Cornbread Soul - Montclair 362 Bloomfield Ave. Suite 1 East
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
362 Bloomfield Ave. Suite 1 East, Montclair, NJ 07042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brick City Vegan - 362 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 1 East
No Reviews
362 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 1 East Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant
Rooster's Nashville Hot Chicken Montclair
No Reviews
369 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montclair
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant