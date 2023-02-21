- Home
- Ocean Shores
- Corks and Taps
Corks and Taps
No reviews yet
130 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW
Suite 101
Ocean Shores, WA 98569
Main Menu - 2023.02.21
Wine
Simpatico Cellars The Fanatic
$32.00
Vietti Barbera d'Asti Tre Vign
$34.00
Catena San Carlos Cab Franc
$36.00
Kaiken Indomito
$36.00
Abeja Cabernet Sauvignon
$77.00
Acre Wines Cabernet Sauvignon
$116.00
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$189.00
Cougar Crest Cabernet Sauvignon
$56.00
CULT Cabernet Sauvignon
$30.00
Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon
$234.00
Kerloo Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
$63.00
Leonetti "Holy Roller Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
Leonetti "Loess Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
Leonetti "Mill Creek Upland Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
Leonetti "Serra Pedace Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon
$350.00
Long Shadows Feather Cabernet Sauvignon
$145.00
M100 Cabernet Sauvignon
$38.00
Paradigm Cabernet Sauvignon
$195.00
Ramsay Cabernet Sauvignon
$32.00
Rayburn Cabernet Sauvignon
$41.00
Stringer Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
$149.00
The Kinker Cabernet Sauvignon
$41.00
Va Piano Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon
$71.00
Inama Carmenere Piu
$38.00
Abeja Chardonnay
$89.00
Fullerton Lux Chardonnay
$142.00
Jaine Chardonnay
$26.00
Latta Kind Stranger Chardonnay
$25.00
Rombauer Chardonnay
$79.00
L'Ecole Chenin Blanc
$12.00+
Cafaggio Chianti Classico
$32.00
Castello di Ama Chianti
$56.00
Xavier Vignon Cotes du Rhone
$33.00
Gard Vintners Riesling Ice Wine
$87.00
Dungeness Red Lemberger
$45.00
Decibel Gimblett Gravels
$51.00
Latta Malbec
$90.00
Januik Merlot
$48.00
Jones of Washington Merlot
$27.00
Palama Arcangelo Negroamaro Salento
$22.00
Three of Cups Petite Sirah
$55.00
Cedar + Salmon Pinot Noir
$48.00
Elizabeth Chambers Pinot Noir
$66.00
Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir
$27.00
Alter Red
$28.00
Betz Family Besoleil
$101.00
Brook & Bull "Come Hell or Highwater"
$91.00
Chateau Rombeau Pierre de la Fabregue
$29.00
Disruption Red Blend
$21.00
Figgins Estate Red Blend
$189.00
Hedges Family Estate CMS
$26.00
L'Ecole Ferguson Red
$133.00
Liminal GSM
$122.00
Long Shadows Saggi Red Blend
$145.00
Novelty Hill Royal Slope Red
$34.00
Olympic Cellars Winemaker's Signature Red
$50.00
Orin Swift Abstract Red
$87.00
Powers Red Blend
$26.00
Pursued by Bear Red Blend
$50.00
Three of Cups GSM
$14.00+
Siglo Gran Reserva
$38.00
Supremus Toscana
$61.00
Jaine Rose
$26.00
Rose the Riveter
$34.00
Foundry Vineyards Sangiovese
$70.00
Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
Honig Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00+
Leefield Station Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00
Matthews Sauvignon Blanc
$34.00
Argyle Sparkling
$50.00
Charles Ellner Champagne Carte Blanche
$76.00
Jose Dhondt Brut Blanc de Blanc
$103.00
Scarpetta Prosecco Brut
$28.00
Frank Shiraz
$14.00
My Sweet Syrah
$39.00
Olympic Cellars Syrah
$61.00
Imperial Gran Reserva
$177.00
Maryhill Viognier
$23.00
Penner-Ash Viognier
$29.00
Acre Wines Zinfandel
$53.00
Rombauer Zinfandel
$76.00
Food
Caprese Salad
$15.00
Kale Caesar
$16.00
Charcuterie
$35.00+
Soft Pretzel
$17.00
Green Hummus
$15.00
Bruschetta
$15.00
Margherita Flatbread
$18.00
Prosciutto & Apple Flatbread
$20.00
Rotating Chowder
$10.00
Rotating Soup
$10.00
Garlic Cheesecake
$20.00
Chocolate Tuxedo Cake
$9.00
Cheesecake
$9.00
Custom Flatbread
$14.00
Side of Crostini
$4.00
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 Oyhut Bay Blvd SW, Suite 101, Ocean Shores, WA 98569
Gallery
