Corks Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp Platters and Po-boys. Our recipe was born in the Fried Seafood Capital of the World - South Louisiana! Our True Southern Hospitality & Quick Service makes getting great fish and shrimp easier than ever!
Location
5131 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anthony's Italian Deli - 5575 Government St
4.8 • 817
5575 Government St Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge