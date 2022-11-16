The Flatiron Café
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee shop and wine bar, located in the historic Flatiron Building of Mt. Auburn
Location
1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
