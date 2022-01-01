Corn Fusion imageView gallery

Corn Fusion HEB on Texas & Holleman

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman)

College Station, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

6oz Cups

Classic Street Corn Cup 6oz

$3.00

Build Your Own Cup 6oz

$3.25

Fruit Cup 6oz

$3.25

8oz Cups

8oz Classic Street Corn

$5.00

8oz Build your Own Cup

$5.00

8oz Fruit Cup

$4.00

12oz Cups

12oz Classic Street Corn

$4.75

12oz Build Your Own Corn Cup

$5.00

12 oz Fruit Cup

$5.00

Corn Bowl / Papas locas

Papas Locas (Loaded Chips)

$4.79
Corn Bowl

Corn Bowl

$8.00

Other Good Stuff

CHIPS WITH QUESO

CHIPS WITH QUESO

$3.79
MEXICAN CHILI CANDY

MEXICAN CHILI CANDY

$2.99

Dulces Parga

GLASS IMPORT SODA

$2.29

WATER BOTTLE

$1.79

Water Bottle

AGUA FRESCA

$3.25

Aguas Frescas Flavors will vary from time to time

Tacobar Blend Coffee

$2.29

Fresas con Crema 9oz

$5.79

Mangonada 9oz

$5.00

Loaded Fruit

$5.79

Raspas

$2.50

Catering

HotWorx Event

Agua Fresca 3Gallon (Pineapple)

$40.00

Catering Special Graduation

$15.00

Catering St Tac Plate

$15.99

Full Service

$750.00

Tea & Water

$2.29
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are experts in Corn! CornFusion brings to town the classic elote experience with the most modern twist in flavors, toppings and overall fusion! From elote cups to elote bowls we are sure you will find your new favorite snack with us!

Website

Location

1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman), College Station, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
Corn Fusion image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
143 Century Square Dr COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
orange star4.4 • 346
2501 Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
orange star4.4 • 252
2307 Texas Ave College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1727 TEXAS AVE S COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
orange starNo Reviews
520 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston