The Flatiron Café





1833 Sycamore Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cappuccino
Falling Bees
Pumpkin Spice

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.75+

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso

Macchiato

$3.00

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso with a Touch of Steamed Milk

Cortado

$3.25

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso with Equal Parts of Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso topped with Steamed Milk Foam

Latte

$4.00+

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso finished with Steamed Milk

Mocha

$5.00+

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso with Chocolate and Steamed Milk

Americano

$2.75+

Single shot Espresso

$0.75

Red Eye

$4.00+

Cold Coffees

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Cold Brew Coffee 12 oz or 20 oz

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Double Espresso and Milk on Ice 12 oz or 20 oz

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Deeper Roots Alchemy Espresso with hot water

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Deeper Roots Losantiville Blend drip coffee 8 oz, 12 oz or 16 oz

Single Origin Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Deeper Roots Rotating Single Origin Drip Coffee 8 oz, 12 oz or 16 oz

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Free Yelp Checkin Drip 8oz

Specialty Coffees

Lavender Dream

$5.50+

Espresso, Milk, Lavender Syrup, White Mocha

Pumpkin Spice

$5.50+

Espresso, milk and everything nice!

Dooder Snickle

$5.50+

Espresso, milk, cinnamon and sugar

Autumn Spice

$5.50+

Espresso, Milk, Hazelnut and Cinnamon

Falling Bees

$5.50+

Espresso, Milk, Raw Honey, Nutmeg, Vanilla

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.00

Chai Latte

12 oz Chia Latte

$5.00

16 oz Chai Latte

$6.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Confit Tomato Sliced with Fresh Mozzarella Finished with Smoked Maldon Salt, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze

Kale Salad

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Kale, Arugala, Brussel Sprouts and Radicchio with Sherry-Soaked Golden Raisins, Toasted Hazelnuts and Manchego tossed with a Sherry Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Prosciutto and Brie Sandwich

$11.00

Prosciutto and Brie with Arugula and Fig Preserves Finished with a Garlic Aioli on a Baguette * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Finished with Basil Pesto Aioli

Pizzas

French Onion Pizza

$11.00

Beef Braised Caramelized Onions and Prosciutto Finished with Shredded Gruyere and Mozzarella

Sciu-Tizo Pizza

$13.00

Prosciutto and Cured Chorizo on Crushed San Marzano Tomato Finished with Shredded Mozzarella

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Olive oil base, roasted tomato, red pepper, arugula with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese.

Three Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Tomato sauce base, with a blend of Manchego, Mozzarella and Gruyere cheeses.

Cheese and Charcuterie Plate

Cheese and Charcuterie Plate

$17.00

A Selection of Four Cheeses and Three Meats Served with Bread and Accompaniments

Pastries

Croissant Trio

$6.00

Traditional, multigrain and a pretzel croissant trio served with butter

Pain au Chocolat

$7.00

A duo of petit croissants filled with chocolate served with butter

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Tap Water

Sparkling Botanical Black Tea

Black Tea Can

$4.00

Milk

12oz

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

12oz

$2.50

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Cans and Bottles

Miller High Life

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

NA Beer

$4.00

Rotating Amber

$6.00

Rotating IPA

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$6.00

Red Wine

Waka Pinot Noir

$4.50+

Camp Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

Roumieux Cotes du Rhone

$4.50+

Serio e Batista Barbaresco

$7.50+

Mocali Morellino

$4.50+

Artadi Temparanillo

$6.00+

Cherche Midi Pays d'Oc Rouge

$4.50+

BTL Waka Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Camp Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

BTL Roumieux Cotes du Rhone

$30.00

BTL Serio e Batista Barbaresco

$45.00

BTL Mocali Morellino

$26.00

BTL Artadi Temparanillo

$36.00

BTL Cherche Midi

$27.00

Cherche Midi Pays d'Oc Rouge (Copy)

$5.00

Roumieux Cotes du Rhone (Copy) (Copy)

$5.00

White / Rose Wine

Ciringa Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50+

Mar de Vinas Albarino

$4.50+

Nine Hats Riesling

$4.00+

Erggelet Bros. Rose

$6.00+

Camp Chardonnay

$5.00+

BTL La Cuvée Laurent-Perrier Brut

$70.00

BTL Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne

$30.00

BTL Rosso Fuoristrada

$28.00

BTL Rosato Fuoristrada

$28.00

BTL Bianco Fuoristrada

$28.00

BTL Jeico Prosecco

$23.00

BTL Ciringa Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Mar de Vinas Albarino

$28.00

BTL Nine Hats Riesling

$25.00

BTL Erggelet Bros. Rose

$35.00

BTL Camp Chardonnay

$30.00

Bourbon

Old Forester

$10.00+

Old Forester Rye

$11.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Blade and Bow

$15.00+

New Riff

$12.00+

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00+

Macallan 12 Year

$20.00+

Tequila

El Jimador

$7.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Rum

Cruzan

$6.00+

Hamilton 86

$7.00+

Gin

Highclere Castle

$10.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Baileys

ounce and half

$3.00

Basque Cheesecake

Creamy Cheesecake caramelized with berries and fresh whipped cream

Basque Cheesecake

$8.00

Single Bag Teas

English Breakfast - Tea Bag

$2.50

Masala Chai - Tea Bag

$2.50

Matcha Super Green - Tea Bag

$2.50

Yoga

Yoga Class

$10.00

Speaker Fee

Fee/hr

$75.00

Deposit

Venue deposit

$150.00

Artwork

Pendelton

$525.00

Mike Fink

$425.00

Elm St

$295.00

$150.00

Fountain Boy

$325.00

Farmer Market Bag

Bag

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Coffee shop and wine bar, located in the historic Flatiron Building of Mt. Auburn

1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

