Corned Beef & Company Inc. 107 S Jefferson St

No reviews yet

107 S Jefferson St

Roanoke, VA 24011

Food

Appetizer

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried to golden perfection and topped with our legendary seasoning!

Spiral Fries

$8.99

Sprinkled with our house made garlic parmesan seasoning

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

Seasoned with our house made garlic parmesan seasoning,served with spicy mustard

Ultimate Nachos

$13.99

House made tortilla chips smothered with melted cheddar cheese, homemade texas chili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives & sliced jalapenos

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, bacon, sautéed onions & mushrooms

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Stuffed with shaved ribeye meat, shredded chees, sauteed onions and peppers

Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.99

Stuffed with shredded cheese, sauteed sweet corn, black beans, zucchini, roasted red peppers & spinach

Boneless Wings

$11.99

1lb tossed in your choice of sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.99

8 Tiger shrimp with a light hand breading & fried to a crispy golden crunch, tossed in a sweet thai chili aioli

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Chicken, cream cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, topped with bleu cheese crumbles & panko bread crumbs

Tater Tots

$8.99

Soup and Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, carrots, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions & house made croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed increamy caesar dressing, topped with grated parmesan cheese & house made croutons

Chef Deli Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with thinly sliced turkey, virginia baked ham, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes & sliced cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers & tortilla chips

Star City Cobb Salad

$15.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with diced grilled chicken, shredded swiss cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & eggs slices

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with blackened chicken, shredded swiss cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers & salsa

Soup and Salad Combo

$9.99

Bowl of soup paired with a house salad

Texas Style Chili

$6.99

Beanless chili topped with chopped onions and melted chedar

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.99

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Corned Beef

$12.99

Our famous half pound corned beef on rye with mustard

The Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut on grilled rye with mustard & russian dressing

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Turkey, sauerkraut, pickles, swiss cheese on grilled rye with mustard and russian dressing

Trademark Special

$15.99

Corned Beef, pastrami, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese & horse radish on rye

Classic Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo piled high on toasted wheat

What'Cha'Ma Call It

$15.99

Hot pastrami, coleslaw, melted swiss, russian dressing & mustard on grilled rye

Chicken & Ham Club

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken breast, smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing on toasted wheat

The Jazzbo

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, coleslaw & horseradish with melted cheddar on a kaiser roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, mayo & pickles on kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, mayo & pickles on kaiser roll

Alltime Combo

$15.99

Turkey, corned beef, pastrami, ham, melted swiss, russian dressing & coleslaw served on 7'' roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Ribeye steak, shaved thin and served with sauteed onions & peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast & hearts of romaine tossed in caesar dressing & topped with parmesan cheese

Rancher Wrap

$10.99

Sliced hand breaded chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, a mix of shredded cheddar, swiss & pepper jack cheeses with a savory BBQ ranch sauce

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Grilled chicken served with sauteed onions & peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese

Burgers

The Basic Burger

$10.99

Lettuce and tomato

Bacon BBQ Burger

$12.99

Melted swiss, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & BBQ sauce

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

The Patty Melt

$12.99

Sauteed onions & melted cheddar on grilled buttered sourdough

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, blackened seasoning, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions

Sides

Side Spiral Fries

$2.99

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Onion Ring

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$29.99

Certified angus beef, served with cheddar mashed potatoes & a side salad

8oz Sirloin

$19.99

Certified angus beef, served with cheddar mashed potatoes & a side salad

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken, Broccoli, & fettuccine pasta in a garlic cream alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Pan Fried chicken topped with our homemade marinara sauce & baked with three cheeses served over fettuccine pasta

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Campanelle pasta mixed with boneless buffalo chicken, applewood bacon & melted cheese

Chicken & Shrimp

$18.99

Pan fried chicken breast topped with sauteed shrimp & garnished with fried spinach in a hazelnut cream sauce

Tim's Chicken

$18.99

Two grilled chicken breast topped with VA baked ham, swiss and mozzarella cheese, smothered in a garlic cream sauce. Served over cheddar mashed potatoes

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99

6 tenders served with spiral fries, coleslaw & house made honey mustard

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Handed Breaded served with spiral fries & coleslaw

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Traditional tomato sauce with mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Traditional tomato sauce with mozzarella & pepperoni

White Pizza

$13.99

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, parmesan & broccoli

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Traditional tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella & fresh basil

Blackened Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$15.99

Blacken chicken and spinach over our legendary white sauce & topped with mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella topped with fresh cilantro

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Traditional tomato sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Buffalo sauce, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken & caramelized onions

Kid's Menu

Kid's 2 Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Pitta Pizza

$3.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pitta Pizza

$3.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.99

Deserts

Brownie Sunday

$6.00

Chocolate PBP

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

N/A Beverages

N/A

Coke

$2.49

Coke Diet

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$2.49

Lemonaid

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.99

Soda

$1.49

Sprite

$2.49

Tonic

$2.49

Water

Tea

$2.49

Cofee

$2.99

Decaf Cofee

$2.99

Billiards/Retail

Billiards

1 Hour

$10.00

2 Hour

$20.00

3 Hour

$30.00

4 Hour

$40.00

5 Hour

$50.00

6 Hour

$60.00

Add 1 Min

$0.17

Add 5 Min

$0.85

Add 10 Min

$1.70

Add 15 Min

$2.55

Retail

Phase Room Charge

$250.00

BDR Room Charge

$100.00

Down Phase Room Charge

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Established in 1985, Corned Beef & Co. has been a staple in Downtown Roanoke for 37 years. Serving American classics in a casual atmosphere along side great entertainment.

107 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

