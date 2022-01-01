Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corn N' Crab

review star

No reviews yet

21013 Sherman Way, #3

Canoga Park, CA 91303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Shrimp*
Combo #1*
Peeled Shrimp*

NA Beverages

Apple Sparkling Cider

$4.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.25
Fanta

Fanta

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard BTL

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.50
Bud Light BTL

Bud Light BTL

$5.50
Corona BTL

Corona BTL

$5.50
Dos XX BTL

Dos XX BTL

$5.50
Heineken BTL

Heineken BTL

$5.50
Modelo BTL

Modelo BTL

$5.50
Modelo Negra BTL

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.50
Pacifico BTL

Pacifico BTL

$5.50
Smirnoff Ice BTL

Smirnoff Ice BTL

$5.50

Weekday Combos (Monday - Friday)

Snow Crab Leg & Whole Shrimp Combo

Snow Crab Leg & Whole Shrimp Combo

$24.95

Snow crab cluster (1 pc), whole shrimp (1 lb) with corn (1 pc) and potato (2 pcs). Cooked in your choice of cajun seasoning.

Snow Crab Leg & Peeled Shrimp Combo

$26.95

Snow crab cluster (1 pc), peeled shrimp (1 lb) with corn (1 pc) and potato (2 pcs). Cooked in your choice of cajun seasoning.

Snow Crab Legs*

Snow Crab Legs*

$24.95

Each order is approximately one and half cluster (~6 legs). Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

1 lb. Snow Crab Leg Combo (w/ corn, potato, sausage)

$28.95

Each order is approximately one and half cluster (~6 legs). Included: corn (1 pc), potato (2 pcs) and sausages (2 pcs). Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Shareables (Takeout)

Raw Oysters*

Raw Oysters*

$17.50

Raw oysters on the half shell over ice.

Grilled Oysters*

$18.95

Half dozen. With garlic butter.

French Fries*

$5.50
Cajun Fries*

Cajun Fries*

$5.50

French fries with our house cajun seasoning. Mild spicy.

Garlic Fries*

Garlic Fries*

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries*

$6.50

Made from sweet and savory potatoes

Chicken Wings*

Chicken Wings*

$8.95

Cajun / Honey BBQ / Buffalo

Egg Rolls*

Egg Rolls*

$8.95

4 rolls. Crab, shrimp, pork, mushroom, carrot, vermicelli.

Fried Cajun Calamari*

$11.95

Deep fried calamari battered with cajun sesasoning.

Fried Cajun Okra*

Fried Cajun Okra*

$6.75

Deep fried okra battered with cajun seasoning.

Baskets (Takeout)

All baskets are served with fries.
Fried Cajun Chicken Strip Basket*

Fried Cajun Chicken Strip Basket*

$6.95

Deep fried chicken strip battered with cajun seasoning. Comes with fries.

Fried Cajun Catfish Basket*

Fried Cajun Catfish Basket*

$7.50

Deep fried catfish battered with cajun seasoning. Comes with fries.

Fried Cajun Shrimp & Baby Lobster Basket*

Fried Cajun Shrimp & Baby Lobster Basket*

$16.95

Deep fried shrimp & baby lobster battered with cajun seasoning. Comes with fries.

Fried Cajun Shrimp Basket*

Fried Cajun Shrimp Basket*

$7.50

Deep fried shrimp battered with cajun seasoning. Comes with fries.

Fried Cajun Seafood Combo*

Fried Cajun Seafood Combo*

$18.50

Deep fried calamari, baby lobster, shrimp battered with cajun seasoning. Comes with fries.

Soups (Takeout)

Clam Chowder*

Clam Chowder*

$8.95

Per cup.

Gumbo*

Gumbo*

$8.50

Per cup. Shrimp, sausage, pepper, ccelery, okra.

Kid's Meal (Takeout)

Kid Chicken Nugget Basket*

$5.95

No spicy chicken nuggets n' fries.

Kid Chicken Strip Basket*

Kid Chicken Strip Basket*

$6.95

No spicy chicken strips n' fries.

Kid Chicken Wings (6 Pieces)*

$8.95

No spicy chicken wings. No Fries.

Try Combo? (Takeout)

All combos includes: 2 pcs of corns, 3 pcs of potatoes, and 4 pcs of sausages (No substitution).
Combo #1*

Combo #1*

$53.95

Choice to pick 3 seafood. Crawfish(1 lb), Shrimp(1 lb), Mussels(1 lb), Clam(1 lb). Combo includes: 2 pcs of corns, 3 pcs of potatoes, and 4 pcs of sausages (No substitution).

Combo #2*

Combo #2*

$81.95

Pick 2 seafood: Shrimp (1 lb), Clam (1 lb), Mussel (1 lb) Pick 1 Seafood: Snow Crab Legs (1.5 lbs), Lobster Tails (3 tails), Alaska King Crab Legs (1 lb, Add $15). Combo includes: 2 corns, 3 pcs of potatoes and 4 pcs of sausage (No substitution)

Family Meal Combos (LIMITED TIME)

1 lb. Shrimp + 1 Fried Cajun Calamari (Combo #3)

$22.95

1 lb. Shrimp cooked in your choice of cajun sauce. Includes 1 fried cajun calamari. (No substitution) Meal for 1-2 people.

2 lbs. Shrimp + 1 Fried Cajun Basket (Combo #4)

$35.95

2 lbs. Shrimp cooked in your choice of cajun sauce. Includes 1 fried cajun baskets. (No substitution) Meal for 2-3 people.

3 lbs. Shrimp + 2 Fried Cajun Baskets (Combo #5)

$59.95

3 lbs. Shrimp cooked in your choice of cajun sauce. Includes 2 fried cajun baskets. (No substitution) Meal for 4-6 people.

Main Catch (Takeout)

Crawfish (Fresh & Seasonal)*

Crawfish (Fresh & Seasonal)*

$17.95Out of stock

Per lb.

Crawfish (Frozen)*

Crawfish (Frozen)*

$15.50

Per lb.

Whole Shrimp*

Whole Shrimp*

$9.95

Whole, shell-on, head-on shrimp cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Peeled Shrimp*

Peeled Shrimp*

$18.95

Peeled, deveined shrimp with no head. Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Alaska King Crab Legs*

Alaska King Crab Legs*

$64.95

Approximately 2-3 legs/claw per lb. Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Snow Crab Legs*

Snow Crab Legs*

$34.95

Each order is approximately one and half cluster (~6 legs). Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Lobster Tails*

Lobster Tails*

$41.95

4oz tail. 3 tails per order. Cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Mussel*

Mussel*

$14.95

Green lipped mussels from New England.

Clam*

Clam*

$14.95

Whole manila clams cooked in a choice of cajun sauce.

Mixed Veggies*

Mixed Veggies*

$12.95

Green beans, broccoli, carrot, 1 pc of corn, 3 pcs of potato with cajun sauce. No substitution.

1/2 lb Whole Shrimp with combo*

1/2 lb Whole Shrimp with combo*

$13.95

1/2 lb whole, shell-on, head-on shrimp cooked in cajun sauce. Comes with 1 pc of corn, 2 pcs of potato, 2 pcs of sausage.

Extras (Takeout)

French Bread*

$3.50

For dipping.

Garlic Bread*

$4.95

For dipping.

Garlic Noodles*

Garlic Noodles*

$12.50

Sauteed in garlic butter.

Steamed Rice*

Steamed Rice*

$2.95

Steamed jasmine white rice. 12oz cup.

Steamed Sausage (6 pcs)*

Steamed Sausage (6 pcs)*

$5.25

Steamed sausage without any seasonings.

Boiled Quail Eggs (5 eggs)*

Boiled Quail Eggs (5 eggs)*

$2.95

Boiled quail eggs without any seasonings.

Steamed Vegetables*

Steamed Vegetables*

Steamed vegetables without any seasonings.

On A Plate (Takeout)

Cajun Crab Meat Fried Rice*

Cajun Crab Meat Fried Rice*

$16.50

Crab meat, egg and onion stir fried with rice.

Cajun Shrimp Fried Rice*

Cajun Shrimp Fried Rice*

$15.50

Shrimp, egg and onion stir fried with rice.

Combination Fried Rice*

Combination Fried Rice*

$13.95

Chicken, bacon, egg and pea stir fried with rice.

Cajun Shrimp Rice Plate*

$12.95

Half lb of shrimp cooked in our signature house mix sauce. Served with rice.

Cajun Clam & Mussel Rice Plate*

$14.50

A mix of clam & mussels cooked in our signature house mix sauce. Served with rice.

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings Rice* Plate

$9.50

7 chicken wings with rice.

Lobster Tail Rice Plate*

$19.95

4oz tail cooked in our signature house mix sauce. Served with rice, corn, potato and sausage.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving mouthwatering Cajun Seafood.

Website

Location

21013 Sherman Way, #3, Canoga Park, CA 91303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Catch Me Sushi
orange star4.5 • 586
7234 canoga ave Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
orange star4.6 • 733
21040 Victory Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - 111- Canoga Park
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1098A Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Jamin Vegan - - Canoga Park
orange starNo Reviews
22213 Sherman Way Canoga Park, CA 91304
View restaurantnext
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - - Canoga Park
orange starNo Reviews
22213 Sherman Way Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200
orange starNo Reviews
6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200 Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canoga Park

New York Chicken & Gyro - 7553 Topanga Cyn Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,570
7553 Topanga Cyn Blvd Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Catch Me Sushi
orange star4.5 • 586
7234 canoga ave Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001257 - Westfield Topanga Mall
orange star4.2 • 90
6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd Canoga Park, CA 91303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canoga Park
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston