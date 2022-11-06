A map showing the location of Cornbread NewarkView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Cornbread Newark

review star

No reviews yet

915 Board St

Newark, NJ 07102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish (2)
Fried Chicken (3)
Turkey Wings (3)

Cornbread

Cornbread (2)

Cornbread (2)

$3.99
Cornbread (6)

Cornbread (6)

$9.99
Cornbread (12)

Cornbread (12)

$17.99

Meals with 1 Side

Fried Chicken (3)

Fried Chicken (3)

$13.99
Fried Chicken (4)

Fried Chicken (4)

$16.99
Catfish (2)

Catfish (2)

$18.99
Whiting (2)

Whiting (2)

$18.99
Baked Chicken (4)

Baked Chicken (4)

$16.99
Turkey Wings (3)

Turkey Wings (3)

$18.99
Ribs (4)

Ribs (4)

$20.99

Meals with 2 Sides

Fried Chicken (3)

Fried Chicken (3)

$16.99
Fried Chicken (4)

Fried Chicken (4)

$19.99
Catfish (2)

Catfish (2)

$21.99
Whiting (2)

Whiting (2)

$21.99
Baked Chicken (4)

Baked Chicken (4)

$19.99
Turkey Wings (3)

Turkey Wings (3)

$21.99
Ribs (4)

Ribs (4)

$23.99

Meats No Side

Fried Chicken (3)

Fried Chicken (3)

$10.99
Fried Chicken (4)

Fried Chicken (4)

$13.99
Baked Chicken (4)

Baked Chicken (4)

$13.99
Catfish (2)

Catfish (2)

$15.99
Whiting (2)

Whiting (2)

$15.99
Turkey Wings (3)

Turkey Wings (3)

$15.99
Ribs (4)

Ribs (4)

$17.99

All Day Specials

Two Piece Chicken (2)

Two Piece Chicken (2)

$9.99
One Piece Fish (1)

One Piece Fish (1)

$11.99
Sides Platter (3)

Sides Platter (3)

$11.99
Chicken (2) & Waffles

Chicken (2) & Waffles

$11.99
Po' Boy Sandwich

Po' Boy Sandwich

$14.99

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock
Side Yellow Rice

Side Yellow Rice

$3.99
Side Yams

Side Yams

$3.99
Side Collard Greens

Side Collard Greens

$3.99
Side Cabbage

Side Cabbage

$3.99
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$3.99
Side White Rice & Turkey Gravy

Side White Rice & Turkey Gravy

$3.99

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99
Waffle

Waffle

$5.99

Made fresh to order and served with Maple Syrup.

Turkey Gravy

$1.00

Cornbread (1 piece)

$1.99

House Made Tartar Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Cornbread Dressing

$4.25Out of stock

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Southern Twang

Southern Twang

$3.50
Uptown

Uptown

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.99
Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$4.99

Catering

Chicken (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Baked Chicken (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Whiting (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Catfish (Catering 8-10 people)

$65.00

Turkey Wings (Catering 8-10 people)

$110.00

Ribs (Catering 8-10 people)

$135.00

Cabbage (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Yams (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Collard Greens (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Mac & Cheese (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Potato Salad (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00Out of stock

Yellow Rice (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

White Rice with Turkey Gravy (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Housemade Turkey Gravy (Catering Quart)

$10.00

Peach Cobbler (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Apple Cobbler (Catering 8-10 people)

$45.00

Lemonade (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Southern Twang (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Uptown (Catering 1 gallon)

$10.00

Cornbread 20 each

$30.00

Holiday Feast with Turkey Wings (Serves 8-10 people)

$250.00

Snowflake Feast (Serves 8-10 people)

$175.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

915 Board St, Newark, NJ 07102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornbread - Maplewood
orange star4.2 • 694
1565 Springfield Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.7 • 1,059
150 Warren Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Brother Jimmy's BBQ - Lexington
orange star3.6 • 866
181 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Sugar Bar
orange starNo Reviews
254 West 72nd Street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newark

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,496
671 Market St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
orange star4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! - Newark, NJ
orange star4.9 • 300
1 William St Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
No Pao
orange star4.7 • 227
108 Jabez St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Soul Sweet Boutique
orange star4.3 • 140
162-164 Van Buren St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Cerveja & Canela Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 123
253 ferry st Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston