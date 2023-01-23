Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Cornbread Maplewood

694 Reviews

$$

1565 Springfield Ave

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish (2)
Fried Chicken (3)
Sides Platter (3)

LTO

Honey Chicken & Black-Eyed Peas (Copy)

$9.99

$9.99

Cornbread Dressing

$3.99

Cornbread

Cornbread (2)

$3.99
Cornbread (6)

$9.99

$9.99
Cornbread (12)

$17.99

$17.99

Meals with 1 Side

Fried Chicken (3)

$13.99

$13.99
Fried Chicken (4)

$16.99

$16.99
Catfish (2)

$18.99

$18.99
Whiting (2)

$18.99

$18.99
Baked Chicken (4)

$16.99

$16.99
Turkey Wings (3)

$18.99

$18.99
Ribs (4)

$20.99

$20.99

Meals with 2 Sides

Fried Chicken (3)

$16.99

$16.99
Fried Chicken (4)

$19.99

$19.99
Catfish (2)

$21.99

$21.99
Whiting (2)

$21.99

$21.99
Baked Chicken (4)

$19.99

$19.99
Turkey Wings (3)

$21.99

$21.99
Ribs (4)

$23.99

$23.99

Meats No Side

Fried Chicken (3)

$10.99

$10.99
Fried Chicken (4)

$13.99

$13.99
Baked Chicken (4)

$13.99

$13.99
Catfish (2)

$15.99

$15.99
Whiting (2)

$15.99

$15.99
Turkey Wings (3)

$15.99

$15.99
Ribs (4)

$17.99

$17.99

All Day Specials

Two Piece Chicken (2)

$9.99

$9.99
One Piece Fish (1)

$11.99

$11.99
Sides Platter (3)

$11.99

$11.99
Chicken (2) & Waffles

$11.99

$11.99
Po' Boy Sandwich

$14.99

$14.99

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

$3.99
Side Yellow Rice

$3.99

$3.99
Side Collard Greens

$3.99

$3.99
Side Cabbage

$3.99

$3.99
Side Potato Salad

$3.99

$3.99
Side Black-eyed Peas

$3.99

$3.99
Waffle

$5.99

$5.99

Made fresh to order and served with syrup.

Cornbread (1 piece)

$1.99

One piece of our signature cornbread.

Turkey Gravy

$1.00
Side White Rice & Turkey Gravy

$3.99

$3.99

Cornbread Dressing

$3.99

Rent

$250.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50
Bottled Water

$1.50

$1.50
Sweet Tea

$2.50

$2.50
Southern Twang

$3.50

$3.50
Uptown

$2.50

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

$4.99
Apple Cobbler

$4.99

$4.99

Catering

Chicken (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Whiting (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Catfish (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Turkey Wings (Catering 8-10 people)

$110.00

Ribs (Catering 8-10 people)

$135.00

Baked Chicken (Catering 8-10 People)

$65.00

Cabbage (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Yams (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Collard Greens (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Mac & Cheese (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Potato Salad (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Yellow Rice (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

White Rice with Turkey Gravy (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Housemade Turkey Gravy (Catering Quart)

$10.00

Black Eye Peas (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Cornbread Dressing(catering 8-10

$45.00

Peach Cobbler (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Apple Cobbler (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Lemonade (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Southern Twang (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Sweet Tea (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Uptown (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Cornbread 20 each

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Farm to Soul

Cornbread image
Cornbread image
Cornbread image

