pasta / Four Cheese Sauce / Cheddar Corn Muffin

Kids Finger

$7.99

Chicken Fingers / Honey Mustard / Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Country White Bread / American Cheese / Fries

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$7.99

Pasta / Marinara / Garlic Herb Bread

Feeling Saucy (Takeout)

Side House Mayo

$0.50

Side Parmesan Ranch

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side House Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side CK Sauce

$0.50

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet Butter $1

$1.00

Side Honey Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Side Cabin Fever Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Mac Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup Packet

Mayo Packet

Mustard Packet

Utencils

6oz Bottle Dressing

$4.99

6oz Bottle Sauce

$5.99

On the Side (Takeout)

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Vegetable

$3.99

Side Apple Cider Slaw

$3.99

Side Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets / Honey Mustard

Side Smoky Maple Fries

$5.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Green Beans / Parmesan Cheese / Ranch

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Romaine / Croutons / Parmesan / Caesar Dressing

Side CK Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Red Onion / Cucumber / Mixed Cheese / Croutons / Side Dressing

Side Mac

$6.99

Cavatappi Pasta / Four Cheese Sauce / Buttered Crumbs

2 PC Corn Muffin & Sweet Butter

$3.99

Side Cheddar Corn Muffin (1 PC)

$1.00

Beverages (Takeout)

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
3% Credit/Debit Convenience Fee

Location

Directions

