Cork This Tap That

review star

No reviews yet

26091 TX-105

Montgomery, TX 77356

Cheeseburger Special
Cheeseburger
Mushrooms

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Straight from Wisconsin, young cheddar cheese curds lightly battered and fried

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Fried sticks of mozzerella

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese

Loaded Tots

$7.95

Fried tots topped with cheese, sour cream, and bacon

Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing

Pickle Chips

$7.95

Slices of dill pickles, lightly battered and fried. Served wtih ranch.

Wings

$10.95

Extra crispy fried chicken wings, no sauce

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.95

Blackberry cobbler served warm with vanilla ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Otto's Rootbeer served in a glass filled with vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Dinners

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.95

Served with a dinner salad, french fries, gravy and toast

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$12.95

Served with a dinner salad, french fries, gravy and toast

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.95

Served with french fries, gravy and toast

Fish and Chips

$12.95

Grilled Steak Dinner

$35.00

Meat Loaf Dinner

$12.95

Steak Finger Dinner

$10.95

Served with french fries, gravy and toast

Extras

Bacon (2)

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Hamburger Paddy

$3.25

jalapenos

$0.50

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with french fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with french fries

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with french fries

Potato

Jumbo Stuffed Potato

$7.95

Large baked potato served with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives

BBQ Jumbo Stuffed Potato

$12.95

Large baked potato served with chopped brisket, butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives

Chicken Fried Steak Stuffed Potato

$12.95

Large baked potato served with cut up chicken friend steak, butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, feta cheese, pecans, fruit and homemade vinagrette dressing

Classic Dinner Salad

$5.95

Iceberg lettuce chopped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and croutons

Sandwiches

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double meat, cheese and crispy bacon topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, onions, pickles and tomatos

BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Chopped beef brisket served on a bun with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and jalapenos

BLT

$9.95

Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato served on Texas Toast

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Quarter pound burger wtih cheese topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, onions, pickles and tomatos

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken fried steak served on a bun with lettuce, mayo and tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Fried chicken fried chicken served on a bun with lettuce, mayo and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Cod served on a bun with tartor sauce, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomatos, and mayo

Hamburger

$7.95

Quarter pound burger topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, onions, pickles and tomatos

Holder Cheeseburger

$15.95

Double meat, double cheese, fried egg and bacon. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, onions, pickles and tomatos

Patty Melt

$8.95

Quarter pound burger topped with swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on Texas toast

Bacon, Egg and Cheese on Toast

$9.95

Wrap

$9.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.50

Potato Salad

$2.95

Mustard based potato salad

Kraft Mac &. Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sub Potato Salad

Sub Potato Fritters

$4.00

Specials

Hamburger Special

$10.95

1/4 pound hamburger fixed your way with a side of french fries, potato salad and chips. Sub Onion rings, sweet potato fries, or tator tots for $1.99 more

Cheeseburger Special

$10.95

1/4 pound hamburger fixed your way with a side of french fries, potato salad and chips. Sub Onion rings, sweet potato fries, or tator tots for $1.99 more

BBQ Special

$10.95

1/4 pound cheeseburger fixed your way with a side of french fries, potato salad and chips. Sub Onion rings, sweet potato fries, or tator tots for $1.99 more

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.95

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Otto's Rootbeer

$2.50

Water

Heinekin NA

$4.00

Topochico

$2.50

Beer

Beer Flight

$14.00

DFT Bud Even Wiser

$6.50

DFT Dos Equis

$5.50

DFT IP Alot

$6.50

DFT Michelob Ultra

$5.25

DFT Sexy Sheep

$6.50

DFT Shooting Blanks

$6.50

DFT Tipsy Goat

$6.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.50

BTL Coors Light

$4.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Dos Equis

$5.00

BTL Lone Star

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$4.50

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.50

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

BTL Yuengling Fligh

$4.50

Wine

GLS Freak Show Cab Sauv

$11.00

Bottle Freak Show

$37.00

GLS Sicamore Lane Pinot G

$10.00

Bottle Sicamore Lane Pinot G

$30.00

GLS Chard

$10.00

Bottle Chard

$30.00

GLS Starborough Sauv Blanc

$10.00

BTL Starborough Sav Blanc

$35.00

GLS Mimosa

$6.00

Bottle Mimosa

$20.00

GLS Cousins Who Cuddle

$10.00

Bottle Cousins Who Cuddle

$25.00

GLS Tres Amigas

$10.00

Bottle Tres Amigas

$25.00

GLS Drinkcation

$10.00

BTL Drinkcation

$25.00

Wine Slushie

$9.00

Wine Flight

$14.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$29.00

Beer Glass

$12.00

Hat

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining. Fun vibe! Inside and outside seating, kid and pet friendly. Live music on weekends. Come in and enjoy!

Location

26091 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77356

Directions

