Food Trucks
Sandwiches

Corned Beef King Truck 1

review star

No reviews yet

17821 Georgia Ave

Olney, MD 20832

Popular Items

Reuben
Identity Crisis
Milly Ann

Corned Beef & Cabbage Meals

1-2 people

1-2 people

$17.49Out of stock
4-6 people

4-6 people

$49.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Corned Beef on Rye

Corned Beef on Rye

$16.00

Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Milly Ann

Milly Ann

$16.00

Warm Corned Beef, coleslaw, russian dressing  on rye bread.

Identity Crisis

Identity Crisis

$17.00

Hot Corned Beef & Pastrami, swiss cheese,  coleslaw, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$17.00

Hot Pastrami, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.

O'Jonny! No Onion Rings

O'Jonny! No Onion Rings

$16.00Out of stock

Brisket, onion rings, sautéed onion, swiss cheese, angry sauce on ciabatta roll.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Turkey Delight

Turkey Delight

$13.00

Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Egg,, dill, Scallions, hellmans & redskin potato.

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Hot Pastrami, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75

Coleslaw Pound

Coleslaw Pound

$6.99

Tuna salad, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese on grilled rye bread.

KINGS KLUB

$15.00Out of stock

Plain Chips

$1.69

Vinager Chips

$1.69
Pastrami Mommy

Pastrami Mommy

$17.00

Hot pastrami on fresh rye bread with spicy mustard Sauer Kraut and melted swiss.

Cali Club

$16.00
Rachel

Rachel

$16.00

Corned beef on grilled rye bread with melted swiss, and creamy coleslaw.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Albacore tuna salad with melted provolone crispy bacon and vine-ripe tomato on grilled rye bread.

Angry Turkey Rachel

Angry Turkey Rachel

$14.00

Hand carved turkey breast topped with creamy coleslaw, melted swiss with spicy Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Subs

Brisket & Cheese

Brisket & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Prime Brisket, sautéed onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, red cherry relish,  provolone cheese on toasted baguette.

Dirty Larry

Dirty Larry

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey breast dipped in beef au jus, pepperoni, raw onion, hot peppers, swiss, russian dressing on toasted baguette.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$13.99Out of stock

Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, red onion, seasoned oil & red wine vinaigrette, provolone on toasted baguette.

Cubano

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Pastrami, sautéed onion, green pepper, hot peppers, tomatoes, provolone, mayo on toasted baguette.

The Baller

The Baller

$15.00Out of stock

Three Large angus meatballs with fresh mozzarella topped with cream cheese marinara sauce and shaved parmesan on a freshly baked roll.

Cluckin Pastraminator

$17.49

Hot Dogs

Reuben Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Milly Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Chili Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Plain Dog

$5.99

Soups

Matzah ball

$6.99+

Pulled chicken, chicken broth, carrots, celery, onions.

Chili

$6.99+

Ground chuck, kidney beans, green pepper,  onion, tomatoes. Cheddar cheese upon request.

Chili Mac

$6.99+Out of stock

Soup - Beef Brisket

$6.99+Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.75

Potato Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.25Out of stock

King's Rings

$4.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Chili Mac

$6.49Out of stock

Knish

$5.50

Egg Rolls - Reuben

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Jalapeno

$1.69

Chocolate Blackout (Vegan)

Bbq

$1.69

Chocolate Blackout (Vegan)

Pickle

$0.10

Plain Chips

$1.69

Cali Club

$16.00

Vinager Chips

$1.69
Rachel

Rachel

$16.00

Corned beef on grilled rye bread with melted swiss, and creamy coleslaw.

Onelife Salad

Mixed organic greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomato, diced cucumber, toasted almonds & dried cranberries.

Onelife salad

$10.49Out of stock

Kids Menu

Turkey & provolone

$7.08

Chicken Tenders

$7.08Out of stock

Kosher Hot Dog

$7.08

Beverages

Fountain

$0.99Out of stock

Cream Soda

$1.86Out of stock

Diet Cream Soda

$1.86

Black Cherry

$1.86

Diet Black Cherry

$1.86

Root Beer

$1.86

Ginger Ale

$1.86

Cel-Ray

$1.86Out of stock

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Water

$1.79

Gatorade Red

$2.00

Gatorade Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.00

By The Pound

Corned Beef by Pound

$28.49

Pastrami by Pound

$29.49
Coleslaw Pound

Coleslaw Pound

$6.99

Tuna salad, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese on grilled rye bread.

Potato Salad Pound

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Heart Of Delicatessen.

Website

Location

17821 Georgia Ave, Olney, MD 20832

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Corned Beef King image
Corned Beef King image
Corned Beef King image

Map
