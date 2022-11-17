Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

2,288 Reviews

$$

3584 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Rack of Ribs Meal
BBQ Mac & Cheese
Corky's Smoked Wings - 1lb

Beale Street Starters

Pig Out

$16.99

Memphis Mountain Nachos

$14.39

Onion Rings

$9.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$10.49

Corky's Smoked Wings - 1lb

$13.99

Corky's Smoked Wings - 2lb

$26.99

Smoked Sausage & Cheese Plate

$14.49

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Cheese Bites

$10.99

The Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs Meal

$22.59

Full Rack of Ribs Meal

$31.99

BBQ Dinners

1/2 Chicken

$17.49

Pulled Pork DN

$17.49

Pulled Chicken DN

$17.49

Smoked Sausage DN

$17.49

Beef Brisket DN

$22.69

Smoked Turkey DN

$17.99

Southern Fried Catfish Fillet

$18.49

Chicken Tenders

$15.49

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$15.49

Smokehouse Feast

$94.99

Add Paddle

$4.99

Pork & Brisket

$26.99

Pork & Chicken

$24.79

Ribs & Sausage

$24.79

Ribs & Brisket

$27.99

Ribs & Pork

$24.79

Ribs & Chicken

$24.79

Veterans Pork Platter

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beale Street Burger

$14.29

Great American Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.79

Pig and a Paddle

$15.99

Chicken Philly

$13.79

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.29

Catfish Sandwich

$14.99

Mississippi Melt

$14.59

Cheesy-Q

$13.29

Sandwich - Brisket

$13.89

Sandwich - Smoked Turkey

$12.99

Sandwich - Smoked Sausage

$11.39

Sandwich - Pulled Chicken

$12.99

Sandwich - Pulled Pork

$11.69

Hamburger

$10.79

Cheeseburger

$11.29

Veterans Pork Sandwich

Salads & Spuds

Stacked Salad

$14.29

House Salad

$5.99

BBQ Spud

$14.49

Lil'uns

Kids - Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids - Hamburger

$7.99

Kids - Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids - Ribs

$9.99

Kids - Pulled Pork and Ribs

$9.99

Kids - Pork Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Kids - Wings

$9.99

Family Pack

Feed 5 - Pulled Pork

$37.99

Feed 10 - Pulled Pork

$69.99

Feed 5 - Ribs and Pulled Pork

$59.99

Feed 10 - Ribs and Pulled Pork

$109.99

A La Carte

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Add Salad

$4.99

Single Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Single Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Single Sausage Sandwich

$8.79

Single Beef Sandwich

$9.79

Single Turkey Sandwich

$9.79

Add Bun

$1.00

Desserts

Fudge Pie Slice

$7.19

Pecan Pie Slice

$8.19

Deep Fried Oreos

$10.29

Cobbler

$8.19

Pecan Pie - Whole

$22.69Out of stock

Fudge Pie - Whole

$21.69

Moon Pie Banana Pudding

$6.19

Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.09

Diet Pepsi

$3.09

Mtn Dew

$3.09

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.09

Dr. Pepper

$3.09

Mug Root Beer

$3.09

Mist Twist

$3.09

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.09

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.69

Peach Iced Tea

$3.69

Ice Cream Float

$3.99

Coffee

$3.09

Hot Tea

$3.09

Sweet Tea

$3.09

Iced Tea

$3.09

Kids Bev

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Memphis Style BBQ in the Heart of Pigeon Forge, TN

Website

Location

3584 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Directions

Gallery
Corky's Ribs & BBQ image
Corky's Ribs & BBQ image
Corky's Ribs & BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoky Mountain Pancake House - 4050 Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
4050 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky Mountain Pancake House - DO NOT USE
orange star4.3 • 1,009
4050 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Pizza at the Cove
orange star4.4 • 258
661 Dollywood Ln Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - Pigeon Forge - 4235 Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - DO NOT USE
orange star4.4 • 510
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Mama's Farmhouse - 208 Pickel Street (MF)
orange starNo Reviews
208 Pickel Street Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pigeon Forge

Junction 35 Spirits
orange star4.7 • 1,175
2655 Teaster Lane #280 Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky Mountain Pancake House - DO NOT USE
orange star4.3 • 1,009
4050 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - DO NOT USE
orange star4.4 • 510
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Pizza at the Cove
orange star4.4 • 258
661 Dollywood Ln Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pigeon Forge
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston