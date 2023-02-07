Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corks Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp

No reviews yet

5131 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

3 Fish, 15 Shrimp Platter
4 Piece Fish Platter
Shrimp Po'boy w/ Fries

Fish

4 Piece Fish Platter

4 Piece Fish Platter

$12.99

4pc Cajun Fried Fish served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce

Fish Po'boy w/ Fries

Fish Po'boy w/ Fries

$12.99

3pc Cajun Fried Fish, Gambino's French Bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

3 Fish over Crawfish Étouffée

3 Fish over Crawfish Étouffée

$15.99

3 Pieces of Cajun Fried Fish served on top of White Rice, Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee. Garnished with Fresh Chives.

12 Piece Fish Bites

12 Piece Fish Bites

$7.99

12 Delicious Fish Bite/Nuggets - The Perfect Snack!

12 Piece Fish Bites W/ Fries

12 Piece Fish Bites W/ Fries

$9.99

12 Delicious Fish Bite/Nuggets with Crinkle Cut Fries - The Perfect Snack!

1 Fish

1 Fish

$1.75

1 piece of Cajun Fried Fish

25 Fish

25 Fish

$40.00

25 pieces of Cajun Fried Fish

Shrimp

15 Shrimp Platter

15 Shrimp Platter

$14.99

15 Gulf Shrimp served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce

Shrimp Po'boy w/ Fries

Shrimp Po'boy w/ Fries

$14.99

15 Gulf Shrimp, Gambino's French Bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

12 Shrimp over Crawfish Étouffée

12 Shrimp over Crawfish Étouffée

$16.99

12 Gulf Shrimp, served on top of White Rice, Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee. Garnished with Fresh Chives.

1 Shrimp

1 Shrimp

$0.65

1 Cajun Fried Shrimp

50 Shrimp

50 Shrimp

$30.00

50 Cajun Fried Shrimp

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

Fish & Shrimp

3 Fish, 15 Shrimp Platter

3 Fish, 15 Shrimp Platter

$16.99

3pc Fish and 15 Gulf Shrimp served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce

Fish and Shrimp Poboy w/ Fries

Fish and Shrimp Poboy w/ Fries

$14.99

2pc Fish and 8 Gulf Shrimp, Gambino's French Bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

2 Fish, 10 Shrimp Platter

2 Fish, 10 Shrimp Platter

$14.99

2pc Fish and 10 Gulf Shrimp served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce

2 Fish, 8 Shrimp over Crawfish Étouffée

2 Fish, 8 Shrimp over Crawfish Étouffée

$17.99

2pc Fish and 8 Gulf Shrimp served on top of White Rice, Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee. Garnished with Fresh Chives.

The Big Haul (Feeds 4 -6)

The Big Haul (Feeds 4 -6)

$59.99

12pc Fish, 40 Gulf Shrimp, Pint/16oz Coleslaw, Large Box of Crinkle Cut Fries, 8 Hushpuppies, 5 Honey Butter Rolls, and Sauces

Kid's Meals

Lil' Fishy

Lil' Fishy

$7.99

2pc Fish, Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 Hushpuppy, Sauce, and Kid's Drink.

Lil' Shrimpy

Lil' Shrimpy

$7.99

8 Gulf Shrimp, Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 Hushpuppy, Sauce, and Kid's Drink

Lil' Tacklebox

Lil' Tacklebox

$7.99

1pc Fish, 4 Gulf Shrimp, Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 Hushpuppy, Sauce, and Kid's Drink

Beignet Bites

Beignet Bites (12)

Beignet Bites (12)

$4.99

A Louisiana Favorite! Delicious Bite Size Beignets coated in Fresh Powdered Sugar - So Good!

Beignet Bites (6)

$3.00

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.00

20OZ

Large Drink

$3.00

32OZ

Bottled Water

$2.00

Honest Apple Juice

$2.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.00

Kids Drink

$1.29

Cup of Water

Extras

Bowl of Étouffée w/ Rice (8oz)

$5.95

Crinkle Cut Fries (Single Order)

$2.50
Hushpuppies (4)

Hushpuppies (4)

$2.00
Hushpuppies (8)

Hushpuppies (8)

$4.00

Extra Side of Coleslaw (4oz)

$2.50
Extra Honey Butter Roll (1)

Extra Honey Butter Roll (1)

$1.50
Crawfish Étouffée Over White Rice - Entree

Crawfish Étouffée Over White Rice - Entree

$12.99

Our delicious Crawfish Étouffée served over White Rice (no fried fish or shrimp on top)

8oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

8oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

$6.00

True Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee - served with White Rice

16oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

$12.00

32oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

$24.00

5 Shrimp

$3.25

2 Fish

$3.50

Fried Green Bean Appetizer

$6.99

Coleslaw (16oz) Feeds 3-4

$7.50

Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)

$30.00
Crinkle Cut Fries (1/2 Pan)

Crinkle Cut Fries (1/2 Pan)

$20.00

Honey Butter Rolls (6)

$8.00
Honey Butter Rolls (12)

Honey Butter Rolls (12)

$14.00

Freshly Baked, Honey Butter Rolls

1 Fish

1 Fish

$1.75

1 piece of Cajun Fried Fish

1 Shrimp

1 Shrimp

$0.65

1 Cajun Fried Shrimp

Extra Corks Sauce

$0.35

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.35

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Extra Ketchup

Extra Remoulade

$0.35
Cou-Yon's BBQ Sauce

Cou-Yon's BBQ Sauce

$7.00
Cou-Yon's Seasoning

Cou-Yon's Seasoning

$7.00

4 oz Etouffee

$4.00

8 oz Grits

$4.50

Cup Shrimp and Corn Chowder (8 oz)

$5.99

Bowl Shrimp and Corn Chowder (16 oz) With Roll

$10.99

Catering

Cork's Party Pack

Cork's Party Pack

$150.00
25 Fish

25 Fish

$40.00

25 pieces of Cajun Fried Fish

50 Shrimp

50 Shrimp

$30.00

50 Cajun Fried Shrimp

30 Fish Bites

30 Fish Bites

$20.00

30 Delicious Fish Bites/Nuggets - this is great for any gathering! Comes with Sauce of Choice.

Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)

$30.00
Crinkle Cut Fries (1/2 Pan)

Crinkle Cut Fries (1/2 Pan)

$20.00
Honey Butter Rolls (12)

Honey Butter Rolls (12)

$14.00

Freshly Baked, Honey Butter Rolls

Honey Butter Rolls (6)

$8.00
8oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

8oz Crawfish Étouffée - Rice on the Side

$6.00

True Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee - served with White Rice

Hushpuppies (12)

Hushpuppies (12)

$6.00

Gallons

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp Platters and Po-boys. Our recipe was born in the Fried Seafood Capital of the World - South Louisiana! Our True Southern Hospitality & Quick Service makes getting great fish and shrimp easier than ever!

Website

Location

5131 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

